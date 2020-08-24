Curt E. Liebman (MD) Shares Three Easy Steps to Improve Personal Wellness During the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has made people palpably anxious, and these symptoms are taking a toll on people every single day. Since a vaccine for the virus seems to be out of reach at this point in time, it is critical to focus on individual wellness until the pandemic is no longer our daily reality.

Useful tips by Curt E. Liebman MD

Many of us are stuck at home to keep rates of community transmission low. Currently, it’s the most accessible way to prevent the spread, along with social distancing and wearing masks. According to Curt E. Liebman MD, the following activities can help you combat stress and mental fatigue while waiting out COVID-19.

Learn a new skill

While staying at home, you have the ability to take online classes to enhance and develop new skills. There are fitness gyms and yoga studios that provide remote courses at low-costs from the comfort of your own home. There are dance and music classes being adapted to this format, too. It is a great time to learn a new language or a creative skill, or maybe find a new hobby. Since most people are working from home, you might find that you have a couple of extra hours in your day because there is no longer a need to wake up early to commute. This is an excellent opportunity to take time for yourself and work towards achieving your goals.

Another idea is to create or update, a personal website. Since we cannot network in person, it is now more important than ever to have a bold online presence. You can learn the basics of website development, or you can decide on the changes you want and hire a freelance website design expert to help you achieve your vision. You can take online lessons for social media networking and enhance your digital presence.

Support creativeventures

If you have the budget for self-care during the pandemic, you can spend it on music, art, and other cultural activities. Some ideas include a paid subscription to Spotify or Apple Music, a Netflix or Hulu account, etc. If you love vinyl records or hardcover books, make sure to order them from shops based locally. Now more than ever, it is important to support small businesses to help them stay afloat with the increased financial uncertainty. Take time to browse through a photography website, and maybe even support them by ordering prints.

Plan your “delayed for now” travel

The pandemic has effectively put the global travel industry on pause. In the meantime, you can plan your next vacation. Planning ahead is a way to create goals, and to reframe the situation we are currently stuck in by thinking of something to look forward to. No one knows when we will get to travel freely again. As such, for the time being, planning a vacation can ease your anxiety and fulfill your wanderlust.

When you engage in activities that make you happy, you are actively able to minimize stress. Follow the aforementioned steps to enhance your emotional wellbeing and live a fulfilled life during the COVID-19 pandemic.