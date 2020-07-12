Cyndi Walter: “Taste your words before you speak them”

When people are mean and spiteful on social media, it is them having a bad day, but they don’t understand how hurtful it can be to someone else. I try to teach people that you can never take your words back. Hateful and mean words can scar people. My husband is known to say, “Taste your words before you speak them.”

As a part of my interview series about the things we can each do to make social media and the internet a kinder and more tolerant place, I had the pleasure to interview Cyndi Walter.

Cyndi Walter is the owner of Cynergy, Inc., an international speaker, mentor, certified mindset and Global Wellness Coach, and a leader in the network marketing industry.

Prior to Isagenix, Cyndi built a fruitful business with two direct selling companies, but she never fully reached the success she knew was possible. Cyndi loved her business and was at the top level for six years, but when there was no longer an opportunity for growth, she decided it was time to move on.

As a marathon runner and fitness instructor, Cyndi has always been passionate about fitness and working out, so she decided to find a company that shared her love for health and wellness. In her research, she discovered Isagenix.

She has committed to helping women across the globe become their healthiest and wealthiest self which has propelled her to achieve a multimillion-dollar earner status with over 40,000+ clients in several different countries in as little as five years.

Her motto is that mindset and communication are the keys to an abundant life.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I have been in the direct selling/network marketing industry for 27 years — the last seven as a health and wellness coach. I have grown a large organization of almost 42,000 clients, and it has been the biggest blessing to our entire family.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

I got asked to train at our biggest conference of the year in front of 16,000 people, not including the people watching Livestream. I was the last presenter before Tony Robbins, and I felt the energy growing all day as people waited for Tony to speak! The coolest thing I have ever done for sure.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

One of the first times I spoke on a stage, I was connected to the mic and was so nervous I could’ve gotten sick. My stagecoach tried to get my mind off speaking and said, let’s share our most embarrassing moments. She told me hers — I shared mine, and then we heard all the laughing. The entire stage crew listened to my most embarrassing moment.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I am growing my business internationally. We are now in the UK, Australia, Tawaiin, Canada, and the Netherland. I plan on traveling to these different countries to meet and train our team and see all of these beautiful places.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. Have you ever been publicly shamed or embarrassed on social media? Can you share with our readers what that experience felt like?

I haven’t personally, but I have seen it. I have a Facebook group with over 40,000 in it, and there have been lots of offensive comments and posts. I have about 30 people now monitoring the group, approving posts, and deleting anything negative. I don’t tolerate it.

Have you ever posted a comment on social media that you regretted because you felt it was too harsh or mean?

No, I am very mindful of this and work hard with my words.

Can you describe the evolution of your decisions? Why did you initially write the comment, and why did you eventually regret it?

My husband always told our children never put anything into writing that you don’t want the whole world to see. I take that very seriously with social media, and since I build my business there, I strive to inspire and be positive always. Now, I am authentic and show real-life things, but never say or do anything mean or negative.

When one reads the comments on Youtube or Instagram, or the trending topics on Twitter, a great percentage of them are critical, harsh, and hurtful. The people writing the comments may feel like they are simply tapping buttons on a keyboard, but to the one on the receiving end of the comment, it is very different. This may be intuitive, but I feel that it will be instructive to spell it out. Can you help illustrate to our readers what the recipient of a public online critique might be feeling?

When people are mean and spiteful on social media, it is them having a bad day, but they don’t understand how hurtful it can be to someone else. I try to teach people that you can never take your words back. Hateful and mean words can scar people. My husband is known to say, “Taste your words before you speak them.”

Do you think a verbal online attacks feels worse or less than a verbal argument in “real life”? How are the two different?

Online meanness is even worse because now the public can see it. It is like real-life bullying, and it is unacceptable in my world.

What long term effects can happen to someone who was shamed online?

They can lose their self-confidence, and live in fear, be depressed over it, or even worse.

Many people who troll others online, or who leave harsh comments, can likely be kind and sweet people in “real life”. These people would likely never publicly shout at someone in a room filled with 100 people. Yet, on social media, when you embarrass someone, you are doing it in front of thousands of even millions of people, and it is out there forever. Can you give 3 or 4 reasons why social media tends to bring out the worst in people; why people are meaner online than they are in person?

People can hide behind their computers and feel safe saying ugly things. The more people we can get being loving and kind online and not tolerating bullying of any sort, the better we will be.

If you had the power to influence thousands of people about how to best comment and interact online, what would you suggest to them? What are your “5 things we should each do to help make social media and the internet, a kinder and more tolerant place”? Can you give a story or an example for each?

1. Taste your words before you type them

2. How will what I say to make this person feel?

3. Don’t type anything you wouldn’t appreciate receiving yourself.

4. Know that people are watching you. If your child or best friend sees what you write, will they be proud of you?

5. LOVE goes so much farther than hate…be loving and kind online.

Freedom of speech prohibits censorship in the public square. Do you think that applies to social media? Do American citizens have a right to say whatever they want within the confines of a social media platform owned by a private enterprise?

I suppose they have the right, but I also have the right to block anyone I don’t wish to see, and that is exactly what I recommend if you see someone being nasty; block, report them and let it go.

If you had full control over Facebook or Twitter, which specific changes would you make to limit harmful or hurtful attacks?

Mean and hateful comments wouldn’t be allowed. If Facebook can send me to jail for writing too many Happy Birthday messages in a day — I bet it could not allow cussing, meanness, or bullying.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“If you help enough other people get what they want — you will get what you want.” Zig Ziglar.

This is exactly how I have built my business.

Thank you so much for these insights! This was so inspiring!