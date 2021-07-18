Crystal Emory of ‘URU The Right To Be’: “Don’t take things too personally”

Don’t take things too personally. Leadership demands difficult decisions. You may love the work that you are doing, but you are also leading a team, which requires discipline, protocols, and holding people responsible. Maintain clarity in your judgment about what is needed to help your team move forward, and do not be afraid of the decisions you know are right.

As a part of my series about “Lessons From Inspirational Women in STEM and Tech”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Crystal R. Emery.

Crystal R. Emery is a dynamic producer, author and filmmaker known for producing socially conscious storytelling on a variety of platforms that celebrate the triumph of the human spirit, a cause close to her heart as a quadriplegic who works to ensure that physical limitations don’t define her potential. She is also the founder and CEO of URU The Right To Be, Inc., a non-profit content production company that tackles social issues via film, theater, publishing, educational media, and other arts-based initiatives. She is a member of the Producers’ Guild of America and New York Women in Film and Television.

After receiving her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Connecticut, Crystal R. Emery began her professional career in theater and film, with an apprenticeship with renowned theater director Lloyd Richards (The Piano Lesson) and polished her craft under the tutelage of film industry giant Bill Duke (A Rage in Harlem). She went on to attain her master’s in media studies from The New School for Public Engagement and has received numerous awards and accolades. She received an honorary Doctorate of Letters from the University of Connecticut.

Emery is a sought-after author, educator, social activist and filmmaker with a wide-ranging platform and an expansive following, having published numerous titles independently and with established publishers. Her body of work covers a broad range of topics from diversity, inclusion, and equity, to children’s books, sociopolitical issues, and STEM. In 2020, she created the Our Humanity initiative, a COVID-19 risk communication and risk prevention effort designed to reach Black, Hispanic and Indigenous communities. For more information on Emery and her work, visit urutherighttobe.org.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

This work has always been my destiny. I wrote and directed my first play in the 5th grade and continued to pursue my passion for storytelling until it evolved into a love for filmmaking. I was 7 or 8 years old when Abbey Lincoln starred in For Love of Ivy; I remember that film vividly, because it was the first time that I saw a narrative that resembled my own story, told by actors that looked like me and my family. I decided right then and there that I would dedicate my career to making movies that are honest and authentic in their representation of women, particularly women of color.

In general, multimedia production is not often considered a branch of STEM, yet it is one of the disciplines that is the most effective in truly reaching people and transforming their belief systems. In 2016, I was working on my documentary, Black Women in Medicine, which has now been seen by 14 million people worldwide. I created this film to celebrate the lives and achievements of Black women doctors, to give these inspiring women a platform to tell their stories to the world. As I interviewed them, I noticed an emerging pattern: many of the Black women doctors I interviewed did not initially intend to be doctors. They trained as scientists, mathematicians, or engineers until their paths eventually led them to medicine. Their stories taught me that you need to master all of those disciplines — science, technology, engineering, math, and medicine — to be a successful doctor.

As I worked on Black Women in Medicine, I was exposed to many avenues in the world of STEM, career paths in which you so rarely see women of color. I continued to dig deeper, writing a book called Against All Odds: Black Women in Medicine. Not long after, I began working on another book, Master Builders of the Modern World, which focuses on STEM trailblazers whose exciting work is changing the world. I met a host of unbelievable women as I worked on that project: Aprille Ericsson, a mechanical engineer at NASA; Ayanna Howard, the inspiring roboticist and entrepreneur doing groundbreaking work on prosthetics in Atlanta; Karletta Chief, an environmental engineer; and Melanie Moses, a computer scientist in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Writing their stories inspired me to envision the Changing the Face of STEM education and engagement initiative.

The development of Changing the Face of STEM was informed by my understanding of the power of media and my firm belief that you can’t be what you can’t see. This national initiative allows young people whose identities are underrepresented in STEM to imagine themselves as scientists, engineers, doctors, mathematicians, and more. We highlight STEM role models, creating roadmaps that encourage all children to pursue the career of their dreams.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began at your company?

About 8 years after establishing my non-profit content production company, URU The Right to Be, Inc., I became a quadriplegic. Suddenly, everything fell apart at once. The building in which our office was located was being sold and gutted. At the time, we were one of only two Black companies in the building, a high-rise landmark in the center of the city. I remember visiting to discover that contractors had stolen numerous pieces of equipment from us, including our refrigerator and some computers.

