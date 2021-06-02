Donors’ perceptions and approaches are changing gradually, altering the philanthropic landscape. In the UK, more people than ever are donating to charity. Donors are hoping to bring change by providing solutions to the challenges facing society. The trends in philanthropic efforts are due to changes in how they give out their contributions.

The following are some current trends in charitable giving:

Adoption of Technological Advancement in Philanthropic Efforts

Nonprofit organisations are using technology to raise charitable funds by engaging donors through online platforms such as video conferencing. Since in-person fundraisers are impossible due to the COVID-19 restrictions, organisers have turned to virtual fundraisers. Virtual events are cost-effective, eliminating the expense of procuring a venue for the organisers, and the cost of travel for donors.

Donors Prefer Passing Their Wealth to Charitable Efforts

Increasingly, humanitarians have opted to leave their wealth to charity rather than giving everything to their families. Wealthier people are also committing large amounts of money towards philanthropic initiatives.

Strong Collaboration Between Nonprofit and Public-Private Partners

Due to the enormous demand for funds to support ever-increasing numbers of philanthropic initiatives, there is a strong partnership between nonprofit organisations, businesses, and public entities. Even employees are pressuring their employers to participate in charitable endeavours.

Philanthropy has Become Result-Oriented

Today, donors emphasize the impact they have on society rather than the amount of money they contribute. Some donors are giving out monthly through the recurring donation program, to multiply their impact over time. Apart from engaging in the recurring program, some go the extra mile to donate annual gifts.

Diversification of Sources of Funding

Since the Great Recession, charitable initiatives have continued to increase gradually. Following the outbreak of COVID-19, the need for public assistance programs has grown tremendously, forcing nonprofit organisations to diversify their funding sources.

People from all races, genders and ages have united to give to and amplify charitable initiatives. Organisers are raising funds through crowd-funding, peer-to-peer campaigns, ticket events, and donation pages. As the number of charities increases, the industry creates increasingly innovative ways of fundraising to meet charitable demand. These new methods allow more flexibility for donors to give in ways that are commensurate with their means and preferences.