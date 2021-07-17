Cuban Waters, In Pretty Shores: Marta Perez #Cuban-American

Many have sung about the island of Cuba; her watery vibes and delight. There are different sounds arising from her space of paradise. Of course, the primary beat is that of Salsa music. It’s rhythms are performed and mastered throughout every corner of the Earth. Immediately, upon hearing its vibes, you know its sound. Not only do you recognize the vibes, but you yearn to get up and dance into this exotic performance. It feels good. It feels, alive! It is the feeling of, Salsa!

One of the most treasured delights, in hearing a Cuban woman singer pereform about the beauty of Cuba is the poetry, which accompanies it. With the right vocal timber to match, the presentation of Cuba sounds like a sparkle of eloquent whispers. Just imagine sparkling champagne being thrown across the night sky. It is captured and trapped into the tenderness of Blackness, and its beauties are held in a floating stagnance, for all people to see. If you have never been to the island of Cuba, the perfect song titillates the imagination. You receive the entire sensory of the island of Cuba, before you even reach the spacing. Such a song increases your excitement and anticipation. Let’s not forget the history connected with the island.

There is a particular song, which is a real treat, when it comes to performing the sensory of Cuba. It is called, “Tu Habanera!” On a typical Spanish to English translation, it means “Your Habanera.” And yet, the words are much deeper than that. From the very moment the song is performed, one hears the silent invitation to the nation of Cuba. Her waters. Her land. Her soil. The People. The Language. One is immersed in every part of the nation.

En Cuba, la isla hermosa del ardent sol,

Bajo su cielo azul,

Adorable triguena, de todas las flores,

La reina eres

In Cuba, the beautiful island of the ardent sun

Under her blue sky

Adorable brunette, all the flowers

The Queen, you are

Here we have, again, the sensory of sight and of smell. Surely, you can imagine smell, as it correlates to the freshness of the air; the cleanliness of the sky. And, what about the flowers? Have they produced their own particular scent? What is it concerning their smell, which enchants the serenity of Cuban landscapes? Moving into water’s timing, be still and imagine what scents decorate the harbors of Cuba. Imagine traditional, culinary scents making it to those visitors, entering the country, for the first time.

Fuego sagrado guarda tu corazon,

el claro cielo su alegria te dio,

y en tus miradas ha confundido Dios,

de tus ojos, la noche y la luz

de los rayos del Sol

Holy fire, guard your heart,

the clear sky gave you joy,

and in your looks, God has confused,

of your eyes, the night and the light

of the Sun’s rays

Additional traits, which makes such a song nourishing, and pleasing to the ear, are the smooth vibrations, decorating it. There are a number of wellness traits, which relaxes a individual’s perception about the island nation of Cuba. The atmosphere feels calm. You simply imagine quiet walks on the sunset of the beach. Happiness blankets all, who are willing to be open to the surroundings; visitors and tourists, alike.

“Tu Habanera.” “Your Habanera.” Clearly, the song is meant to be shared and partake in, once immersed into Spanish tongue! The Habanera is meant to enter into distant lands; further invitations, for all of those yearning to understand the true nature of Cuban soil.

La palma que en el bosque, The palm that is in the forest

se mece gentil, rocks gently

tu sueno arrullo, your dream lulled

y un beso de la brisa, and a kiss from the breeze

al morrir de la tarde, dying in the afternoon

te desperto, I wake you up

On this island, dreams are awakened into reality’s touch. Things come into manifestation, and peace is acquired. The descriptions about such a fascinating island give way to what is truly a life worth living. Way too many people have been duped into believing the constant exhaustion, associated with the “real world.” Very few people ever experience what true living is really about. That’s the reason for the presence of islands. They are hear to remind us of that holistic balance between water and land. It’s that place of centeredness, where Heaven’s desire is manifested on Earth’s spacing. “Tu Habanera.” Your Heavenly awakening on Earth, awaits!

Marta Perez