Dacia James Lewis: “Don’t waste a good mistake”

Dacía James Lewis is a creative executioner known for her professional poise, outgoing personality and infectious smile. After graduating from Texas State University with a BS in Sociology, she moved to Los Angeles to pursue her passion of working in the entertainment industry. It’s here where she started her career as a production assistant while continuing to train as a dancer. She has served as creative director and choreographer on multiple marketing campaigns for brands such as Weight Watchers and Pantene Pro-V and has choreographed and graced stages with artists such as Tracee Ellis Ross, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Foxx, Kanye West, Stevie Wonder, Mary J. Blige and more. Her recent performances include Coming 2 America and Genius: Aretha. Dacía is the president of Women Wives Warriors, an organization that inspires women all over the world to reach their potential in spirit, soul and body and is the owner of D.O.P. Entertainment. When The Game of Life author is not on television and film sets, she is busy creating content for her company and/or serving youth ministries. Dacía teaches and speaks worldwide at dance studios, universities, conferences and various church events. She resides in Atlanta with her husband Walter and is currently getting her MA in writing and digital communication.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in Galveston, Texas where I graduated from Ball High School. I received my bachelor’s from Texas State University and am currently pursuing my master’s at Agnes Scott College in Atlanta, GA. My love for performing began at a very young age. You could catch me in pageants, talent shows, and at family functions singing and dancing. I knew I wanted to work in entertainment, so I moved to Los Angeles immediately after college and the rest is history. I have been working in the entertainment industry for over 15 years in many different capacities. As a dancer and actress, I have had the pleasure of gracing the stage and screen with some of the greatest artists and actors in the world. In addition to being a performer, I am a writer and have recently released my first book titled, The Game of Life.

When you were younger, was there a book that you read that inspired you to take action or changed your life? Can you share a story about that?

Years ago I read Joel Osteen’s book, It’s Your Time. In the book, Joel spoke of climbing a steep trail more than 8,000 ft above sea level. As he huffed and puffed with no end in sight, Joel was tempted to give up. Prior to this, he had seen no one on the trail, but as soon as he started to turn around a man coming down the mountain smiled and said, “You are closer than you think.” One step towards our goals, our dreams, our destiny is a step in the right direction, but we must take the first step. We might not see things manifesting in the time we expected, but if we stay the course we will reach our destination.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I remember being called in to audition for Beyonce and was super pumped. I learned the choreography and practiced in the hallway. When my number was called and it was time to show my stuff, I remember clamming up and forgetting all the choreography. Anxiety kicked in, and analysis paralysis (fear to the point of stagnation) took hold of me. I freestyled to keep from standing still, doing whatever moves I could think of to redeem myself. Ha! I don’t want to imagine how I looked at the time. I was so disappointed and felt like I missed out on an amazing opportunity because I let my nerves get the best of me. From that day forward I trained like crazy and worked on choreography retention. I was committed to owning every opportunity and never letting fear of failing stifle me again.

Book cover: Louis Cuthbert

Can you describe how you aim to make a significant social impact with your book?

Infertility is such a taboo subject, especially in the black and brown communities. I wrote The Game of Life to bring awareness to the subject matter in hopes to dismantle the shame that’s associated with fertility struggles.

Can you share with us the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

Not to be my own advertising plug, but there are so many interesting stories in the book because this wait journey has been nothing short of interesting. But, if I had to choose one, I would choose my triumph over some of the issues I had to work through with my family, my dad especially. It’s interesting because so many people deal with God the same way they deal with their biological fathers. I discovered that the two relationships are not and cannot be the same.

What was the “aha moment” or series of events that made you decide to bring your message to the greater world? Can you share a story about that?

My book is derived from my personal journals. I wrote in my journals with the intent to save me from myself and the thoughts that were ruminating in my head. It was therapeutic to write down my thoughts without judgment. When I started to read back the journals, I thought to myself, “This is a book!” It was a motivational pep talk to encourage myself during a weighty waiting season and if it helped me get through a waiting season then I was certain it would do the same for someone else.

Without sharing specific names, can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

After I released my book so many friends and family members confessed that they too were experiencing or had experienced difficulty conceiving. It was a refreshing moment to know that I was not alone in this journey. People close to me that didn’t say a word opened up about their struggle creating a safe place for them to speak freely on their frustrations in their waiting season.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

Infertility is such a sensitive subject, and not commonly spoken of throughout the black and brown communities. I believe increasing local support groups would be beneficial so that couples are presented with a safe place to discuss their fertility issues. Secondly, I think society can stop making fertility a female issue. Women need to feel okay saying, “It’s not me” and men need to be able to safely address their issues relieving the stigmas that are crippling to couples. Finally, it would be wonderful if politicians or lobbyists found a way to make fertility treatment more affordable.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

John Maxwell has this awesome quote. It says, “Leadership is not about titles, positions or flowcharts. It is about one life influencing another.” I truly believe that yes, being a leader requires someone to lead, someone to call the shots and make the necessary decisions for an organization or group. But it all boils down to making a difference in your world, whatever that may be.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Dream B.I.G. (Believe in God) Don’t waste a good mistake. It’s a learning opportunity Waiting isn’t a stop button, it’s a pause. Detours can be blessings. There is a season for everything. Embrace the seasons.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Attempt something large enough that failure is guaranteed…unless God steps in!”

-Bruce Wilkinson

I love this quote because it encourages us to dream big and take a leap of faith. Failure is indeed a possibility, but we will never know if we can succeed if we don’t try. Either way, we miss 100% of the shots we don’t take; so why not go for it! God has our back and it will all work out for our good.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Debbie Allen has been my role model since I was a kid. As a multi-hyphenate in the entertainment industry, she is the epitome of dreaming big and refusing to put herself in a box. She is an actor, dancer, director, producer, and philanthropist to name a few of her titles. Debbie Allen is the golden picture of what is possible, and she continues to inspire me to dream a bigger dream. Debbie, where are you? Let’s have lunch!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Like most people, you can find me posting and scrolling on social media. Follow at www.instagram.com/daciajames and www.facebook.com/daciajames. For details on upcoming projects head over to my website www.daciajames.com. And for my ladies, join our community of phenomenal women at www.womenwiveswarriors.com.

