Curt Chambers: “I always listen to my gut because my gut always knows the truth”

Knock on every door, don’t take advice from anyone just listen to your gut, buy property, sleep when you can and never judge another artist. I always listen to my gut because my gut always knows the truth. I can get into trouble if I do not follow my own instincts.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Curt Chambers.

Curt Chambers is an American singer, songwriter, producer and recording artist who has gained notoriety for his unique fusions of rock, soul, country and hip hop. Often described as refreshing and innovative, the Philadelphia native’s gifts as a musician were cultivated at home and in the church where he was raised to appreciate multiple musical genres and was influenced heavily by gospel, soul, blues and country. He was taught to play several instruments including, piano, drums and guitar. It is on the guitar, however, where the essence of Curt Chambers comes to life, captivating all who are fortunate enough to witness.

Curt’s immense talent partnered with his wildly diverse blues, country and hip hop power-packed performances humbly provided him the opportunity to share stages with a wide array of musical legends such as BB King, and Jerry Douglas as well as rock and hip hop icons Travis Barker, P. Diddy, Dr. Dre, Eminem, the legendary LL Cool J along with Country Stars, Chris Young, Florida Georgia Line, Tyler Rich, Jake Owen, Dustin Lynch and many more.

As a graduate of William Patterson University where he majored in Jazz and Performance Studies, Curt further extended his musical palette making him adept and respected in musical composition and direction. He is a 2018 Grammy Award Winner and recipient of multiple notable accolades including 2 Grammy nominations and an ASCAP award for his contribution as a songwriter for the hit “Finding My Way Back” performed by R&B recording artist Jaheim. Since then, Curt’s talent for writing partnered with his genius as a multi-instrumentalist continue to elevate him creatively and professionally having written and co-written for the likes of Eminem, Lenny Kravitz, Miguel, and Jamie Foxx and recently with hip hop pioneer Dr. Dre in which Curt received another Grammy nomination for his work on the critically acclaimed album “Compton.”

With a sound that is unique, multi-dimensional and holds no boundaries, Curt Chambers nurtures his love for musical pluralism as he collaborates with the industry’s best pop and country artists building a legacy that continues to cross genres and creates cutting edge musical masterpieces.

Curt has been putting down his roots in country music for the past two years, and recently signed to WME. His fusion of multiple genres with his country music styling is exciting country music fans, he is truly a Rising Star in Country Music.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in Philadelphia. I come from a tight family, and I certainly understand why they call Philly the city of brotherly love.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

It is not so much a story, just a way of life. I learned to love music in church. It became a part of who I am and my identity in my soul.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I was playing with City High Group and they were touring Germany. I wasn’t able to make the trip because I was in college at the time, I pulled some strings and surprised my friends

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Let me just give experienced advice now. Never try the new gear on stage or sing a new song on stage, you always forget lyrics!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Right now I am promoting my new EP 85 South!

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Diversity is good because it introduces us to each other’s cultures, like trying different crayons in the big box.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Knock on every door, don’t take advice from anyone just listen to your gut, buy property, sleep when you can and never judge another artist. I always listen to my gut because my gut always knows the truth. I can get into trouble if I do not follow my own instincts.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

You have to take time to recharge your batteries and live your life. If you are not living your life and only working you won’t have the life experience to tap into for writing inspiration.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. :-).

I would start a meditating movement. It has helped me so much! Life is so stressful for everyone, especially in the past year and a half. Meditation helps you find peace and serenity. For me, it is crucial to my musical process.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I met Dre through Eminem. He is my brother, he is my mentor and I wouldn’t be where I am without him.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Don’t focus on your problems, find a solution.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. :-).

Elon Musk, he went to space and I want to go to outer space!!

How can our readers follow you online?

Instagram @curtchambers Facebook @curtchambersmusic Twitter @curtdarockboy Website: curtchambers.com

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!