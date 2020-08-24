Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Curt E. Liebman (MD) on the Importance of a Healthy Diet During the COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 has brought about a need for social distancing to prevent an uncontrollable spread of the virus. The government’s directives for citizens to stay home have resulted in increased physical and mental distress. In order to stay healthy and fit amidst the chaos, you must be watchful of what you consume. As such, Curt E. Liebman […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
curt e. liebman md
curt e. liebman md

COVID-19 has brought about a need for social distancing to prevent an uncontrollable spread of the virus. The government’s directives for citizens to stay home have resulted in increased physical and mental distress. In order to stay healthy and fit amidst the chaos, you must be watchful of what you consume. As such, Curt E. Liebman MD has some valuable suggestions to aid in the maintenance of your overall health during this pandemic. He stresses that your food habits have a direct impact on your physical and mental wellbeing. Knowing that it is obvious how vital it is to be mindful of the food you consume.

Tips for a healthy diet as suggested by Curt E Liebman MD

Throughout the pandemic and beyond, you should ensure that you maintain a balanced diet. The following tips might help you in your pursuit of a healthy lifestyle.

  • Eat a variety of nutrient-dense foods: Your daily diet should include fruits, vegetables, protein from plant-based or animal products, whole-grain products, and healthy fats like avocado and olive oil. It is advisable to consume such foods in balanced proportions, so your body gets all of its needs met.
  • Maintain a healthy weight: Everyone should make efforts to keep their weight in line with what is considered safe. Being overweight can contribute to the development of several diseases like diabetes, obesity, thyroid issues, and more. Your ideal weight depends on factors like sex, age, height, and hereditary traits. In order to figure out what weight is best for your specific bodily needs, reach out to your doctor.
  • Eat moderate proportions: Experts recommend you consume rice, wheat, cereals, vegetables, and more, in proportion to the size of your clenched fist. The number of fats and oils you consume should not be more than the size of the top of your thumb. Following such standards will create a harmonious balance for your body. Excessive amounts of any food can cause health hazards, so make sure to eat everything in moderation and incorporate variety into every meal.
  • Eat meals regularly: Skipping meals can lead to uncontrollable hunger, overeating, and bingeing. Eating smaller meals at regular intervals is a great way to maintain your metabolism and to satiate your hunger.
  • Reduce certain foods: You should never cut out any food completely – creating food rules for yourself can make you crave those foods more, which can lead to bingeing. Simply eat foods that are not as nutrient-dense in moderation.
  • Drink water: Water is a vital component of any diet. Intake needs depend on things like gender, age, physical activity level, and more. Listen to the signals in your body that cue thirst. General guidelines suggest around 2.5 liters per day for women and around 3.5 liters per day for men. Try to keep a refillable water bottle with you at all times, to meet water intake goals.

During the COVID-19pandemic, there is heightened awareness around health and wellbeing. Having a strong immune system will help you fight infections, and this end can be achieved by maintaining a balanced diet.

Curt E. Liebman MD

Curt E. Liebman MD

Curt E. Liebman is a noted radiologist who has made a mark for himself in the medical world. He has always been kind-hearted and empathetic. Curt E. Liebman appreciates the fact that there is an urgent requirement for medical school students and pre-medics.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

curt e. liebman md
Community//

Self-care and Wellness During the COVID-19 Pandemic–Guidelines by Curt E. Liebman (MD)

by Curt E. Liebman MD
Body and Mind Care
Community//

Enduring the Coronavirus Pandemic Successfully – Body and Mind Care Tips by Curt E. Liebman MD

by Curt E. Liebman MD
Curt E. Liebman MD
Community//

How Seniors Can Look After Their Health and Wellness during the Coronavirus Pandemic – The Curt E. Liebman MD Prescription

by Curt E. Liebman MD

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.