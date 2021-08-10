Cyndi Buckley of The OYO Academy: “Never give up”

It’s cliche, but “never give up.” I was ready to do test classes the last week of March 2020. We all know what happened then. But I wanted to figure out how I could keep moving forward. I then transitioned to working one-on-one with students online. It wasn’t as efficient, but I wanted to get started, and this was a new reality. Ultimately, these virtual sessions helped me reach an audience outside of LA, so it was a blessing in disguise.

As a part of our series about women who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Cyndi Buckley.

Cyndi Buckley created the OYO Academy after 20+ years as a media executive balancing home and work. Her last role was President of Network Strategy and E! News after spending 12 years at the company.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I’m a working mom trying to figure out the next chapter of my life after stopping work as a media executive. I’ve always loved taking care of the home and living an organized life. I realized this knowledge is not getting passed down to young adults whose lives are so busy. Instead, the focus has shifted on getting into college and preparing for tests, which leads us to forget to prepare kids for life. I grew up in a home with two working parents, and it was all hands on deck to keep the house in order. My parents were very handy and always showed me how to accomplish tasks independently, like changing the oil in a car or fixing a broken toilet. I’ve been doing what I teach my entire life.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

There are some YouTube videos out there that demonstrate what I’m teaching students, but there are no in-person instructions or guides and zero follow-ups to see how these skills have resonated with young adults. Life skills are a muscle that need to be flexed often so the memory occurs. It’s so important that my students leave their homes with confidence they will succeed on their own.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

My parents are my mentors. I lost both of them already, but I observed my whole life how they did not see obstacles. They both worked full-time jobs while also pursuing degrees (my mom has five total) and owning a business (my dad owned dry cleaners). They both believed that if a human could do it, so could they. They did everything from gardening, wallpapering, cooking, cleaning, raising two kids, and everything in between.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

The positive outcomes of disrupting can mean more consumer options and ideally access for more people to a product or service. Walmart disrupted the supply chain and forced brands to give the very best price they could. On the flip side, it can mean higher prices because the product is rarefied, think Tesla. Others start to copycat that development to take advantage of the higher pricing people are willing to pay. Also, disrupting usually means hurting another business, so it becomes a replacement for an established business. Amazon is an example of online shopping hurting brick-and-mortar businesses and commercial real estate.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Tell everybody you know about what you’re doing. I’ve received some of the best advice from people I didn’t expect to be so knowledgeable about marketing my business. Also, it just feels good to get support from so many people.

Make sure you have a clear brand vision. While creating my logo, I knew what I wanted and why. So much of the monogram tells a story about me and what I want to accomplish with my students. I am so thankful I had a creative designer to help bring my logo to life.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

I have so many ideas for OYO Academy that, honestly, it’s allowing the business to grow organically that can sometimes hold me back. I know it takes time, so I’m trying to be patient as I look to the future, but I have pages full of ideas!

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by ‘women disruptors’ that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

I have not experienced anything overt or obvious, but I feel a subtlety that my company is perceived more as a hobby. That perception could be because what I teach is historically more of a female role, home economics, but ultimately, it’s adulting, and everyone needs to know how to do that to the best of their ability.

Do you have a book/podcast/talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us?

How to Raise An Adult by Julie Lythcott-Haims is a book that has been a huge part of my parenting journey and educated me on losing the helicopter parenting style. It’s still there a little bit, but I try to give my kids independence, boundaries to try, and of course, I’m always talking about life skills with them. Julie was the former Dean of Freshman for Stanford University and drew upon her experience working with kids who were not prepared to be on their own to write her book. As a self-described “parent liaison” for the school, I was shocked to read that her position existed. By college, my parents had no connection with my school in terms of communication. It reminded me how different the generations are based on how we were all raised. She recently published Your Turn: How to Be An Adult, and I think it should be required reading for all freshmen. The book is also the perfect graduation gift!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I have so many topics I would love to help amplify. A main one tied to OYO Academy, would be inspiring a movement where life skills classes are required for high school students before graduation. Some others include patient advocacy, improving the stigma felt by kids when education intervention therapy is recommended, and new parent classes for everyone in their first 18 months. The most significant movement I would love to be part of is reducing our dependence on prescription medication and integrating more eastern medicine into the healthcare system. I would love for adults to understand better how food, exercise, sleep, and taking care of their mental health can reduce the need for prescriptions. A pill seems like an easy answer, but not when it comes with side effects (that sometimes requires more medication) and only masks the issue. I’m fascinated with people in this space and just wish their voices were louder in our culture.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

From my early days as a TV executive salesperson, I remember my boss saying, “Choose your words carefully; words have power.” I think about that statement often and try to articulate my thoughts effectively and directly. Another important reminder is, “You can catch more flies with honey than vinegar.” Ain’t that the truth!

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!