Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Cultures, Core Values, and the Quest for Happiness

How insight into other cultures and core values can help you find your happy place

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Photo by Jacqueline Munguía on Unsplash.
Photo by Jacqueline Munguía on Unsplash.

Happiness is the holy grail of our times. Those who know me know that I am a big sucker for the “quest for happiness” plot, whether it is found in an autobiography or memoir, a self-development book, or a “rags to riches” movie. The statistics show that I’m not alone. The positive psychology has led to a boom in the “wellness” industry that provides services and products claiming to boost happiness and well-being. In 2018, according to the Global Wellness Institute, the wellness industry was valued at a whopping $4.5 trillion and 5.3% of global economic output. That is serious growth! Even so, all of the research, discussion, data collection, analysis (and ultimate monetization) of happiness has not led to its natural outcome: increased happiness. The World Health Organization places the United States among the top 5 most depressed countries in the world

In the book “The Geography of Bliss”, NPR journalist Eric Weiner embarks upon a journey across the globe in search of the “happiest places in the world” and sheds light on some of the reasons why this may be true. One particular reason stood out to me: North Americans are a serious crowd. We take everything very seriously. We work at work, at home, and even recreational and leisure activities have become work. We have mastered scheduling, regimenting, documenting, and scrutinizing. If we choose to forgo this cycle, we come across as lazy, unproductive, or lacking in mindfulness. Ironically, even mindfulness meditation and self-care routines have become regimented to the point of causing stress! 

More and more, we are opening our eyes to the reality that we live a lifestyle that is imbued with stress. Stress has become an internalized way of living, resulting in a constant sense of dissatisfaction that we can never quite peg down, and leading to eventual burnout. Years of social conditioning has made it extremely difficult to forfeit from the rat-race, even when we actively wish to do so. We have so deeply entrenched the belief that “inaction” means “unproductive”, which quickly translates in our minds to “inadequate”. 

But this is not the case with all people everywhere, as Weiner reveals through his travel. In “The Geography of Bliss”, I was especially drawn to Weiner’s perspective on the Thai way of life. He described Thai lifestyle as one that laughs wholeheartedly, including at themselves. Work is not viewed the way North Americans view it. While North American culture has managed to make work even out of fun, Thai culture does the opposite – it finds the fun in work. In fact, it seems as though Thai culture infuses fun in everything they do, whether it is on the job or at home doing mundane tasks. It seems like a no-brainer, but when you’ve been so deeply conditioned to “work” and “achieve” and “do” for so long, having good and simple fun with everything you do does not come naturally, and (ironically) becomes yet another goal to achieve.

Culture is an integral part of defining our mindset and beliefs. And what defines culture is our core values. The American dream became a coveted ideal perhaps because, as a culture, we value material success and economic growth, both individually and socially. Who doesn’t value wealth? The difference may lie in the core values that other cultures emphasize – either alongside, or just above, material success. Bhutan, for example, measures its national success through Gross Domestic Happiness (GDH) instead of Gross Domestic Product (GDP). When you immerse yourself into another culture, when you recover from the initial “culture-shock”, experiencing a contrast in lifestyle, mindset, and their underlying core values may be refreshing and even appealing. 

While there is much to commend (and question) for all cultures, perhaps the best thing we can do is gain perspective by taking the best from all cultures. There is a wealth of insight to gain from other ways of living and other value systems. While some may view diversity of language, dress, or thought as potential threats, the wiser, and arguably happier, welcome diverse cultures and core values as assets.  

So the next time I dig into my pad thai (another reason to appreciate Thai culture), I’ll be sure to laugh at myself that day and have fun with the little things.

    Zehra Kamani, MA Psychology, Freelance Writer

    Zehra is a freelance writer based in Toronto, Canada and is a new mother. She has an Honours B.Sc. from the University of Toronto with a double major in Neuroscience and Psychology and a Master's in Arts in Psychology. Zehra is passionate about making small, but meaningful contributions to her community and thereby having an impact on the broader society. She enjoys teaching and has volunteered with children with disabilities in her local community and internationally. She also believes in the importance of advocating for mental health and well-being and writes avidly on this topic. You can find more of her work on www.muslimlink.ca.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Wellbeing, Happiness, Self-Transcendence: “The Inner Sun Path to Happiness”

    by Solveig Ellefsen
    Community//

    “Happiness Index tracking to identify happiness in workplace.” with Samuel Hurley

    by Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated
    Wisdom//

    New Realities

    by Thrive Global

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.