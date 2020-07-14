Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Crooked Teeth: Effects on my self-confidence and How I overcame it

I wanted to look normal, just like everyone else.

By

I usually write about the beautiful things in life. Fashion, art and culture are usually the subjects I love to write about. Today, I would like to tell you about a very personal, unsightly experience. I’m doing this to give those suffering from their teeth some hope and courage.

As a child, I was one of the “lucky ones” who didn’t have to wear braces. But that doesn’t mean that my teeth were straight. But on the contrary, my incisors “overlapped” slightly, a so-called tooth crowding.

My parents thought that was very sweet at the time. My tooth misalignment was only recognizable at the time when you looked more closely. It didn’t bother me at all. I also have to admit that I was very happy not to wear braces. But that should change soon.

Puberty, growth and the associated effects on my teeth

With the onset of puberty and the first growth spurt, my jaw also began to change. Little by little I found that my right incisor was pushing more and more over my left one.

A good year later, the process was well advanced. The direct “neighboring teeth” of my incisors now began to shift slowly. For the first time, teeth even began to shift in the lower jaw, which was an absolute shock to me.

I tried to live with it, ignore it and forget it. A ridiculous attempt!

For almost 10 years I made myself small and bathed in self-pity:

“LOOK IN THE MIRROR?

FROM NOW ON ONLY WITH YOUR MOUTH CLOSED!”

“SMILE AND SHOW TEETH?

ABSOLUTELY NO WAY! BETTER PUT YOUR HAND OVER YOUR MOUTH! “


When you get to this point, you MUST react and address the problem.

The panicky fear of braces…

The fear of the braces was so great that it failed to make an appointment with the orthodontist. The mere thought of showing up with a clip in the office completely wiped me out. I was angry and angry – on top of that I felt unable to change anything. Of course I tried to blame myself …

During my research on the topic of water sports, I came across an interesting blog article. In it, Rike describes your tooth correction using invisible tooth splints ( click here for the article).

The results look really impressive

I can hardly describe the feeling of what was flowing through my body when I first heard about virtually invisible braces. I exploded inside when I first came across clear braces.

There must be a catch somewhere?

Is this fake news?

Can that work?

Yes it can.

I have been wearing my clear braces for 5 months now and I’m seeing positive results. Slowly but surely my teeth are returning to the right place and are becoming straight. A real blessing.

My Learnings

My fear of braces was so great that I didn’t even dare to research anything. For a long time I punished myself out of sheer fear of not finding an alternative treatment method.

If you are afraid of something, you have to overcome this fear. You have to grab the fear by the neck and look directly into his eyes. If you always run away from fear, it will accompany you to the end of your life.

    smiling-me

    Stevie Clark

    Stevie is a dentist by profession, now a stay-at-home mother. Various facets of the human mind attract her, and she is now following her passion of writing, exploring the experiences of human life. An avid runner, fitness keeps her motivated. She is proud of where she’s reached in life, and even prouder of her outlook.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Fighting a Narcissistic Parental Alienator

    by Cheryl Mefferd
    Community//

    “How to improve the quality of your life.” With Candice Georgiadis & Dr. Sam Muslin

    by Candice Georgiadis
    Community//

    How to Channel Fear into Energy

    by Sarah Blick

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.