Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Culture is the Legacy of Our Leadership Impact

Culture is what guides people when there is no one there to lead them.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Just recently I was asked to share my thoughts on culture, and one of the questions was “Do you think Culture is important and deserves the reputation it has”.

My answer was undoubtedly. I would even go so far as to say that culture should have a bigger reputation than it doesn.

Culture is what determines long term success in teams and organisations. You can often see this with sports where teams are successful over a long period, longer than the career of anyone play. For example I wouldn’t say that Chicago Bulls had a great culture that helped them to win, they won because they had Michael Jordan, possibly the best player ever to play, and since his departure they have not even made the finals let alone won it.

Culture is is what allows teams and organisations to keep winning, even though the personal can change.

Leadership defines culture, and as long as there is someone maintaining the right culture then success will continue.

One of my favourite examples is Southwest Airlines. They are one of the only US Airlines never to file for chapter 11 bankruptcy and they have had 47 years of consecutive years of profitability, and no other airlines comes even close.

How do they do that, the simple answer is culture. They have a culture that is aligned with their vision, the goals and strategy and it’s one that their staff believe in and buy into.

This is the power of culture, and culture is the legacy of great leadership.

Great leadership doesn’t just look at short term results, it looks to the long term as well and it focuses on doing the right things the right way. When you get everyone in your organisation doing that, then the momentum you create becomes unstoppable.

Also when you have an organisation doing things the right way, even with a change of leader the success can continue – unless they look to change the culture, or direction of the company.

The culture we define doesn’t just impact the results that are achieved during our tenure, bit they can influence the results long after we have gone, and that is really the legacy of our leadership

Gordon Tredgold, Helping Clients Drive Growth and Achieve Operational Excellence FAST

Gordon Tredgold is a business and IT transformation expert who has successfully delivered $100 million programs, run $300 million departments, and led 1,000-staff teams for Fortune 100 companies. Now, he coaches businesses and executives. He‘s also an international speaker and published author. His mission is to help people become better leaders who deliver amazing results. Visit www.gordontredgold.com

@gordontredgold

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

3 ‘Culture Change’ Steps I Made as a CEO That Helped Triple Our Earnings and Increase Our Company Culture Score by 15%

by Erin Hatzikostas
Community//

Alisa Marie Beyer:”We can’t create a great culture”

by Ben Ari
Community//

“Follow through on your commitments to create a great work culture” With author Karen Jaw-Madson

by Alexandra Spirer

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.