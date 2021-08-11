Crystal McGrath: “SELF LOVE is more important than anything else!!!”

SELF LOVE is more important than anything else!!! Be good to yourself and love who you are, when you start with this every day, I promise you will find lightness in your day, and it will be just a little bit easier to be calm through the chaos of life! Self-love is contagious!

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Crystal McGrath.

Crystal McGrath is a musician, activist, podcast host, and inspirational influencer. Her latest single About a Boy released June 11, 2021. In About a Boy, Crystal McGrath blends a pop drum beat with a traditional country backing band to create a sound that is wholly her own. Like a chocolate-vanilla swirl ice cream cone the song blends two very different musical flavors into something that any music fan will enjoy. About a Boy tells the story of a confident girl who still longs for the connection from a relationship and finds herself distracted with the memories of her past. Her style blends two very different musical flavors into something that any music fan will enjoy.

Crystal has performed all over the world. She has toured the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the U.K., and Australia. Supporting Canadian country legends such George Canyon and Aaron Pritchett, McGrath has proven that her stage presence is just as powerful as her songwriting. Her last release “Game On” produced by Spencer Cheyne, was released to radio in September 2020. The first week of the release “Game On” hit the Sirius XM CBC Country Top 40, was added to rotation on Australia Commercial Country radio networks, and the video was added to rotations on the Australian MTV/CMT network.

Crystal is an advocate for women’s empowerment and wants women to feel that they can go after any goal that they hope to achieve. To promote this message, Crystal founded “Live With Love” an online platform with the mission of helping women live their best life through movement and mindset.

Crystal has partnered with thoughtful.co by Indigo to bring her movement, message, and music coaching as a part of their digital experience offerings.

She has a passion for connecting with people and creating an outlet for their stories to be shared. This is evident through her podcast Crushing Chaos where she interviews women pushing through the resistance in their personal and professional lives. Crystal also can be seen regularly hosting her video podcast The Artists Behind the Music. In each episode, Crystal interviews her musical guest through inviting conversation around how they overcame obstacles to continue on their musical journey, followed by a performance by the guest.

In November 2019, Crystal was invited to participate in Canada’s Music Incubator’s Artist Entrepreneur West professional development program at the National Music Centre, where she spent five weeks developing her business.

Crystal lives by the words of poet John Greenleaf Whittier’s poem Don’t Quit “And you never can tell just how close you are, It may be near when it seems so far; So stick to the fight when you’re hardest hit, It’s when things seem worst that you must not quit.”

Treat yourself to an inspiring musical performance by Crystal McGrath next time she comes to a location near you.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/0304c42a258ef5151d3f72c2b8e32509

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in Calgary ab. When I was 10 my parents got divorced which was a huge part of what helped create my independence and commitment to my passion of music. There was only one other kid at school that came from a divorced family, so it really made me feel like an outsider.

As I got older it started to become more common however I think feeling such uncertainty as a 10-year-old kid gave me a different kind of take on life. I have always been pretty independent and I think having that experience really shaped me to understand that hard things will happen and there is always light on the other side, it definitely took many years to understand that but it has made me who I am today.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Music has always been the piece of my world that lights me up. I started out as a competitive gymnast with goals to head to the Olympics until I broke both my feet, which was a pivotal moment as I stopped gym and moved into music and musical theatre which was a little less harmful to the body! I struggled with not being able to use my authentic voice and always put on a fake voice with the fear lingering that who I really am was not good enough, so at the time in my mind it was better not to be liked for who I was not then to be liked for who I was. It was through working with a vocal coach in my teenage years that I started to break through the fear and discover my own voice and personal power through performing and getting uncomfortable which led to my most comfortable spot in life, using my authentic voice standing on stage. It is now my personal mission statement to inspire individuals to be the best version of themselves no matter what stage they are in and I use music as an outlet to inspire that thought in people.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Something I find so interesting is the way life works. I have found in my journey when I decide I am ready and step into my game on shoes then opportunities start to unravel effortlessly. When I stop thinking about the whys and hows and stress and just tune into my passion and goals it becomes less complicated. I am not a planner, never have been — just a Romanian gypsy and in 2019 I was accepted into Canada’s Music Incubator where they taught me all about the importance of planning and I filled my toolbox up with all these wonderful planning tools. I had put those tools to use and planned a tour, radio release and marketing to launch my single “Game On” in April. 2020, then the pandemic hit, and all my plans halted. I found this super ironic as it was the first time, I fully put a massive plan together and because I have had a life full of going with the flow, I was able to pivot without feeling devastated. With the planning tools I built, I was able to come up with a new plan that provided even more amazing opportunities like releasing the single in Australia and having the video placed on MTV/CMT. I think it is so important to move with the flow of where life takes us but to have a plan without attachment to expectations so you can create space for limitless possibilities!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

A memory that is coming to mind right now is when I lived in Atlanta, I would walk an hour to go to hot yoga class and one day on the way there I decided to stress eat a giant bag of nibs, then I did the class which felt like the hottest class of my life, and afterward I was walking home with what felt like heatstroke with a side of a sugar hangover and my manager called me to inform me I was playing a last-minute show at Eddie’s Attic that night! (A venue I had been dying to play at) and had 2 hours to get ready. The nibs were a mistake that I am laughing at now. Lesson from that — Don’t stress eat nibs and do hot yoga before performing.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I am so excited to be working on a new EP to come out later in 2021!