Amidst the chaos of relocation, I was admitted to the hospital. I came out as a fully quadriplegic woman on a ventilator. It felt like my world had effectively ended. That year, friends from around the country took on one URU project each, allowing us to fulfill our obligations for that hectic year. We had to let go of most of our team. I truly thought that I would never be able to work again.

Nevertheless, over the span of the following few years, I rebuilt my life and my company. This was no easy feat, but by 2010, URU was on the road to recovery and I was learning to navigate the world from a wheelchair. During one of my meditations, I heard a clear message: I needed to get Black Women in Medicine eligible for Academy Award consideration. So, I dove right into that process, something I knew almost nothing about. Danny Glover, Bill Duke, and Robert Ross, the CEO of California Endowment, hosted a screening for Screen Actors Guild members. It had been years since I rode in a car for more than 2 hours, but that week, I drove across the country in a handicap-accessible van alongside my team and made it to that screening. That experience taught me that my courage, strength, determination, and resilience are limitless.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I worked in Hollywood as a young adult, so I understood the value of intellectual property and knew how to read a contract. But when I returned to New Haven, Connecticut, a more naïve version of myself believed a little too much in a shared understanding of the word “collaboration.” I thought that my partners and I were united in our efforts to change the narrative and make a lasting impact.

At the time, I was working with a large, well-known medical institution on a project called Woman to Woman: Helping Ourselves. This was the second ever event to be held in their brand new building, so we were all very excited. As I rolled into the building, the security guard stopped us and said, “The clinic is three blocks down the street.” I took a deep breath and replied, “I am here to see Beth.” The guard said, “I’m trying to help you, lady, but the clinic is down the street.” I braced myself and tried to keep my cool, but just then, I heard the click of heels on the floor and saw Beth approaching. She greeted me and said that she had come to meet me. Immediately, the security guard looked to Beth and said, “Oh, I didn’t know she was here to see you.” I was in awe of the guard’s ignorance. I pointed to the 3’ by 5’ poster on the wall and said, “That is my name on that poster.”

The real mistake came later, when I received a phone call from a friend who asked me why I didn’t tell him that I was in town. I told him that we were really busy and asked him how he knew where I was. He said, “Well, I was reading this article and I thought it sounded like a Crystal project.” It was at that moment that I realized that our partner had not given us any credit for the work that we had done to bring that project to life. The article that my friend had read was utilized to unveil our partner’s new Office of Diversity. My mistake was believing that our collaboration to combat inequity meant that my intellectual property and contributions would be respected. At the time, it felt devastating, but I have to laugh at how naïve I was. That was a lesson that I’ll never forget.

What do you think makes your company stand out?

URU The Right to Be, Inc. meets people where they are. We bring everyone to the table, because for positive, truly meaningful change to take root, we must engage voices from every community. We work with integrity to lift up those that we serve, empowering people to protect themselves and their families, honor their potential, and lead fulfilling lives.

Can you share a story?

Just a few weeks ago, we got a call from a woman who had seen one of URU’s Our Humanity COVID-19 risk communication pieces, a vibrant poster about getting vaccinated that filled the entire panel of a bus shelter (see photo below). The woman was crying because she said that the person featured in the piece looked just like her son. She told us that when she got home, she immediately made appointments for herself and her son to get vaccinated. Stories like hers are proof that our work is truly reaching the communities that we serve.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now?

I am currently working on another documentary film, The Deadliest Disease in America, which will open on Friday, August 20 at Cinema Village Theater on 13th Street in New York City.

How do you think that will help people?

The Deadliest Disease in America surveys the history and present-day reality of racism in healthcare. There are many false narratives that seek to place blame on people of color for the appalling health disparities that continue to afflict our country. The COVID-19 pandemic has only illuminated and exacerbated these struggles. My film exposes the difficult truths that we cannot afford to keep ignoring and calls attention to how racism operates in the world of healthcare. It is essential that everyone understand the dynamics of systemic racism so we can work together to dismantle them and create a new paradigm of health equity.

Thank you for all that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Are you currently satisfied with the status quo regarding women in STEM? What specific changes do you think are needed to change the status quo?

I am definitely not satisfied with the status quo regarding women in STEM. If I were satisfied, my work here would be done. Instead, I see a need for continuing change. Yes, we have made progress, but we cannot rest; most STEM fields are still dominated by men, while women — especially women of color — are still severely underrepresented. We continue to live in a world where young Black and brown girls have far too few role models in STEM fields and far too few pathways to pursue educational and career opportunities in STEM.

