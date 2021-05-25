Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Message Of Moving Higher and Higher Until Hope Will Fly: Curtis Mayfield #BlackAmericanHer/History360

The Sound Of Determination, In The Midst Of Doubting Skies! CURTIS MAYFIELD and His Performance Of, "Move On Up!"

Dreams require work. We don’t have the luxury of letting them drift away. We don’t have the luxury of sitting inside, as the world continues to move. The truth of the matterms is that the world moves with or, without us. Those, who don’t move are definitely left behind. They are not permitted access of living life in abundance. In fact, it’s through movement in where the treasures are. The objective is to keep moving. This happens in spite of limitations, family doubts, and the naysayers. Their mental limitations are meaningless. Empty air which can not produce, and doesn’t have the power to do so. Such things becomes irrelevant when you are on the move to greatness!

“Move On Up.” Yes! It’s that 70’s theme of inspiration. Soul Power, Baby! Coming from that Black American musical genre of, SOUL!

Curtis Mayfield

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Curtis_Mayfield_-_Heartbeat_(album_cover).jpg
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/506584658057707564/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=6Z66wVo7uNw
https://open.spotify.com/track/0MHXrqn909p0LRTPsNsGEi

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

