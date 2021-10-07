Cyndi Bray: “I wish I had known before I took the plunge”

In all honesty, there’s nothing I wish I had known before I took the plunge. I knew I was undertaking an all-consuming endeavor that was going to require constant attention and learning a wide range of things of which I had no experience. The pandemic added a whole level of complexity no one could have predicted, but I’ve pivoted quickly and tried to dodge obstacles before they happen.

Many successful people reinvented themselves in a later period in their life. Jeff Bezos worked in Wall Street before he reinvented himself and started Amazon. Sara Blakely sold office supplies before she started Spanx. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a WWE wrestler before he became a successful actor and filmmaker. Arnold Schwarzenegger went from a bodybuilder, to an actor to a Governor. McDonald’s founder Ray Croc was a milkshake-device salesman before starting the McDonalds franchise in his 50’s.

How does one reinvent themselves? What hurdles have to be overcome to take life in a new direction? How do you overcome those challenges? How do you ignore the naysayers? How do you push through the paralyzing fear?

In this series called “Second Chapters; How I Reinvented Myself In The Second Chapter Of My Life “ we are interviewing successful people who reinvented themselves in a second chapter in life, to share their story and help empower others.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Cyndi Bray.

Cyndi Bray is the inventor of the new game-changing laundry gadget, Wad-Free® for Bed Sheets.

Despite purchasing a high-capacity, high-efficiency, Energy-Star washer and dryer set, Cyndi came to the sad realization that laundering her sheets was ironically an all-day affair. As most every other laundry-doer experienced, her sheets always wadded up, resulting in copious amounts of wasted time and energy. Without a background in product development, engineering, or manufacturing, Cyndi independently designed and invented the first-ever wad preventer for the washing machine and dryer, bringing it to market in just 14 months from concept to its June 2020 pandemic launch. And the rest is laundry history.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was raised at a time when girls weren’t well-supported in STEM subjects (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math). Numbers were my jam, but I always felt it wasn’t “cool” to be smart, so I hid it, skated through school, and became an under learner. I think the most common comment on my report cards was that I wasn’t meeting my potential.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“It’s never too late to become who you always wanted to be.”

I always knew something big was in me. I yearned to make a significant difference in people’s lives, and in the environment. I was in my 50s when I invented my revolutionary laundry gadget, Wad-Free® for Bed Sheets, which saves consumers a tremendous amount of resources. Launching Wad-Free as my second chapter not only gives me great purpose, but it also has a tremendous impact on people’s everyday life and on their carbon footprint.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Passion

Resilience

Creativity

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

My previous career was in advertising and graphic design. I ran my own company for almost 20 years, but stopped working in 2005 when my husband developed a brain tumor. Since then I have been raising kids and volunteering in the cancer community.

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

I recently purchased a new washer/dryer set. These high-efficiency, high-capacity models were great… except when I did my bed sheets, because the sheets wadded up like nobody’s business. In the washing machine they would coil into tangled ropes which meant they weren’t coming out very clean, and they could send the washer off-balance. In the dryer, the sheets would ball up and take several cycles to dry. I was fed up with all the time and energy I was wasting, and since there was no solution to this ubiquitous problem, I tasked myself with creating it.

I didn’t let my lack of product development knowledge deter me. I taught myself how to create my own CAD drawings to design my product, I learned about injection mold manufacturing to produce the product, and had a custom plastic compounded when there was nothing on the market that met my needs. I encountered many obstacles in my journey, but I was determined not to let anything stop me. And that’s how Wad-Free for Bed Sheets was born.

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

I knew I had an important and revolutionary product on my hands. Not only does Wad-Free for Bed Sheets solve an annoying problem, it saves consumers a lot of time and energy. As the first person to ever create a product to solve such a wasteful problem, I knew I had to share it with the world.

What did you do to discover that you had a new skillset inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing? How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

I developed a wide range of new skillsets! First I wrote my own provisional patent, which I’d never done before. Then I licensed CAD software and started teaching myself how to do my own drawings. I learned about the different manufacturing processes and materials appropriate for my needs. I had a background in graphic design, but had to learn all the current systems. Google, YouTube, and the library were my mentors.

How are things going with this new initiative? We would love to hear some specific examples or stories.

Wad-Free for Bed Sheets launched in June 2020, in the midst of the pandemic. I’m not sure what launching a brand new product category is usually like, but I have to believe that doing it by myself during a global pandemic adds many layers of complexity. Despite all the obstacles, my venture is going very, very well. The product has been validated as has the market. It is selling like crazy and consumer feedback has been phenomenal! The next product in the line — Wad-Free® for Blankets & Duvet Covers — will be launching soon!

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

When I came up with the concept for Wad-Free, everyone thought I was joking. I had a lot of naysayers in my inner circle, but once they saw how committed I was, they became my biggest fans.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

I set a stretch goal for 2021 that Wad-Free would become a household name. Despite not advertising, that is actually happening!

A friend told me a story of how a friend of hers called her up all excited about a new product he had discovered. That product was Wad-Free!

Another friend was visiting someone else’s house, and sitting in their laundry room was a package of Wad-Free!

Wad-Free is catching on through word-of-mouth, and the media is starting to pick it up as well!

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

My dad taught me there’s nothing I can’t do. He was a very smart man, and I believed him.

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

Launching my company has been a one-person operation. It’s all me. I have good friends and family that step up when I need them, mostly for moral support.

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

Virtually every aspect of this business was outside my comfort zone. I’m a quick-study, I excel at analytical and creative thinking, and am a masterful problem-solver.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why?

In all honesty, there’s nothing I wish I had known before I took the plunge. I knew I was undertaking an all-consuming endeavor that was going to require constant attention and learning a wide range of things of which I had no experience. The pandemic added a whole level of complexity no one could have predicted, but I’ve pivoted quickly and tried to dodge obstacles before they happen.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

My product saves a tremendous amount of resources including energy, water, and laundry detergent. I’d like to get Wad-Free for Bed Sheets into every laundry room across the country, and the globe. Doing so could have a significant impact on climate change.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

Bill Nye is a long-time hero for bringing science to the masses in an approachable and engaging way.

Jane Goodall is an inspiration, first venturing out as a young woman to conduct groundbreaking research her own way.

Natalie Merchant’s commitment to social causes through her beautiful music warms me.

I admire Sarah Blakely for her can-do attitude and support of women entrepreneurs.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

My website is https://wadfree.com

Facebook: @WadFree

Instagram: @wad_free

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!