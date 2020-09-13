“Daily affirmations matter” with Dr. William Seeds & Brandi Gregge

Daily affirmations matter. Take an extra minute or two each morning to tell yourself in the mirror that you are enough, worthy, and beautiful — at minimum. We all can struggle at times to feel that we are enough due to our past traumas and current stressors and triggers, but every day I remind myself that I am enough, I am worthy and I am beautiful. Our brain is a sponge, so what you feed it grows.

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewingBrandi Gregge.

Brandi Gregge, FNP-BC is a licensed nurse practitioner, and the founder and medical director of Mint & Needle, a medical aesthetics practice based in Middletown, Delaware. Mint & Needle is an aesthetics boutique with a wellness focus, helping women put their best face forward by achieving natural aesthetics results with a variety of customized facial aesthetics procedures and treatments to address skin concerns in a minimally-invasive nature. Brandi was drawn to aesthetic medicine to help women look and feel their best. Brandi also has her own medical-grade skincare line, EmpowerMINT™ Skincare which focuses on providing effective, medical-grade products to enhance skincare and self care at-home.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I came from a resource-restricted environment, so I learned the importance of hustle and looking your best to feel your best early on. My initial draw to medicine and becoming a nurse practitioner was closely related to the unfortunate health-related issues that hit my family throughout my adolescence. This career path helped me explore science and health more. My passion for aesthetic medicine grew as I saw the impact aesthetic medicine has — not just on the outward appearance of my patients, but also for the internal transformations as a result. This resulted in me opening my aesthetic medicine boutique focused on natural results with wellness mindset.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

COVID-19 hit the United States just 5 months into my first year opening my business, a brick and mortar medical aesthetics practice. We had a record-setting February and were on pace to exceed March projections when we had to pivot. This was a major hit for a new business. However, the experience has showed me that I was on the right track with my business plan. I made sure to have an emergency fund put away from the start to supplement, while working to keep my overhead fixed expenses as low as possible.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The biggest mistake I made when I was first starting out was trying to please everyone. I’ve learned that at the end of the day, you are not going to please everyone. Instead, when you’re trying to be everything for everyone, you end up exhausting yourself. That impacts your business more than just trusting your gut and letting it be your ultimate guide. Do the best you can to deliver true value to the majority and accept that it won’t be good enough for some people.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Of course! My mother is the first to come to mind. She’s always believed in me and served as my biggest cheerleader. I was also extremely fortunate to have a family friend who took me under his wing to support me with business wisdom, physical labor, and even a safety net. Building a business takes a tribe of people and my business is no different. Everything from physical build out to logistics requires a variety of skills and physical bodies. I would not be where I am without the support of MANY people in my corner.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

I help women build confidence and put their best face forward. I approach each patient with a wellness mindset and focus on enhancing their natural features, taking their goals and crafting a unique treatment plan to achieve results. My medical-grade skin care line EmpowerMINT™ skin care serves as a daily self-love reminder to love and appreciate your skin and unique qualities.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

1) Wash your face with a meditation mindset. This little act serves as a reminder for self-care and brings your attention to the present moment. Too often we are just rushing around, on a time crunch which forces our bodies to live in flight or fight mode — hello cortisol. I recommend to take a pause to focus on the sensations your feel during the routine of washing your face. This includes the water temperature, the skin texture, the pressure you exert to wash, the consistency of the facial wash, etc….This gives you a moment of mindfulness as you start and finish your day.

2) Daily affirmations matter. Take an extra minute or two each morning to tell yourself in the mirror that you are enough, worthy, and beautiful — at minimum. We all can struggle at times to feel that we are enough due to our past traumas and current stressors and triggers, but every day I remind myself that I am enough, I am worthy and I am beautiful. Our brain is a sponge, so what you feed it grows.

3) Drink even more water. You are a living, breathing, organism. Your skin which is your largest organ and every other part of your body needs water to survive. So even if you think you drink enough water, try drinking just a bit more, or a bit more often… Here’s a hydration nudge. Go ahead and drink up some refreshing water right now.

4) Stop comparing yourself to the person next to you. In my experience, working as both a primary care provider and aesthetic medicine provider I have learned that everyone wants something different. That person you think has it all together is also wishing they were like someone else or could change something about themselves. We all have our internal demons picking us apart. Be gentle with yourself.

5) Realize that we all make mistakes. Embrace them. Fail early and often because it means you are growing and improving your skills. My first Botox patients were not my best work but I learned where I could improve and changed my technique for the better. Think of it as progress, not perfection.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I am passionate about helping women feel their best. It’s what I do for my patients each day. I feel when women look our best we feel our best… We present our most powerful selves.

My vision is to take this work much further, supporting women who have experienced domestic violence or those who have been aesthetically harmed on a larger scale. The harm and aesthetic damage to the face impacts more than the outside. It also serves as a reminder of the trauma and pain. My plan is to form a non-profit to help these women regain their inner power by improving the constant reminder they see when they look in the mirror.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started…my Medical Aesthetics Practice

1) Invest in the items that matter most and stop worrying about and spending money on items that don’t. During our office buildout, I spent a significant amount of time deciding which ceiling tile to go with. This took me WAY too many hours. Guess what…not a single patient has mentioned they prefer my 2×2 tile compared to a 2×4. If I would have taken a step back to think about the buildout from a broader perspective, I may have saved some stress — and spend — on that part of the project.

2) You’ll need to practice time management if you want any kind of life balance. Starting a business from scratch is time consuming. I significantly struggled with balance in the beginning, but found ways to better set myself up for success. I now use calendar blocks to organize my days. Using this technique, I put my days into time blocks (Personal, Work, and Family). I find I thrive when each day has to have time for each.

3) Don’t fuss over the one person who isn’t happy. So often we only focus on the negative and forget that for every one critic, there are so many more who truly value you. Hold on to the positive and remember that positive or negative feedback is just one data point to help you along the journey.

4) Be prepared to have your social life shift. During the process of opening a business, there are new people who will come into your life who you cannot imagine life without. Sometimes others may leave because you no longer have as much “free” time. That is okay. Growth brings this shift for all of us. Surround yourself with the people who energize you because it will be easy to feel drained with all the processes you’re driving.

5) Surround yourself with those who want to see you succeed. I truly have the most amazing colleagues. This includes my pharma reps and business colleagues who have helped guide me through the process of opening my medical aesthetics practice. Everything from researching what lasers to buy, to supporting our grand opening, and beyond — my colleagues are a major support system. That matters.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Mental Health — because everything we do and become stems from our thoughts. Our thoughts create physiological changes with hormone shifts which result in actions. If we can learn to work with our thoughts, we can change our actions and break the cycle. If we can learn to empower ourselves, we create change.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

www.instagram.com/theblondeclinician

https://www.linkedin.com/in/brandi-gregge/

www.instagram.com/mintandneedle

Thank you for these fantastic insights!