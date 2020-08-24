Curt E. Liebman’s (MD) Three Mental Health Strategies for Wellbeing During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Throughout this pandemic, many people have struggled with unwavering nervous energy. People are constantly plugging into news outlets to gauge contamination rates and death tolls. COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted the mental health of people worldwide. This collective sense of anxiety and fear has given rise to depression, mental fatigue, and panic attacks. Given the unprecedented nature of the pandemic, it is unsurprising that there is psychological and physical pain associated with mental exhaustion triggered by COVID-19.

Wellness guidelines by Curt E. Liebman MD

To nurture a sense of acceptance and wellness during this period of great uncertainty, people must change their way of looking at life. To help in that transition, Curt ELiebman MD shares three essential mental wellness practices to aid through this nerve-wracking situation.

Mindfulness

Mindfulness can be defined as the capacity to stay present at the moment while being aware of our actions and thoughts. It keeps nerves at bay by centering the body, mind, and soul. Mindfulness comes in several forms. You can start being mindful by paying complete and unwavering attention to any activity that you are engaged in, thereby committing yourself to it. This allows you to learn to choose and understand what thoughts have an effect on your wellbeing. Mindfulness will enable you to think about positive thoughts instead of anxiety triggered by terrifying news updates. You can utilize meditation, exercise, journaling, and other grounding activities to create a sense of equilibrium, which will help you stay focused on your immediate needs. This will aid you by allowing you to be conscious of the world around you only when necessary and blissfully ignorant when appropriate to stave away negativity.

Fostering Connections

The pandemic has inhibited our ability to attend social gatherings, making us more lonely than ever. To prevent such feelings, you can take advantage of technology to stay connected with your colleagues and loved ones. You can leverage tools like Skype, Facetime, and Zoom to arrange online meet-ups and gatherings. There is an online revolution taking place simultaneously with the pandemic, and both companies and individuals are getting the most out of these apps to stay connected with employees, friends, and family. You can plan weekly conversations with your friends and share updates with one another. You can also hold one another accountable to your respective wellness journeys. This will foster your sense of community, which is essential to combating mental distress and loneliness. Humans are a social species, so fostering such connections are vital.

Gratitude

Right now, we are living in uncertain, unprecedented times, allowing us to get trigged by any unfortunate event in the world. We are constantly worrying about ourselves and our loved ones. This results in heightened alertness and increased stress. To combat this constant nervousness, distressing thoughts, and increasing fear, we must develop a sense of gratitude. People have fought many battles and personal crises by developing simple appreciation. It helps to calm the mind by ensuring you maintain focus on the positive events happening in your life. That is a great starting point to ease stress and anxiety.

Once you develop a positive attitude and practice productive mental wellness strategies, you will be able to combat the negative effects associated not only with this pandemic but with any crisis that may come your way.