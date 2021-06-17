Critical dissection on James Carey’s ‘A Cultural Approach to Communication’ (from Communication as Culture)

Considering Dewey’s work more of intellectual rather than general piece of information (guessed by a common-man), Carey applied his interpretation, through traditional and cultural approaches, to the communication, in 19th century’s contemporary) instead of repetition of his subject’s work, and less of pointing at his flaws in his work on the relative.

Dewey stated that according to him, there are two conceptions of communication: transmission view of communication, and ritual view of communication.

In brief:

Transmission view of Communication-

In 19th century, movement of goods and transport, and movement of information were not only considered to be indistinguishable processes but also both described by the common noun- communication. The revolving idea of communication -a process of transmitting signals or messages- was merely for the purpose of control. However, presently, in a political scenario, communication is more of an approach of mercantilism and less of an exchange of an idea, or two.

Communication, then, applied only to a certain degree and was never the main element such as playing a crucial role in history after interlinking with transportation and communication when Telegraph was invented. Earlier too, although means of communication was developed like invention of writing or production of print, messages were controlled and further disseminated through a pivotal process ‘transportation’ for desired effects; the ‘transportation’ then, was a central idea.

Although, communication was a viewed as a process, it, sometimes through technology, used it for theological purposes besides disseminating information, etc, with an aim to control space and people; however, latter, when intermixed with scientific perspectives and secularism, it lead to rise in ‘thought’ in the middle of 19th century following the invention of Telegraph. Not only the development of device drew a line between communication and transportation, which was carried by steam and magnetic waves, but also it itself became a transmission of thought and not just a mere modification of thought. The information, however, was drawn to the same missionary purposes.

Ritual view of Communication- Described as an exercise to organise and maintain the then social milieu of the society by representation of shared beliefs rather than a mere dissemination of information. Carey criticised since the role of the view not only paralysed any kind of intelligent transmission (of information) such as religious origins (like community ideals- dance, plays, and stories) that would lead to assist in altering minds of the receivers/audience but also application of such social structural process was used to solely controlling and administering human actions.

Corroborating his country -America-, Carey stated that his fellow citizens remained not only congenial with but also more inclined towards ‘transmission view’ since their culture derived from their very own obsessive individualism from their early age. Further, he stated that emphasis on the pivotal role of culture, a scholar must completely depend on sources from either Europe or America since both are deeply influenced by European scholarship.

Concisely, although the views are different -the transmission view was to disseminate across geography for purpose of control whereas, the latter one shaped the society through certain set of shared beliefs- the purpose was for the same reason- controlling human power.

Difference in aforementioned views are subtle, according to Carey, however only if steered through alternative conceptions of the role of the newspapers in a (then) social life -transmission views that gave rise to queries in credibility or doubt, news as enlightening or obscuring reality, maintaining integrity of the society or maladaptation, maintaining stability or personalise, whereas traditional view may however do not give rise to such questions unlike to that of transmission’s yet, has a potential to project a certain view of the world -portrayal and confirmation-.

Similarly, news was not a source that was merely meant for disseminating information such as in the case of a drama where target audience will not understand unless casted in a ritualistic view whereas, in transmission view, news was disseminated in way that intended to create and maintain social relations.

Carey praised Dewey’s work for counterpoising both the views of communication and further explained Dewey’s quote “of all things communication is the most wonderful” in his interpretations that bogus or not, communication ties people to possess common things and further, make them possible, and in addition to that, they should have a common ground of knowledge, ideas, beliefs, and aspirations.

However, Carey nullified Dewey’s statement that scientific information and communication technology could act as a solvent for societal relations and problems since Carey found it corresponding to particular historical periods such as when technology was improved, the communication was still made to adhere with forms of social order in today’s contemporary cases like we facing certain factors across to those aforementioned beneath ‘Transmission view of Communication’.

Just like earlier, the objective of dissemination remains the same when in transmission of communication that was taught what it meant to display the roles of communication either at the moment or (may continue to define in) future, although, found less in religion and more in science.

Further, Carey simplified objective realities by creating different symbolic realities through maps when Carey reopened his critical analysis for exploring other subjects like theology, biology, anthropology, etc,. Besides the aforementioned wording, Carey revolved around similar objectives with many other examples for comprehending Dewey’s statement- of all things communication is the most wonderful. He, concluded that ‘wonderful’ things lie in the details ‘while communicating’ or ‘during the transmission of communication’.

The transmission of communication that was taught what it meant to display although the roles of communication, at the moment or in future, is found less in religion and more in science, which, the objective, is previously mentioned i.e. methodology of controlling of target audiences’ space and time however, remains the same.