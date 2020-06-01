A few years ago I wrote my first post on insomnia on Thrive. At the time, my book, CURB your Insomnia: The New Sleep Therapy was still a work in progress. Well, I have finally finished.

It frustrates me when I hear about prescription sleeping pills, the “acclaimed” effectiveness of cognitive behaviour therapy for insomnia (CBTi) and all these wonder cures such as cannabis oil, left nostril breathing, ice caps, high fibre/low carb diets and so on.

As a chronic insomniac, I have some sad but truthful news; your insomnia is pretty much here to stay. But, there are things that you can do to CURB your Insomnia and put yourself in the best position to improve your sleep. You can realistically make some big improvements in both the way you sleep and in the way you manage your insomnia.

I am coming from the view from an insomniac, but I give the research a solid crack. My book is technical; but the more I learned about insomnia, the better my sleep became and I also became much more confident in my ability to manage those long and drawn out nights and of course, the dreaded daytime consequences which I refer to as daytime dysfunction.

Here are some truly ORIGINAL tips (except for no.1);