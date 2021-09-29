Cycle Of Emotional Healing: Pierrette Alarie #Canada 🇨🇦

What makes humanity unified is the reality that we experience emotions. Laughter. Joy. Sorrow. Anger. Frustration. They are not regulated to a specific group. It doesn’t matter the race, gender, nationality, and so forth. All of humanity experiences these range of emotions, regardless of our differences. For sorrow has no particular face; neither does, love!

Nevertheless, it is within the context of our emotions, where we are able to take flight. However we have been silenced, we are allowed to express those emotions. Let’s face it. We live in a world, where a stifling of our humanity has been encouraged. In the real world, no one wants to hear our problems. In the real world, people could care less about our feelings. We are simply depicted as walking robots, who are designed to work; and keep working. Such is the nature in how we have been programmed. Simultaneously, many people are awakening out of this slumber. We cannot afford to stay in a place of silence and pain, within this current age. It is not healthy; neither is it safe for the very meaning (and well-being) of humanity. Out emotional release, on a daily basis, is what is necessary for our consistent ascension and growth.

Of course, before we can be happy, we must do the work of acknowledging our pain. Pretending as if everything is alright does us no good. Hiding our pain, while masking it with illusions of happiness, are detrimental to our spiritual growth. In fact, one of the most beautiful forms of cleansing for ourselves is the discussion of our pain. Identifying our despair, and the source of its existence, is imperative for our very blooming. And no. It’s not always easy. However, it does require work. It demands that initial step. For in doing so, we are able to experience a whole new world for our wellness.

Shall we move into song? Let’s go for it!

In the world Canadian world, a special flower highlights the presence of despair. What does it mean to speak the very term, while having experiencing it, along the way? Well, it’s a cleansing ritual in its own right. Tje fact remains that sorrow and despair grows, when it is in hiding. It is able to spread throughout our mind, body, and Spirit. From there it is permitted to fester. It’s a slow decay of our internal Being. Who wants to experience this kind of agony, when you don’t have to?

La desespoir n’as pas d’ailes

Despair has no wings

L’amour non plus

Neither love

Pas de visage

No face

Ne parle pas

Do not speak

Je ne bouge pas

I’m not moving

Je ne les regarde pas

I don’t watch them

Je ne leur parle pas

I don’t talk to them

Mais je suis bien aussi vivant

But, I’m also alive

Que mon amour et que mon desespoir

That’s my love and that’s my despair

Is there one powerful thing that you notice in the above lyrical set? Here’s a clue, it has to do with “life.” Mais je suis bien aussi vivant-But, I’m also alive. If we have nothing else to be grateful for, just know that awaking on this Earth is something to celebrate. Having more time on this Earth is indeed something worth, celebrating! Now, the very process, however, is knowing how to overcome the sorrow, in order to experience more of the joy.

Delving more into certain parts of the song, “Cycle-Eluard,” as performed by a legendary, Canadian songbird, one has the serenade of wings. Of course, it is not subtle, but the message is somewhat, hidden. La desespoir n’as pas d’ailes. Despair has no wings. Could one understanding be that in our despair, we are prevented from taking flight? Perhaps, that is one interpretation. Then again, we do have the power of taking flight, once the shackles of sorrow are removed from our Being. Remember, it’s all a matter of doing the work in order to experience that level of emotional freedom.

Here is a trick about music and life, in general. When the pain seems too much to bare, remember to let the music bring you into a higher realm. Yes. It’s one of the most powerful forms in cleansing the mind, body, and Soul, from toxic energies. It is a weapon against the hiding of despair (and sorrow). Musical cleansing is an awakening to emotional (and mental) cleansing.

Clearing one’s mind from despair may not be one of the most joyful occasions. It is tedious work. In fact, starting the morning with a song, focused on despair, is not truly joyful, either. Nevertheless, it is a requirement (and a necessity) for a more joyful day.

The cycle for healing is a necessary process. It requires nurture, nourishment, and continued ascension. Every day, and every moment of the time, the cycle continues. And, with every turn, there is a cleansing moment, a wellness trial, for each and every, turn!

Pierette Alarie