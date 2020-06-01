A few years ago I wrote my first post on insomnia on Thrive. At the time, my book, CURB your Insomnia: The New Sleep Therapy was still a work in progress. Well, I have finally finished.
It frustrates me when I hear about prescription sleeping pills, the “acclaimed” effectiveness of cognitive behaviour therapy for insomnia (CBTi) and all these wonder cures such as cannabis oil, left nostril breathing, ice caps, high fibre/low carb diets and so on.
As a chronic insomniac, I have some sad but truthful news; your insomnia is pretty much here to stay. But, there are things that you can do to CURB your Insomnia and put yourself in the best position to improve your sleep. You can realistically make some big improvements in both the way you sleep and in the way you manage your insomnia.
I am coming from the view from an insomniac, but I give the research a solid crack. My book is technical; but the more I learned about insomnia, the better my sleep became and I also became much more confident in my ability to manage those long and drawn out nights and of course, the dreaded daytime consequences which I refer to as daytime dysfunction.
Here are some truly ORIGINAL tips (except for no.1);
- Don’t take prescription sleeping pills. There are three major categories. The first are the older, more traditional benzodiazepines and these include drugs such as Valium and Restoril and they work in a very general way by increasing the amount of the inhibitory neurotransmitter GABA in the brain. The next drugs are called the Z drugs and the notorious Ambien is a prime example. Read my book if you want to know more about sleep driving on Ambien! Ouch. The next are the newer dual orexin receptor antagonists. These work by blocking orexin, a naturally occurring brain chemical that is involved with promoting wakefulness. The drug Belsomra blocks orexin and thus is thought to reduce wakefulness. There are however some promising off-label options that I discuss in my book.
- Don’t subscribe to what the experts tell you about not sleeping with the TV in the bedroom, getting up every 15-20 minutes you can’t get to sleep and reducing the time you spend in bed. I disagree. All this crap about only associating your bedroom with sleep and sex in exactly that; crap. If you can have sex in your bedroom, then why can’t you do other relaxing, non-stimulating activities in the bedroom? My argument is that it is important to build a positive relationship with an environment that has grown hostile after long bouts of insomnia. And if good sleepers can sleep with the TV, then why can’t you?
- Look at creative ways to deal with daytime dysfunction! This is the heart and soul of my sleep therapy. Do fun things, get creative and write some comedic one liners to describe your experience and set yourself goals. Novel activities are also kick arse. Also, don’t take the wake promoting stimulant modafinil or drink coffee and learn to take the heat.
- NAPS! I think naps are a great strategy. There is much research that promotes the benefits of napping and naps are recommended for healthy sleepers but not insomniacs. Again, I don’t subscribe to this. Taking a nap is almost always a good thing, and even if you can’t sleep at night, at least you have something in the tank for the next day. But rather ironically, what I have found is that by sleeping during the day, you are less anxious to sleep at night.
- Practice good complementary insomnia. This involves looking at which complementary factors will help you curb your insomnia; and which factors will actually drive and ramp up your insomnia. It is important to put yourself in the best position to get good sleep without trying to control your sleep. There is no one factor that will cure or even curb your insomnia for all eternity. You have to take a balanced approach.
- Understand situational insomnia. It is all about understand what to do in the given situation; how do you deal with a partner who snores, sleeping at high altitude, dealing with grief, trauma or a mood disorder. Other situations include sleeping in the heat, a relapse into a short-term bout of insomnia and much, much more. I cover lots except for the Wuhan virus. In the case of the Wuhan virus, I will write a separate post 🙂 Daniel