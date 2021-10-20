Crystal Starr: “Remain your unique self.”

…Remain your unique self. Don’t allow someone else’s perception of what they think you should be to lead you astray from your own idea of your craft.

As a part of our series about music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Crystal Starr.

Inspired by the likes of pop Icons from the ’80s and ’90s, Crystal Starr was born to be exactly what her name implies: a star. From an early age, Crystal could be found bobbing her head to R&B hits and rolling around the floor pretending to be Tina Turner. Much like Tina before her, Crystal is a powerful, charismatic singer who pairs meaningful lyrics with undeniably catchy hooks. Inspiration is everything: what makes Crystal such an icon is her desire to be the light in this world, and to show people the power of faith (not only in God, but in themselves as well). Her 2018 sophomore album, #She, continues to serve as an inspiration and lesson to all women about the importance of uniting together, empowering and celebrating one another. Along with her friend of 10 years, Myra Washington, Crystal created the innovative “In the Airstream” performance series as a ray of sunshine in an otherwise very dark pandemic year. Crystal’s undeniable success and collaborations with legendary artists have established a solid foundation: in essence, Crystal has built for herself a path among the stars where she rightfully deserves to shine bright.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in a happy home with a Puerto Rican mom and African American Dad. I also grew up surrounded at all times by music. My mom listened to a lot of Madonna, Paula Abdul, and salsa… My dad loved Prince and the Temptations so between the two of them, I had a full experience with lots of different kinds of music in my home.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I’ve always known that I was going to be a singer. As a child, I used to always say I wanted to be a singer for Jesus when I grew up. I would roll around the ground thinking that I was Tina Turner when I was just 5 years old, so in that sense, I always had an idea of what I wanted to do. That’s why I majored in jazz music when I went to college.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Back when I worked as a radio host for an internet radio station, I was sent to go in and interview the performing artists for a concert that was happening at the Universal Amphitheatre at Universal Studios. After a few interviews, the producer of the show ran in frantically and needed a singer to open the show. My manager just so happened to be with me at the time and told him that I was a singer. The producer looked at me and asked me if I knew a Stevie Wonder song called “Higher Ground” and asked if I could sing it to him in the hallways to see if I could really sing… After I finished he looked at me and said, “Great, you’re opening the show.” I only had a few hours to prepare myself for the performance, so my boyfriend at the time ran home and got me an outfit because I didn’t have enough time to do it myself. That morning I went in as a radio host and that evening I opened up the show for Stevie Wonder for a concert called the Never Again Peace tour. Not bad for a day’s work.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Oh, I have too many of these… I think funny is in my DNA. But one, in particular, does come to mind. I was singing for some outdoor festival in Pennsylvania and all of a sudden the biggest storm hit. The rain came pouring down — but the show had to go on. I gathered myself together and got into my outfit (which included 7” high heels) and proceeded to continue the show with all of the choreography in the 7” heels. I slipped and flew in the air 3 times that evening. With every fall I posed as if it was supposed to happen. That lesson there was for me was simple: no matter what the show must always go on. No matter how embarrassing it may be, you still have to give it your all.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I have a single dropping on September 24th called “All Mine”, and then there’s my album Pop Starr, which I’m so excited about. In addition to that, my longtime friend and fellow recording artist Myra Washington and I produce a series of drive-in concerts in addition to a recorded music series, both from the 1967 Airstream that my mom gave me. It was a complete upside-down mess when I got it, but I’ve renovated it into a stage for our Roll Up drive-in concerts. Plus, the inside is now where we are filming different performances and featuring different artists (including myself and Myra) called “Inside the Airstream” presented by Roll Up Concerts.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

I think everyone needs and deserves a chance. By suppressing diversity we begin to suppress art, creativity and heart. Everyone has something different to say that can potentially speak to someone else who really needs it in that moment: it’s all about being able to relate to someone else’s story. We might actually get to see love grow more in the world if people from all backgrounds are just given the chance to shine and have their moment. It’s important that we all start to learn more about each other, and that begins with diversity in entertainment. A lot of times we are afraid of the unknown because we haven’t been taught about someone else’s differences. That’s where things start to become one-sided.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

I really was told five things when I first started, and I am forever grateful to my mentors who cared for me enough to share them with me. So now I will share them with you.

Never change. (Don’t allow opportunity or money to change the person who you are.) You are exactly where you are supposed to be. (Don’t compare yourself or your career to anyone else’s as they are on their own paths.) Remain your unique self (Don’t allow someone else’s perception of what they think you should be to lead you astray from your own idea of your craft.) Perfect practice makes perfect. (Always work on your craft.) The music industry is 90% business and 10% talent. (ALWAYS TAKE CARE OF YOUR BUSINESS.)

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Don’t do this for fame and fortune. That’s an empty route and will leave you hopeless in the end. You will love every single moment of your career if you somehow find a way to help change and impact someone else’s life by using your gift for good.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I could, I would simply inspire people — the world, really — to love more.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am blessed to have had many people in my life who have had a deeply positive impact on my career, and on my life in general. But I would have to say my play-uncle and producer of my second album SHE Jay Mitchell comes to mind in particular. He believed in me when no one else did. He pushed me to be better and encouraged me to never stop going. He taught me that I must love my own music before I insisted someone else love it first. He taught me how to produce as well and always told me to remain who I was. It didn’t matter what anyone else thought or said. He is the reason I am where I am today. There was a time when I never liked anything I would write or sing until he sat me down and taught me the importance of believing in myself.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Your gift will make room for you.”

When I finally realized that my gift was a vessel for my purpose, I stopped chasing things and started simply living. Everything always falls into place. If you do everything with heart, the outcome will always be successful.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to grab lunch with Quincy Jones. I believe he is one of the greatest of all time. He’s worked with almost everyone under the sun. I’d love to just sit and talk with him for hours.

How can our readers follow you online?

You can follow me on Instagram @crystalstarrmusic

And visit my website www.crystalstarr.com — you can check out my upcoming projects, performances and keep up with everything else I’m up to these days there either of those places.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!