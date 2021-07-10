Crystal McPherson: “Embrace the lack of control”

Embrace the lack of control. Being able to control your time, your workday, what you pour your life into is part of the attraction of starting a business, however, there are many instances where you simply cannot prepare for or control the outcomes. It’s humbling, for sure, and figuring out how to fix outcomes you couldn’t control is part of what distinguishes successful entrepreneurs from those who may not make it.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Crystal McPherson. Crystal is a 36-year-old married mother of 3 and founder of Calmeroos. Her love of pets motivated her to build a pet-calming toy business that donates pet food to shelters and rescues across the US and Canada. Growing a business from the ground up, with all of its ups and downs, is incredibly rewarding for her.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I graduated from the University of Manitoba with a Bachelor of Commerce (Hons.) degree in 2008. After graduation, I started my career in finance and had planned to climb the corporate ladder, but while I was on maternity leave with my first child, I was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. It was a really tough time that made me step back and really think about how I wanted to be spending my time. I always had an entrepreneurial spirit, and it was at that time that I decided to pursue building my own business. I was very attracted to the idea of building something with a purpose that also gave me flexibility and control over my life. I pursued a few ideas before starting Calmeroos in 2019.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

I have been contacted by multiple companies looking to buy my company, which was unexpected at this early stage in the life of my business, but also very encouraging that others already see the value in what I am building. I am very excited about the direction Calmeroos is headed and have no plans to sell anytime soon.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I was approached by a big retailer to carry my products, I eagerly agreed and got straight to fulfilling the high quantity of products they needed. But then I quickly realized the products were all labeled specifically for Amazon, and not retail stores. So I had a product re-labelling party with my amazing family and friends who came out to re-label thousands of units of product! Some might think the lesson would be to make sure you can actually fulfil order requests properly, but I would argue that the lesson is one of creativity and resilience — get it done no matter what it takes!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My biggest supporter and best example of a woman who perseveres and never gives up is my mom. I watched her build her own businesses throughout my childhood, always trying to create a better life for us. Watching her taught me that I, too, could lead my own business, and do what it took to succeed, despite all of the challenges that come with being an entrepreneur. Even at a young age, she encouraged me to do things that pushed me out of my comfort zone, and taught me how to make a decision with confidence, and these lessons have been invaluable to me.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

This is a multi-faceted and complex issue, but I think the most significant reasons that more women aren’t founding companies is a lack of confidence and fear of failure.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

A lot of great work is being done to help level the playing field for women externally, but women need to be empowered to take the risks and believe in themselves, despite the possibility of failure. The truth is, starting a company requires taking risks, and that fear of failure is based in reality — a lot of businesses do fail — but it’s not allowing that possibility of failure to prevent us from ever starting at all. I have started businesses that have failed, or that have just not become as successful as I had hoped. And then I moved on to the next idea, and the next one until I found that perfect mix of passion, with a great idea, market demand, and the persistence to make the idea a reality.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Plenty of data is now available that shows how profitable it is to invest in female founders. All-female founder companies consistently outperform all-male founding teams. Women are often motivated to create something meaningful, which results in creating companies that have a truly positive impact on the world. Women’s strength and resilience are assets that allow them to overcome the many obstacles that come with building a business.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder?

You don’t have to know how to do it all before you get started. I think a lot of women struggle with this idea that they are under-qualified, or don’t “yet” have the skills or knowledge to start their own business. If you wait until you feel you are fully qualified, you might never start. I love what Marie Forleo says — “Everything is figureoutable!” Just get started and be committed to figuring it out as you go.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean? I don’t think everyone is cut out to be a founder because I don’t think the risk-taking, often unpredictable lifestyle is for everyone, and that’s ok! There is certainly value in working as an employee that might allow you to leave the job behind when the work day is done. As an entrepreneur, that is rarely the case. The work day is really never done — there is always more to do, and when it’s your blood, sweat and tears that are invested, it can be difficult to turn that off.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

1. It’s ok to fail. Not only is it ok, it’s part of the gig. It’s impossible to get everything right all of the time. You will make mistakes, but as long as you learn from those mistakes, you will keep moving forward towards greater success.

2. Be flexible. I am a planner, and I like my ducks in a row. Being an entrepreneur certainly challenges the desire for predictable outcomes. Being able to adapt on the fly is crucial to a business’s survival.

3. Embrace the lack of control. Being able to control your time, your workday, what you pour your life into is part of the attraction of starting a business, however, there are many instances where you simply cannot prepare for or control the outcomes. It’s humbling, for sure, and figuring out how to fix outcomes you couldn’t control is part of what distinguishes successful entrepreneurs from those who may not make it.

4. Don’t take things personally. Entrepreneurs invest so much of themselves into their business which can make accepting criticism difficult. Whether it’s the naysayers who don’t believe you can make it, or negative customer feedback, I believe we can take these things and use them as fuel to be better. Maybe that customer feedback is truly constructive and can be used to help make your product or service even better. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to improve no matter where that opportunity comes from.

5. Celebrate successes! Sometimes entrepreneurs can be so focused on the next goal, that they forget to celebrate their wins. I think it’s important to step back, allow yourself to enjoy your success, even if it seems small.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I wanted my business to give back from the beginning, so I decided the best way to do that was to partner with my customers. I knew they were animal lovers like me, and that giving back to pets in need would be a shared passion. For every Calmeroos plush sold, 2 pounds of food are donated to pet rescues and shelters. As the business continues to grow, the ability to give back grows along with it which I think is a really beautiful, sustainable model.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would love to see automatic postpartum support for women as a normal standard driven by a mother’s existing community. Having a baby is one of life’s greatest gifts — but it can also be very hard. Many moms struggle with postpartum depression and often suffer in silence which is devastating. Even without the debilitating impacts of depression, caring for a newborn while recovering from childbirth has many challenges. There’s pressure for moms to have it all together as if Pinterest perfection is a reflection of one’s ability to mother. This, of course, is a big lie, and one that needs to be actively shut down. While some women do have excellent support, it would be so amazing if it were the norm to have all moms with newborns be surrounded by a community who actively checks in, who stops by to provide tangible support like tidying up the house, making a meal, holding the baby while mom showers or naps without her having to reach out for the help. I believe it’s these seemingly small acts that can truly make all the difference to a mom, especially in those early days with a newborn. The effect of a supported mom trickles down to her entire family. It just makes good sense to me!

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to sit down with Michele Romanow. A fellow Canadian, she is a powerhouse of an entrepreneur who has founded a number of very successful companies but isn’t afraid to talk about her business failures too. She refuses to let “no” stop her and has the confidence and grit to start now and figure it out as she goes. She also refuses to be called “sweetie” and I just love it. She’s incredibly inspiring and is often quoted as saying “Successful people do what unsuccessful people are not willing to do”. I’ve clung to those words for encouragement during the most challenging times of entrepreneurship.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.