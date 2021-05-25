Message Of Moving Higher and Higher Until Hope Will Fly: Curtis Mayfield #BlackAmericanHer/History360

Dreams require work. We don’t have the luxury of letting them drift away. We don’t have the luxury of sitting inside, as the world continues to move. The truth of the matterms is that the world moves with or, without us. Those, who don’t move are definitely left behind. They are not permitted access of living life in abundance. In fact, it’s through movement in where the treasures are. The objective is to keep moving. This happens in spite of limitations, family doubts, and the naysayers. Their mental limitations are meaningless. Empty air which can not produce, and doesn’t have the power to do so. Such things becomes irrelevant when you are on the move to greatness!

“Move On Up.” Yes! It’s that 70’s theme of inspiration. Soul Power, Baby! Coming from that Black American musical genre of, SOUL!

Curtis Mayfield