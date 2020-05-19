Cyndi Walter: “NEVER EVER give up!”

Early on, I had lots of wall kicking moments. When I look back, it was because I took my eye off of serving others and got into my head. Whenever that would happen, I would become crystal clear on my why and my goals and dreams and serving and adding value to others, and I would knock myself out of that stinky thinking!

As a part of our series about entrepreneurs who transformed something they did for fun into a full-time career, I had the pleasure of interviewing Cyndi Walter. Cyndi is the owner of Cynergy, Inc., an international speaker, mentor, certified mindset and Global Wellness Coach, and a leader in the network marketing industry. Prior to Isagenix, Cyndi built a fruitful business with two direct selling companies, but she never fully reached the success she knew was possible. Cyndi loved her business and was at the top level for six years, but when there was no longer an opportunity for growth, she decided it was time to move on. As a marathon runner and fitness instructor, Cyndi has always been passionate about fitness and working out, so she decided to find a company that shared her love for health and wellness. In her research, she discovered Isagenix. She has committed to helping women across the globe become their healthiest and wealthiest self which has propelled her to achieve a multi-million-dollar earner status with over 40,000+ clients in several different countries in as little as five years. Her motto is that mindset and communication are the keys to an abundant life.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

I did not have a fairy tale childhood. I was an only child that was not planned and grew up in a home with conflict. I wrote in my High School yearbook that my goal was to have a big happy family. What you focus on you find, thank God. I have a wonderful husband of 27 years and 4 children who are my why for all I do!

What was the catalyst from transforming your hobby or something you love into a business? Can you share the story of your “ah ha” moment with us?

I had been in direct sales as a work from home mom for 20 years. I had a love for everything fitness and health-related. I was ready for a career change and wondered if I could have an online business coaching people to be the healthiest versions of themselves. To get paid to do what I love is truly a dream!

There are no shortage of good ideas out there, but people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. How did you overcome this challenge?

Partnering with a network market company made this so easy. They created the products. They had the systems in place and the training and support. I just needed to learn the skills, talk to people, and help and coach them to achieve their goals.

What advice would you give someone who has a hobby or pastime that they absolutely love but is reluctant to do it for a living?

Not every hobby can provide a substantial income. I love to knit, garden, read, enjoy coffee, and a glass of wine, but that isn’t going to build a career, but there are so many things that will. I am in love with network marketing because if you have a hobby or product you love and are passionate about, it is so easy to make a living at it with no risk involved.

It’s said that the quickest way to take the fun out of doing something is to do it for a living. How do you keep from changing something you love into something you dread? How do you keep it fresh and enjoyable?

I am in the service business, and what I do is all about helping my clients feel their healthiest best. I focus on their needs and goals, and as long as I stay in that mode, it doesn’t feel like work. I have a hard time turning it off. When you do what you love, it is so fulfilling. The notes, cards, gifts I get thanking me are what I look at if I am having a hard day. I keep focused on my why and have the attitude that I “get” to do what I do.

What is it that you enjoy most about running your own business? What are the downsides of running your own business? Can you share what you did to overcome these drawbacks?

Time and financial freedom are what I love the most about operating my company. Having an online business means I can work from anywhere, and that is an incredible perk. It can be hard when people don’t understand our business model because it is different. Some people quit right before they have massive success. I experience disappointment just like anyone else does, BUT the perks FAR outweigh the challenges, and I love love love what I “get” to do.

Can you share what was the most striking difference between your actual job and how you thought the job would be?

I thought people would use my products for 30 days and disappear. I have people who have been with me for 7+ years — such a tremendous blessing. My best friends have come from this industry, and now my family is working with me. Talk about a dream!!!

Has there ever been a moment when you thought to yourself “I can’t take it anymore, I’m going to get a “real” job? If so how did you overcome it?

Early on, I had lots of wall kicking moments. When I look back, it was because I took my eye off of serving others and got into my head. Whenever that would happen, I would become crystal clear on my why and my goals and dreams and serving and adding value to others, and I would knock myself out of that stinky thinking!

Who has inspired or continues to inspire you to be a great leader? Why?

John Maxwell…he doesn’t know he is my mentor, but I read his books, watch his videos, and listen to his audios. He is one of my five — I truly try to model him and teach others to do the same.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I am working on that every day. The more money I earn, the more I can give back. I work hard to help people be healthier, happier, have more confidence, and a better mindset. It is an honor to do the work I “get” to do every day.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

I wish someone would’ve shared that you will have bad days — people will say no, and you will feel rejection — but you WILL get through it! NEVER EVER give up! It will all be worth it! Live in gratitude EVERY single day — be grateful for all the small things that seem insignificant; they all add up to big things later. Always grow yourself — take personal development very seriously. Model the people who have what you want, who are at the level you desire. Watch them and model them.

What person wouldn’t want to work doing something they absolutely love. You are an incredible inspiration to a great many people. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I call my Facebook group Happy Healthy People…we have a movement of 45,000 people, and that is precisely what we are doing!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“If you help enough other achieve what they want — you will get what you want.” Zig Ziglar

The more people I impact — the more success I am achieving. What a beautiful thing?!

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.