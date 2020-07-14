Crooked Teeth: Effects on my self-confidence and How I overcame it

I usually write about the beautiful things in life. Fashion, art and culture are usually the subjects I love to write about. Today, I would like to tell you about a very personal, unsightly experience. I’m doing this to give those suffering from their teeth some hope and courage.

As a child, I was one of the “lucky ones” who didn’t have to wear braces. But that doesn’t mean that my teeth were straight. But on the contrary, my incisors “overlapped” slightly, a so-called tooth crowding.

My parents thought that was very sweet at the time. My tooth misalignment was only recognizable at the time when you looked more closely. It didn’t bother me at all. I also have to admit that I was very happy not to wear braces. But that should change soon.

Puberty, growth and the associated effects on my teeth

With the onset of puberty and the first growth spurt, my jaw also began to change. Little by little I found that my right incisor was pushing more and more over my left one.



A good year later, the process was well advanced. The direct “neighboring teeth” of my incisors now began to shift slowly. For the first time, teeth even began to shift in the lower jaw, which was an absolute shock to me.

I tried to live with it, ignore it and forget it. A ridiculous attempt!

For almost 10 years I made myself small and bathed in self-pity:

“LOOK IN THE MIRROR? FROM NOW ON ONLY WITH YOUR MOUTH CLOSED!”

“SMILE AND SHOW TEETH? ABSOLUTELY NO WAY! BETTER PUT YOUR HAND OVER YOUR MOUTH! “



When you get to this point, you MUST react and address the problem.

The panicky fear of braces…

The fear of the braces was so great that it failed to make an appointment with the orthodontist. The mere thought of showing up with a clip in the office completely wiped me out. I was angry and angry – on top of that I felt unable to change anything. Of course I tried to blame myself …

During my research on the topic of water sports, I came across an interesting blog article. In it, Rike describes your tooth correction using invisible tooth splints ( click here for the article).

The results look really impressive

I can hardly describe the feeling of what was flowing through my body when I first heard about virtually invisible braces. I exploded inside when I first came across clear braces.

There must be a catch somewhere?

Is this fake news?

Can that work?

Yes it can.

I have been wearing my clear braces for 5 months now and I’m seeing positive results. Slowly but surely my teeth are returning to the right place and are becoming straight. A real blessing.

My Learnings

My fear of braces was so great that I didn’t even dare to research anything. For a long time I punished myself out of sheer fear of not finding an alternative treatment method.

If you are afraid of something, you have to overcome this fear. You have to grab the fear by the neck and look directly into his eyes. If you always run away from fear, it will accompany you to the end of your life.