One of URU’s primary projects, Changing the Face of STEM, is designed to change the status quo and shift us away from our current paradigm, a world in which female voices are largely excluded from STEM. I believe that we need to make women of color in STEM more visible, celebrating those who have broken through barriers to do amazing work. I created Black Women in Medicine with precisely that goal in mind: to emphasize the remarkable stories and accomplishments of those women.

To truly change the status quo, we need to focus on the next generation of change-makers. It is essential for young women to have opportunities to visualize themselves as STEM professionals, because you can’t be what you can’t see. Changing the Face of STEM has brought numerous educational programs across the country, providing young women with exciting introductions to STEM fields, opportunities to interface with role models who look like them, and roadmaps that guide their pursuit of education and careers in STEM.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women in STEM or Tech that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts? What would you suggest to address this?

A key issue faced by women in STEM is representation. Representation matters. The underrepresentation of women — particularly women of color — in STEM presents challenges not often faced by men.

Many STEM fields are afflicted by rampant, systemic sexism. Female STEM professionals are often not taken seriously or afforded the same esteem as their male counterparts because we have been culturally conditioned to envision scientists and mathematicians as white men. Women are left feeling like guests in their fields, rather than professionals with real seats at the table. This tentative welcome and struggle to establish ourselves leaves women feeling that we must compete with each other for whatever scraps we are afforded in our fields. This is the paradigm that needs to be transformed.

URU’s Building Bridges: The Power of the Sisterhood is designed with this issue in mind. This event series brings white women and women of color in STEM together to speak about our experiences, listen to one another, and form new bonds of allyship. Our Building Bridges conferences allow us to explore how we, as women in STEM, can lift each other up and support one another across the boundaries of race and ethnicity.

I am also an AAAS IF/THEN Ambassador, and I am always excited to be a part of the work that the AAAS IF/THEN initiative is doing to increase the representation of women in STEM. This year, they unveiled an exhibit of over 120 statues featuring female STEM professionals and role models, which is currently on display in Dallas’ NorthPark Center. I am honored to be one of those statues. When girls see women who look like them succeeding in STEM, they are empowered to pursue those opportunities themselves.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a woman in STEM or Tech? Can you explain what you mean?

There are numerous harmful myths about women in STEM. The first that comes to mind is the notion that women are underrepresented in STEM because they just aren’t as naturally inclined to take interest in science, technology, engineering, and math. Of course, this is a completely untrue assumption that is used to fabricated justifications for the inequities in STEM.

There is another old myth that plagues women: you cannot have a family and be fully engaged in your profession at the same time. This idea is clearly based in outdated and sexist modes of thought, but it is still deeply entrenched in our culture. Myths like this are used to avoid the real work that is ahead of us: dismantling the systemic exclusion of women from STEM.

I have worked tirelessly to highlight groundbreaking women in STEM — in my documentaries, books, and through URU’s Changing the Face of STEM initiative — to show the world how ridiculous these myths are. Our lives and our accomplishments are a testament to the fact that you cannot put us in a box. You cannot tell us who we are and what we can or cannot do.

What are your “5 Leadership Lessons I Learned From My Experience as a Woman in STEM or Tech” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

Do not let them see you cry. People will be all too eager to assume you are weak and unsteady. Instead of striving to prove them wrong, channel your energy into support for other women. Building Bridges: The Power of the Sisterhood empowers women to forge new bonds of support and allyship. It is a truly special experience, as it gives women a space where we can be vulnerable with each other and speak from the heart about our experiences.

When I roll into the room, I have three strikes against me: I am a woman, I am Black, and I am a quadriplegic. The greatest lesson I have ever learned is not to allow anyone to define who you are and what you are capable of. I am often the only voice in the room representing each of my different identities. I will not allow you to pretend that I am invisible.

We cannot undertake this transformation alone. We must also embrace male gatekeepers that want to be helpful, but don’t necessarily know how. There’s a saying that I often reference: “I don’t want to call you out, I want to call you in.” I want white men to feel comfortable leveraging their privilege to assist those whose voices cannot be heard.

Leadership is hard. Leadership is lonely. This is true whether it is something you have striven for or simply fallen into. You will just need to get over it. Without a vision, projects fail.

