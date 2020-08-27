“Was it really a big of a deal?” – mumbled every person who received criticism, I did that too.

One day I sat and I contemplated holding my emotions away from this self conversation and I discovered that criticism has two ends:

1. Receiving end

2. Delivery end

So was it a big deal for the delivery end?

☑️ YES.

For the receiving end?

Maybe, but when you’re striving for Excellence, every tiny thing matters.

Today, I’ve noted down how I deal with criticism standing on either side of it.

When I’m on the receiving side I take care of 4 things:

1 Justifying my faults to avoid criticism will take me nowhere:

When mom tells me to tidy up the dining space, I don’t listen to her but when she starts scolding I answer her back saying I was about to do it and I get back to what I was doing.

Does it take me anywhere? ❎ NO,

but discerning the priorities will do wonders.

2 criticism is just a set of words and I call it feedback, so I note it down and work on it however insignificant it may sound.

Criticism ❎ feedback ☑️

3 Sometimes self-defense might result in self-defeat:

It might be a blame game for the person on the delivery end or a genuine matter of concern but for me (on the receiving end) it’s an opportunity to step closer to perfection (definition being solely mine). In this circumstance I don’t let my mind defend myself, I let it accept my flaws, and work on self-growth, but not every time, I don’t listen when the criticism is based on falsehood or it’s given in a way to destroy my self-worth.

4 When I’m right I don’t suppress my voice because mental health is as important as attaining excellence. Speak out but choose your words wisely.

Being on the delivery end

• remember you’re doing this to uplift the person and not to take them down take care of their mental health as well.

• Never try to suffice your ego under the facade of constructive criticism.

• Don’t criticize someone of something you fail to follow, it’s absolutely of no use.

Lastly, nobody’s perfect but constructive criticism delivered in virtuous words and received in a proactive way will make all the difference.