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

1- This world is full of so much beauty and it should be shared in all forms.

2- It is so important to educate society on all the amazing differences in the world between cultures and individuals! When we share this, it reminds people that being different is perfect!

3- Acceptance and Understanding of others. When we are exposed to different cultures and ways it provides us with the opportunity to see situations in a different perspective and allows us to open our minds to different ways of thinking that we may not typically see.

What are your 5 things I wish someone told me when I first started and why? Please share a story or example for each.

1- It’s okay to work a side hustle- I think at the start I felt like I was failing if I was working as a server while pursuing my dreams as a musician. Working to fund your goals is a part of the process and it is the hard work you put in to make your dreams happen that makes the results so much more rewarding. Working towards your dreams is always winning 🙂

2- Practice with 150% energy so that when you’re on stage 100% energy shines through the nerves. This is something that I have learned to understand over the years of rehearsing and performing high-energy shows, you want to make sure that you can jump and sing for 5 hours straight when you have to perform for 3 hours. It is not fun to feel tired on stage ESPECIALLY vocally! Using our voices is just as important as training for a marathon!

3- It doesn’t matter what other people are doing!!! Stay focused on who you are and what YOUR goals are. It is so easy to get distracted by what other people are doing and feel like you’re not doing enough but at the end of the day, it’s only ever about the things you want to achieve and experience. Stop tuning into what others are doing and truly tap into your heart’s desires!

4- You don’t have to be a size zero. I spent a lot of time in my life on diets and feeling like I didn’t look good enough to be in the spotlight. I want everyone to know it is not about what size you are, it is about how you take care of your body and mind and when you feel good on the inside you shine bright on the outside!

5- SELF LOVE is more important than anything else!!! Be good to yourself and love who you are, when you start with this every day, I promise you will find lightness in your day, and it will be just a little bit easier to be calm through the chaos of life! Self-love is contagious!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I have a program called Artist Wellness that provides tools and resources to prevent burnout and live as healthy as possible physically and mentally! www.livewithlove.ca/artistwelless

My biggest tip would be to make sure you are filling your cup up every single day, whether that be through movement, mindset, relaxing, working, eating healthy for your body, connecting with loved ones or taking time out to yourself. Fill up your cup first so that you can go pour your heart out into your music and connect with fans. Being a musician is all about giving, constantly sharing your vulnerability and energy with the world and in order to stay balanced it is important to keep making sure you feel fueled and when you’re not doing what you need to fuel up as a car does not run on empty, why should you!

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

A Kindness Campaign! I am going to start working on the details for this!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have 2! My dad has supported me from day 1, he taught me persistence and strength and instilled the worker “McGrath” gene in me 🙂 Not only did he teach me these tools of perseverance, but he supported my chances and risks moving to different cities to follow my dreams! I feel very fortunate to have had the support behind me during some of the most difficult uncertain times!

And then I have to say my partner Darren, he is my motivator, he has kept my spirits high and encouraged me to celebrate all the wins big or small! He also plays in my band, writes, produces, does the heavy lifting!

Can you please give us your favorite Life Lesson Quote? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I always saw this poem when I visited my grandparents’ house and made sure I read it every time I visited. Turns out my grandpa had given that to my dad and now it is in my office to remind me every day to keep going!

Don’t Quit by John Greenleaf Whittier

When things go wrong as they sometimes will,

When the road you’re trudging seems all up hill,

When the funds are low and the debts are high

And you want to smile, but you have to sigh,

When care is pressing you down a bit,

Rest if you must, but don’t you quit.

Life is strange with its twists and turns

As every one of us sometimes learns

And many a failure comes about

When he might have won had he stuck it out;

Don’t give up though the pace seems slow —

You may succeed with another blow.

Success is failure turned inside out —

The silver tint of the clouds of doubt,

And you never can tell just how close you are,

It may be near when it seems so far;

So stick to the fight when you’re hardest hit —

It’s when things seem worst that you must not quit.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Dolly Parton, I would love to hear the passion and stories behind all the amazing things she has achieved.

How can our readers follow you online?

www.instagram.com/crystalmcgrath

www.tiktok.com/crystalmcgrathmusic

www.facebook.com/crystalmcgrathmusic

www.crystalmcgrath.ca

This was so informative, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!