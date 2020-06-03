This is an excerpt from my new book, CURB your insomnia: the new sleep therapy on the potential problems with taking an Ambien. Big Pharma is going to love this …

CH 1: Ambien Nation, A-list celebrities & Off-label Options

SLEEP-DRIVING ON STILNOX



“May cause dizziness, sexual nightmares, and sleep crime”

Liz Lemon, 30 Rock; 2008.

November, 2006

Everything feels heightened. I am buzzing, pinging like a raver at dance party; and my mind is racing, accelerating like a sports car flying down a wide-open and empty motorway. In the midst of my latest epic bout of sleeplessness, my vision blurs and my body temperature soars. I am racing with raw, unadulterated emotion, and while my brain feels gassed, my mind steams on like an out-of-control locomotive running down a wilted and worn train track. Meanwhile, my head is pounding as if someone has taken a power drill to my cortex.



In my struggle to get sleep, my mind is hyperaroused and my body hypersensitised. I remain acutely aware, but I begin to dwindle in a kind of suspended netherworld. As the hours tick by like a watch with bad batteries, time slows to a standstill, relative to standing barefoot on a thin sheet of Antarctic ice. Pinned to my mattress and opposed to the impenetrable darkness, my will feels like it has been smashed and obliterated into a thousand tiny pieces.



There is a loopy and distorted mental landscape that builds in the empty hours of the morning; and that’s compounded by a deathly silence and an eerie stillness. It is a feeling of immense discomfort which I find utterly reprehensible… There is nothing quite like charging through the depths of the night with only your dark thoughts for company; to feel estranged from the night and cut off from restorative rest; and to be tormented by the daytime dysfunction that is sure to follow. What I want is nocturnal escape from this hypervigilant, jittery and jumpy wakefulness. I am desperate—and more than willing to sell my soul to the devil that is Big Pharma.



The answer, in fact, from the start of my insomniac life has been the occasional use of prescription sleeping pills. It hasn’t yet dawned on me that my emotions play a pivotal role in my sleep, and yet I am trying to wipe these away into chemical submission. Below the surface it’s the dreaded worry and the nail biting anticipation that leaves my hair standing on end. The threat of insomnia is constantly playing on my mind—and it is powered by a raw and relentless anxiety that I feel powerless to stop.



In retrospect, struggling with sleep has haunted me for as long as I can remember. I can still vividly recall my parents forcing me to take naps in the middle of the day when I was just four-to-five years old and the emotional torture that ensured I would be fully charged-up, and hanging off the edge of my bed like a teenager confined to solitary lockdown on a cocktail of Ritalin and Ribena-flavoured Red Bull. I can still vividly remember the feeling of being trapped in my bedroom, just waiting and waiting for nap time to be over. It was a nails-down-the-chalkboard kind of mental agony that has emotionally stayed with me till this day.



As I drift back to the moment and my mental pace continues to accelerate like a fighter jet passing over a Kim Jong-un nuclear test site, I decide in that moment I don’t want to deal with a lengthy battle to get to sleep; I want to get there, now. I reach for an Ambien (in Australia we call the drug Stilnox); the active ingredient is called zolpidem, one of the Z drugs—a newer type of prescription sleeping drug that is supposed to deliver a Mike Tyson-like punch while being more selective in the way it targets sleep. Stilnox claims to deliver far fewer side effects, less next day grogginess, and supposedly, little risk of addiction. Still, I have an eerie feeling about the drug—but I ignore my intuition and that nervous, sickly feeling deep inside my stomach.



The plan is to knock myself out. I take the tablet, slip into my sheets, wedge my head into a small crevasse between my pillows, sink into my mattress, and stare into the vacant, empty dark space. There isn’t a noise that can be heard for miles as my mind continues to roam freely, but nervously— a little like a kitten that has been left to fend for itself in a wide open African savannah. But then, just before the lights go out, my brain’s calming chemical levels start to soar like a tidal wave off the coast of Madagascar. I am now just moments away from taking the plunge into sedation, which ironically is nothing akin to a natural sleeping pattern. In fact, the sort of artificial sleep provided by these pills can more or less be described as a counterfeit slumber.



In a groggy haze right before the sedative hits, I suddenly think back to a weird experience that happened about two months ago. I’d had the strangest night. It almost didn’t feel real as the experience had such a surreal and subconscious quality about it. I had taken a Stilnox for the first time and experienced what I thought was one of the most vivid dreams I could ever remember: I had left the house, driven my car and gone out for Indian takeout while in a kind of vague trance and had later eaten the most delicious chocolate ice creams on the couch. The very next morning I explained the dream to my then housemate who pointed to the kitchen bench where there was leftover Indian takeout and ice-cream wrappers in plain sight.



The events from that night had such an unexplainable, murky and muddy quality about them—it was like I had entered some sort of twilight zone. This eerie experience had slipped my stream of consciousness until the Stilnox had almost set into my bloodstream like a potent hallucinogen from some undisclosed South American rainforest. However, things this time are about to get a whole lot worse.



It is lights out, but the sleeping drug does not keep me asleep for long. I wake up about ninety minutes later, in a kind of vague and bewildered trance. I am a little dazed and in an altered haze. I am more out-of-it than I realise and things don’t totally register on a conscious level. It isn’t quite the same as the last time, because I can remember some moments more viscerally, while others moments feel dream-like. But make no mistake, this is about to be the scariest and most nightmarish rollercoaster-like ride of my life.



I don’t remember getting to my car, leaving my carport and taking the backstreets to the main road. But that is what happened. The drive then shades into a very vivid nightmare. Everything begins to blur and I somehow fade in-and-out between a dreaming and waking reality.



I feel frozen as I disassociate, but at the back of my mind and out of nowhere, a sweeping sense of panic sets in and flushes me wide awake. Time and space are still grossly distorted. I know, or at least I instinctively feel, this is life-or-death, as on some level something registers that I am wildly out of control. The lines on the road begin to move from side to side and I can’t pull over because I’m in the middle lane. I desperately try to stay in my lane, which is difficult given the video-game-like distortions. The traffic, from what I can make out, is reasonably quiet; but I do notice cars riding in each lane in the periphery. As I keep travelling along, I feel boxed in, and I am too scared to do anything drastic.



Everything is getting more and more distorted and there is simply no way to veer my car safely off the road. I try to match my speed with the cars around me, but to make matters worse, they also appear to be moving from side to side. Panic stricken, I’m not sure what to do except to keep driving as straight as possible in a wildly altered state. My heart flutters and my mind keeps racing through the imminent danger.



At the apex of the out-of-control and chaotic joy ride, I am finally able to veer off the highway. I pull over, hop out of the car. Strangely, within minutes, everything comes back into focus as my senses sharpen with an acute sense of reality. My whole body is shuddering and my pulse is still racing at a million miles per hour, but the wild hallucinations and video-graphic-like perceptions that dominated my vision have dissipated like they were never there—it was almost like driving through a tumultuous patch of flash flooding and thunderstorms before hitting a serene and pristine part of the countryside with a bright blue sky, sunshine and no clouds as far as the eye can see.



My nightmare with Stilnox is over, and I thank my lucky stars.