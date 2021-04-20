Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Cut Yourself Some Slack

Unless we intentionally design slack into our systems – unless we shift the narrative from slack as negative to slack as essential – we will end up in the sclerotic state in which the mighty Suez Canal found itself. An untenable condition whose adverse systemic effects outweigh the short-term gains in productivity.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

As of this writing, a 1,300-foot container ship that had been stuck for days in the Suez Canal, clogging one of the world’s most vital shipping lanes, was freed. The size of the boat was almost surreal. It measured almost a quarter of a mile, the length of approximately four football fields. The scale of the Suez Canal is even more mind-boggling. Constructed from 1859 to 1869, the Suez Canal is a 120-mile, man-made waterway that connects the Red and Mediterranean Seas and divides the continents of Africa and Asia. It is considered the greatest engineering feat of the nineteenth century. Today, ten percent of all shipping traffic passes through the canal. And yet, all it took to completely block this vital artery were some high winds and a large cargo ship.

There’s a lesson in all of this. Humanity’s obsession with generating more output from finite resources comes at a cost. We sacrifice long-term and sustained benefits for short-term gain. We abhor slack and fail to design it into our systems. Slack is seen as a weakness. As a sign of laziness and neglect. Take a look at what is happening all around us right now. Seemingly overnight, in most knowledge industries, the pandemic freed up capacity that had previously been spent commuting or otherwise transitioning from one activity to another. The pandemic thus unleashed an enormous amount of slack capacity. Almost as quickly as it was unleashed, that slack capacity was put to use. Today, the single most common organizational complaint I hear is that days are spent in back-to-back Zoom meetings with essentially no breaks. Even the small, pre-pandemic interludes walking between offices have vanished. Now, with the push of a button, we exit one meeting and immediately commence another. And, on top of all this, days are starting earlier and ending later.

Tempus edax rerum – time devours everything. Create more time, and it will almost instantaneously get used. The consequence is that there is no slack in the system. No empty space to accommodate the inevitable high winds of life. No room to rejuvenate and re-energize. No capacity for strategic, long-term thinking.

To be fair, there is much to celebrate in the sudden emergence of new capacity. We can now do more of what’s truly important in the same amount of time. But unless we intentionally design slack into our systems – unless we shift the narrative from slack as negative to slack as essential – we will end up in the sclerotic state in which the mighty Suez Canal found itself. An untenable condition whose adverse systemic effects outweigh the short-term gains in productivity.

Here’s the thing. You are in charge of building the ship. You get to decide how big it is and how much you want it to carry. You determine its speed, direction, and destination. If you find yourself complaining about the unsustainable pace and quality of your experience, there is only one person to look to – you, the architect (or captain) of your life. Cut yourself some slack. You deserve it and need it.

Darren Gold, Managing Partner, Executive Coach at The Trium Group

As a former CEO and long-time board member, Darren brings deep personal leadership experience and years of advising and mentoring senior leaders to his work with organizations. Darren’s approach to leadership is premised on the importance of personal mastery and deep self-awareness. He believes that senior leaders have the power to create a new context for themselves and others that can unlock extraordinary performance. Darren shares thought leadership in this area in his new self-mastery book, Master Your Code: The Art, Wisdom, and Science of Leading an Extraordinary Life, being published this fall. Prior to joining Trium, Darren was the CEO of two education companies, Heald College and Delta Career Education, and a Partner in two San Francisco-based private equity firms, Gryphon Investors and Genstar Capital. Earlier in his career, Darren worked as an engagement manager at McKinsey & Co. and an attorney at Irell & Manella. He has a BA from UCLA and a JD from the University of Michigan.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Are you feeling Candy Crushed at Work?

by Patrick 'Mad' Mork
Work Smarter//

Hacking Bias: 7 Lessons from Facebook, Pinterest And Google on Building Diverse Teams

by Buffer
Work Smarter//

Your Slack Messages Are Probably Stressing Out Your Co-workers

by Alexandra Hayes

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.