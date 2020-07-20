Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Curt E. Liebman MD Tells You How to Stay Fit and Healthy Despite Being Forced to Remain at Home Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic Lockdown

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has forced us to make dramatic changes to our lifestyles so that we can remain safe from infection. However, when are forced to remain at home for a long period, it can become very difficult to ensure that we stay physically fit and mentally healthy. This is because you can access […]

Curt E. Liebman MD
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has forced us to make dramatic changes to our lifestyles so that we can remain safe from infection. However, when are forced to remain at home for a long period, it can become very difficult to ensure that we stay physically fit and mentally healthy. This is because you can access fresh produce or exercise well if you can’t step out or even get a good night’s sleep when you are stressed out fearing for your and your family’s safety or anxious due to a potential job loss. Some practical tips on handling the pandemic well:

Buy the Right Foods

When you are planning to remain at home for a long time, it is natural that you would want to stock up on groceries. Start by making an inventory of what’s there in your pantry and then make a list for what you need to buy for a balanced diet comprising carbs, proteins, fats, vitamins, fiber, and fresh veggies. Buy as much fresh produce as you can refrigerate. Cut up the vegetables so they occupy a smaller space and freeze. Certain vegetables like onions, garlic, potatoes, broccoli, sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, etc. keep a long time even when stored outside. When buying frozen, canned or dried foods, choose those with less salt, chemicals, saturated fats, and sugar.

Stay Fit in a Safe Way, Advises Curt E. Liebman MD

Even though your gym may be closed, it is okay for you to run, bike, or walk outside as long as you maintain at least six feet distance from others. Many household activities like cleaning, gardening, and doing household chores can boost your heart rate and burn calories. Explore the internet for virtual fitness classes that many of the fitness trainers and gyms are offering free of charge. Most of them teach you exercises that have no requirement of any specialized gym equipment but can be done using household items as substitutes. Practicing yoga is also very good for mentioning health; there is no dearth of apps or online classes right from the beginner to the advanced level, observesCurt E. Liebman MD.

Hygiene and Sanitation 

While CDC has said that the chances of getting infected from contaminated surfaces are low, it can help to keep your home clean and sanitary. Focus on wiping down frequently-touched surfaces like doorknobs, faucets, railings. Use alcohol-based sanitation products; if possible, otherwise, common household cleaners are good enough. Maintain social distancing strictly by keeping a minimum of six feet. According to https://www.cdc.gov, you can limit the chances of getting infected by practicing physical distancing. Wash your hands frequently with soap but when you have no access to water, use approved alcohol hand rubs. Remember not to keep touching your face, nose, and eyes to prevent infection.

Conclusion 

Try not to obsess over the negative aspects of COVID-19. Restrict your exposure to news about the pandemic and instead focus on spending quality time with your family. Take this opportunity to catch up on things that you have been forced to neglect, read books, practice music, write a travelogue, or take up a new hobby. Make sure you get lots of sleep, keep yourself well-groomed, and resist the tendency to worry.

Curt E. Liebman is a noted radiologist who has made a mark for himself in the medical world. He has always been kind-hearted and empathetic. Curt E. Liebman appreciates the fact that there is an urgent requirement for medical school students and pre-medics.

