Curt E. Liebman (MD) on the Importance of a Healthy Diet During the COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 has brought about a need for social distancing to prevent an uncontrollable spread of the virus. The government’s directives for citizens to stay home have resulted in increased physical and mental distress. In order to stay healthy and fit amidst the chaos, you must be watchful of what you consume. As such, Curt E. Liebman MD has some valuable suggestions to aid in the maintenance of your overall health during this pandemic. He stresses that your food habits have a direct impact on your physical and mental wellbeing. Knowing that it is obvious how vital it is to be mindful of the food you consume.

Tips for a healthy diet as suggested by Curt E Liebman MD

Throughout the pandemic and beyond, you should ensure that you maintain a balanced diet. The following tips might help you in your pursuit of a healthy lifestyle.

Eat a variety of nutrient-dense foods: Your daily diet should include fruits, vegetables, protein from plant-based or animal products, whole-grain products, and healthy fats like avocado and olive oil. It is advisable to consume such foods in balanced proportions, so your body gets all of its needs met.

Maintain a healthy weight: Everyone should make efforts to keep their weight in line with what is considered safe. Being overweight can contribute to the development of several diseases like diabetes, obesity, thyroid issues, and more. Your ideal weight depends on factors like sex, age, height, and hereditary traits. In order to figure out what weight is best for your specific bodily needs, reach out to your doctor.

Eat moderate proportions: Experts recommend you consume rice, wheat, cereals, vegetables, and more, in proportion to the size of your clenched fist. The number of fats and oils you consume should not be more than the size of the top of your thumb. Following such standards will create a harmonious balance for your body. Excessive amounts of any food can cause health hazards, so make sure to eat everything in moderation and incorporate variety into every meal.

Eat meals regularly: Skipping meals can lead to uncontrollable hunger, overeating, and bingeing. Eating smaller meals at regular intervals is a great way to maintain your metabolism and to satiate your hunger.

Reduce certain foods: You should never cut out any food completely – creating food rules for yourself can make you crave those foods more, which can lead to bingeing. Simply eat foods that are not as nutrient-dense in moderation.

Drink water: Water is a vital component of any diet. Intake needs depend on things like gender, age, physical activity level, and more. Listen to the signals in your body that cue thirst. General guidelines suggest around 2.5 liters per day for women and around 3.5 liters per day for men. Try to keep a refillable water bottle with you at all times, to meet water intake goals.

During the COVID-19pandemic, there is heightened awareness around health and wellbeing. Having a strong immune system will help you fight infections, and this end can be achieved by maintaining a balanced diet.