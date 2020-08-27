Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Criticism

"Was it really a big of a deal?" - mumbled every person who received criticism, I did that too. One day I sat and I contemplated holding my emotions away from this self conversation and I discovered that criticism has two ends: 1. Receiving end 2. Delivery end

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
cowomen

“Was it really a big of a deal?” – mumbled every person who received criticism, I did that too. 

One day I sat and I contemplated holding my emotions away from this self conversation and I discovered that criticism has two ends:

1. Receiving end

2. Delivery end

So was it a big deal for the delivery end? 

☑️ YES.

For the receiving end? 

Maybe, but when you’re striving for Excellence, every tiny thing matters.

Today, I’ve noted down how I deal with criticism standing on either side of it.

When I’m on the receiving side I take care of 4 things:

1 Justifying my faults to avoid criticism will take me nowhere

When mom tells me to tidy up the dining space, I don’t listen to her but when she starts scolding I answer her back saying I was about to do it and I get back to what I was doing.

Does it take me anywhere? ❎ NO,

but discerning the priorities will do wonders.

2 criticism is just a set of words and I call it feedback, so I note it down and work on it however insignificant it may sound. 

Criticism ❎     feedback ☑️

3 Sometimes self-defense might result in self-defeat:

It might be a blame game for the person on the delivery end or a genuine matter of concern but for me (on the receiving end) it’s an opportunity to step closer to perfection (definition being solely mine). In this circumstance I don’t let my mind defend myself, I let it accept my flaws, and work on self-growth, but not every time, I don’t listen when the criticism is based on falsehood or it’s given in a way to destroy my self-worth.

4 When I’m right I don’t suppress my voice because mental health is as important as attaining excellence. Speak out but choose your words wisely.

Being on the delivery end 

• remember you’re doing this to uplift the person and not to take them down take care of their mental health as well.

• Never try to suffice your ego under the facade of constructive criticism.

• Don’t criticize someone of something you fail to follow, it’s absolutely of no use.

Lastly, nobody’s perfect but constructive criticism delivered in virtuous words and received in a proactive way will make all the difference.

    Diksha Dubey, passionate content writer

    Diksha is a 20-year-old passionate content writer. Oftentimes, she gets weird psychological curiosities, she has got a knack of quenching her own curiosities and explore her inner self. The sweaters she weaves with the words will give warmth to your soul.

    Let's exchange the sweaters of our words and build a warm, serene, and positive world.

    let's connect: [email protected]

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    MicroStockHub/Getty Images
    Wisdom//

    How to Stop Paying Attention to Your Critics

    by Meg Myers Morgan, PhD
    Community//

    Criticism – Can You Take It?

    by Victoria Sarne
    Stmool / Shutterstock
    Wisdom//

    7 Ways to Overcome Your Fear of Criticism

    by Jonathan Alpert

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.