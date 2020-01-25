Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Cultivating Curiosity in the Galapagos Islands

How can you increase curiosity in your family? While it is an human innate trait, we can inspire more of it. We wonder, we ask questions and we explore our surroundings. Taking your family to the place which was designated as the first World Heritage Site by UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) in […]

Sunset at Bartolome Island, Galapagos by Lisa Niver
How can you increase curiosity in your family? While it is an human innate trait, we can inspire more of it. We wonder, we ask questions and we explore our surroundings. Taking your family to the place which was designated as the first World Heritage Site by UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) in 1978 is definitely on the right path.

Galapagos Islands

Nearly 200 years ago, Charles Darwin began his five-year voyage circumnavigating the globe as ship’s naturalist on the H.M.S Beagle. He was only 22 years old when he left in 1831 and he observed and collected in every location from fossils, to birds and especially rocks.

In 1835, he reached the Galapagos Islands and noticed the “differences between the inhabitants of the different islands.” Darwin was very curious and Sir Kenneth Robinson, who speaks often about creativity and the lack of it in schools, says that:  “Curiosity is the engine of achievement.”

Blue Footed Booby on North Seymour Island, Galapagos by Lisa Niver

There is great value in exploration and seeing new sights. I have wanted to see the Blue Footed Boobies since I was a twelve year old girl. When I went off to summer camp, my mom packed Darwin’s book, On the Origin of Species, in my luggage and ever since then, I have always wanted to go.

Last month, I had the opportunity to sail like Darwin in the Galapagos Islands with Origin & Theory by Ecoventura, on their newest mega-yacht, Theory. With fifteen other passengers who soon became fast friends (the yachts host a maximum of 20 passengers), each day we were delighted to discover new species (well, new to us!). We observed, we took photos, we asked questions and we were immersed in learning. 

Nazca Boobies on Punta Suarez, Espanola, Galapagos Islands, Photo by Lisa Niver

We saw not only the blue footed booby I was waiting for, but I learned that there is also a red footed booby and the Nazca booby! I saw sea lions suckling, giant tortoise mating and penguins danced around us when we were snorkeling in the deep waters.

Sea lion and her baby at Gardner bay, Espanola, Galapagos Islands, Photo by Lisa Niver

It was truly one of the most magical bucket-list journeys I have been on. The two amazing naturalists answered all of our questions and shared our excitement at seeing marine iguanas swimming, yellow land iguanas eating prickly pear cactus, and red tropic birds flying over the cliff at South Plazas Island. 

Yellow land iguana on South Plaza, Galapagos Islands, Photo by Lisa Niver

They also have special itineraries designed for teen guests with longer hikes with a faster pace and even more kayaking and snorkeling opportunities. There are opportunities for cultural exchange with local Galapagueño students through Ecology Project International. I participated in Pack with a Purpose and brought stationary supplies that Captain Jhon brought to a local school.

I was entranced by our seven day South and Central Islands itinerary and would return again to visit the North and West Islands. I loved the kayaking, hiking and snorkeling but I hope to return and go scuba diving at Wolf and Darwin Islands someday.

Want to inspire your family to wonder about our world? Take them somewhere where the memories will last a lifetime.

Sunset at Bartolomé Island in the Galapagos, Photo by Lisa Niver

Lisa Ellen Niver, M.A. Education, is a science teacher and an award-winning travel expert who has explored 101 countries and six continents. She sailed the seven seas by cruise ship for seven years and backpacked for three years in Asia. Find her talking travel at KTLA TV and in her We Said Go Travel videos with over one million views on her YouTube channel. She is the founder of We Said Go Travel which is read in 213 countries, named #3 on the top 1000 Travel Blog and the top female travel blogger 3 times in 2019.She has hosted Facebook Live for USA Today 10best, is verified on Twitter, has over 160,000 followers across social media and ran fifteen travel competitions publishing over 2500 writers and photographers from 75 countries.
Niver won a 2019 NAEJ (National Arts and Entertainment Journalism) award for one of her KTLA TV segments in December 2019 and was a finalist for articles published in both Ms. Magazine and Wharton Magazine. Niver won a Southern California Journalism Award for her print story for the Jewish Journal and has been nominated as a finalist for five other broadcast television segments, print and digital articles over the last three years.
Niver has written for AARP, American Airways, Delta Sky, En Route (Air Canada), Hemispheres (United Airlines), Jewish Journal, Luxury Magazine, Ms. Magazine, Myanmar Times, National Geographic, POPSUGAR, Robb Report, Saturday Evening Post, Scuba Diver Life, Sierra Club, Ski Utah, Smithsonian, TODAY, Trivago, USA Today 10best, Wharton Magazine and Yahoo. She is writing a book, “Brave Rebel: 50 Scary Challenges Before 50,” about her most recent travels and challenges. Look for her underwater SCUBA diving, in her art studio making ceramics or helping people find their next dream trip.
The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

