Crystal Chaplin Of Crystalized Gems: “Great Customer service”

Being a founder, entrepreneur, or a business owner can have many exciting and thrilling moments. But it is also punctuated with periods of doubt, slump, and anxiety. So how does one successfully and healthily ride the highs and lows of Entrepreneurship? In this series, called “How to Successfully Ride the Emotional Highs & Lows of Being an Entrepreneur” we are talking to successful entrepreneurs who can share stories from their experience. I had the pleasure of interviewing Crystal Chaplin.

Crystal Chaplin is the owner of the Crystalized Brand, which includes Crystalized Events, Crystalized Gems Boutique and the Crystalized Sparkle Subscription Box.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Growing up as a military child; I was instantly immersed into different cultures, I believe that’s where my love of unique things was born. I’ve always been the go to person with friends and family to help find a statement outfit or accessory for an event, so the passion for what I’m doing now has always been with me.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

Of course! Like so many people in 2020, I was faced with being furloughed from my 9–5 job. I’ve never been a person who could just sit around day to day so I originally set out to create a lip gloss business. I learned very quickly that was not for me lol. But on that research journey I started finding most of the items you see now on Crystalized Gems and the business was born in that moment.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

I’ve always been an idea person, very creative. I always knew I’d own a business, from the age of 9, I wanted my own wedding planning business and I made that a reality as well. I would say that I’ve learned key lessons in my entrepreneur journey this past year and that is to always continue learning and surround yourself with like-minded individuals, that is honestly how I continue to grow.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

My best friend Kristina of KMARIE Photography, has been my biggest supporter when it comes to this business, whether its hearing my new ideas or taking product photos for me and even giving encouragement when I felt like giving up. She is definitely the best!! I also have two business coaches that keep me motivated, Mimi the planner and Ellie Talks Money. Becoming an entrepreneur, I’ve realized the importance of gaining knowledge, so I continue to stay in learning mode and also teach what I know to friends that want to start their own businesses.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Well most notably, we offer what women like. We are your Sparkle destination, but also we are always evolving. With the addition of the Crystalized Sparkle Box we are unlike any other subscription box in the market. I make sure that everything we offer, are products I personally use myself. We like to think of our accessories as memory makers. Think about your first kiss, date, vacation, your accessories were right there with you!

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

That’s a great question number 1, being a leader is knowing when to ask for help. I’ve had times where I thought I knew what was best and it turned out horrible so now I always ask questions and opinions just to make sure I’m on the right track. But in the same note you have to know that your ideas are not everyone else’s and sometimes only you can see the vision. Number 2 is confidence, you can’t be afraid to gamble on yourself. The 3rd trait is to stay humble, at any moment everything could be gone, so I appreciate every small and big sale, every customer because they took a chance on my small business and I will always be grateful.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

I honestly can’t think of a time where I followed through with someone else’s bad advice. I’ve always been a person that weighs all options and gets second and third opinions. Also being in business you have to listen to your gut. Not everyone has your best interests in mind, nor do they know your business like you do. It’s important to know how to decipher the good advice from the bad. It’s also important to do your own research because the more you know the harder it is for you to make mistakes.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

Automation!!!! Automate your business. It’s hard enough for some of us trying to juggle daily life then add in bookkeeping, social media, email marketing. It’s a lot. The biggest thing I learned is schedule your life and your breaks. Sometimes I’ll turn my phone completely off for a day just to reconnect with myself and my family. You have to run the business but don’t let it run you. Another tip is having a business coach and joining Facebook groups in your niche. You can learn so much from a community of entrepreneurs and it keeps you motivated and fresh.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

Connect with your customers; make sure they see you are a real person, if you are a product-based business like me, go live, let your customers see you in the products. Make sure you are passionate about your business, because customers can tell when you aren’t. Also my biggest thing is having great customer service. Always keep customers updated about their orders and resolve matters quickly.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

There are so many scams out here that it’s difficult for new businesses to get a good start. When you have your business or website, think like the customer what do you want to see when you make a purchase? I make sure to list reviews so customers can see that this is a trustworthy site and they can count on receiving their orders.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

I would say getting into a business solely to make money. Yes a profitable business is the goal but if you aren’t in a business you care about you’ll crack very easily with the rollercoaster of being an entrepreneur. Sometimes you have to fight for your dreams and how can you do that if you’re not fighting for something you care about.

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights; let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride the Emotional Highs & Lows of Being an Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

If 2020 taught us anything its change can happen at the drop of a dime and there was no way to prepare for that. So always keeping an open mind and having a willingness to change or refresh your business is important. We can’t control business trends or the economy but we can adapt.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

I’ve had many highs but there’s nothing like making your first sale. Seeing your dream come to life and the business you worked so hard for come into fruition. Also, finally getting Crystalized Sparkle Box onto Amazon. It was such a tedious process that when it finally happened it was such a relief of excitement!

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

Right before coming up with my subscription box idea, I hit a big low with the boutique. I had no real guidance, I was realizing I needed help but I had no idea where to find it. I was ready to give up. So I found myself on clubhouse in a room for prayer and I was super nervous but I went on stage and asked for prayer and afterwards a lady reached out to me on Instagram and gave me the encouragement I needed to invigorate my business and gave me tips on social media and manufacturing even business credit. God definitely sent her at the right time.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

I bounced back by educating myself. I found my business coaches, I learned about business credit and taxes. The more I learned the less stressful the business became.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Automation- being able to step away but have the business keep running

Excellent book keeping- when tax time comes around you want to be prepared, don’t wait until the last minute to educate yourself on your business.

Business coaching- always stay learning that’s how you grow.

Great Customer service- always stay in the mindset of a customer so you know how to treat your customers and you won’t have a problem with them returning.

Always put yourself out there- you can’t wait for business opportunities to come to you. Sometimes you have to seek and you’ll find.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

Definitely being able to Pivot when curveballs come. Businesses do it all the time whether is fast food adding new menu items or in my case creating a subscription box from items I sell in my boutique. Never give up just recreate and start over if need be. You also can’t be too sensitive. You have to take criticism. It’s hard I know but you want to give people products that they want not just what you want.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

Growing up I always had moments of being bullied. So in some ways I developed a tough skin. I always knew that no one would hand me my dreams I would have to go after it. I’ve definitely taken an interesting journey here but its happening. So any self-doubt I feel or moments of insecure thoughts like, can I really do this. I have to think of how far I’ve come and focus on the goal. I know that I’m my toughest critic, so I try not to let haters over shadow the great feedback I get. That’s what keeps me going.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

I’ve always been a glass half full type of person. I’m always going to hope for the best and give it my all. In my opinion as long as I keep fighting and working for my dream they have to come true. I try to keep negativity away from me as much as possible because who needs that. Life is hard enough.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

I’ve always leaned on the saying, lead by example. Think about it? How much respect can you have for a leader that isn’t willing to do the job they are asking you to do. Same as in business I would never ask my customer to buy something I wouldn’t buy myself.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

I would have to say my favorite quote is Nothing Ever Worth It, Is Easy. What a true statement that is. The satisfaction of finally achieving what you’ve worked so hard for is the best part of the job. The story that comes to mind is my recent journey of getting on Amazon. It seemed like the longest most tedious process, but when I look at the journey of my boxes and to see where they are now. I’m ecstatic. The process was definitely worth it.

How can our readers further follow you online?

Please follow us on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook @UniqueGems4U Pinterest @getgemmed and Twitter @CrystalizedG.

You can shop with us on Www.crystalizedgems.com and find Crystalized Sparkle Box on Amazon.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!