A good leader knows how to surround herself with people that are smarter than she is. A good leader cannot do everything herself; she must see the bigger picture and know how to steer the boat towards that picture. A great leader knows how to be a leader and a servant at the same time.

What advice would you give to other women leaders to help their team to thrive?

Don’t take things too personally. Leadership demands difficult decisions. You may love the work that you are doing, but you are also leading a team, which requires discipline, protocols, and holding people responsible. Maintain clarity in your judgment about what is needed to help your team move forward, and do not be afraid of the decisions you know are right.

What advice would you give to other women leaders about the best way to manage a large team?

I look at managing a large team like the mechanics of a football game, with the female leader being the quarterback. The quarterback must call the plays and trust her team to deliver them. When the game is not going according to plan, she must be able to make quick, smart adjustments. She must pay attention not only to the words that she speaks, but also recognize what impact they might have on her other players. You may have a strong franchise player, but if they alienate the rest of the team, they will not be successful in the long run. It’s cliché, but true: there is no “I” in team. Together Each Accomplishes More.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have been extremely blessed by the great women in my life, starting with my grandmother, MaMat. She instilled in me a belief that integrity, grace, and love are the true ingredients to success. These are values that no one can take away from you.

Ntozake Shange took me under her wing when I was 16 years old. She brought me to New York City and introduced me to the world of theater and brought me face-to-face with powerful creative women.

Risa Lavizzo-Mourey saw something in me that I did not see in myself. She was a hard taskmaster and asked questions that required me to think deeply. I would always laugh — how do such opposite people become such great friends? But her challenging questions made me expand my understanding of how to navigate the world of STEM.

I am also endlessly grateful to my friend Shirley Malcolm, who told me, “You are not using your voice enough. You understand multimedia and you understand the challenges of women in STEM, so you must use your voice.” She encouraged me to be the leader that I am today.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

For the past six years, Changing the Face of STEM has travelled across the U.S., delivering educational events to young people in disciplines like coding and robotics, introducing their parents to the possibilities that lay in STEM careers, and bringing policymakers to the table so they can finally have conversations with the people whom they serve.

On the opposite side of the spectrum, URU’s Building Bridges: The Power of the Sisterhood helps established white women and women of color in STEM build bridges of allyship rather than breeding competition, helping us all understand how we can best support each other’s journeys.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I strive to inspire a movement to invest in education. There is brilliance in the barrios, in the Appalachian Mountains, in the urban cities, on the reservations, and within the differently-abled community. Right now, there are more than 2 million job openings within STEM fields. We have talent here in America, but systemic sexism and racism often stifles it and prevents it from flourishing.

We know that diverse workforces generate more innovative ideas and grow faster. We know that when people of different identities come together, we create universal designs, collective impact, and an understanding that we are all part of a shared ecosystem. I believe that we need to commit ourselves to investing in education so that the brilliance in all the communities of this country is allowed to blossom and make the world a better place.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“’I can’t’ doesn’t live here.” When I first became quadriplegic, I was literally fighting for my life each and every day. I had a Home Health Aide that would come into work and talk about all the things she couldn’t do; she couldn’t go back to school, she couldn’t get a better job because her car was broken, and so on. One day I put a sign on my front door: “’I can’t’ doesn’t live here.” I realized that that quote sums up my entire life; I have never allowed an obstacle to stop me, for where there is a will there, is a way.

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Oprah, hands down. First, because she is a reader.

I grew up in public housing and in the summertime, I basically lived in our library because it was the coolest place, temperature-wise. There I discovered a whole new world: the world of Maya Angelou, Langston Hughes, Zora Neale Hurston, and Toni Morrison, my favorite writer. When Oprah brought Toni Morrison’s work to a larger audience and produced Beloved, my soul rejoiced. Every year for the past 21 years, my small company has given paid internships to high school, college, and graduate students. The day that I saw all of the young men that Oprah has given scholarships walk together holding candles, I was reminded that we can all touch somebody’s life in a positive way, no matter how big or small that impact is.

Second, Oprah understands the challenges we face. Even when you are a wealthy Black woman, people will try to treat you like a second-class citizen. She has used her platform to speak out against racism and give voice to those who have had their voices stripped away by a variety of cruelties. I was once a guest in her audience in Chicago. I would love to return and thank her for all those who have been blessed by her presence.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!