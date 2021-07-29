Cristy Lee: “Build strong business relationships and make valuable connections with other people in the industry”

Build strong business relationships and make valuable connections with other people in the industry. Whether that be through networking, mutual friends, attending events or new/existing gigs, I find it has also been effective for my brand’s success.

As a part of our series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Cristy Lee.

With over 18 years of riding experience, Cristy Lee is a highly active motorcyclist who has made a name for herself as a go-to guru for all things cars and motorcycles, while also paving the way for women in the industry.

After moving from Daytona Beach to Detroit, Cristy followed her passion for motorsports and has since been seen on FOX, NBCSN, ESPN, SPEED, ABC, and CMT as a Motorsports host and pit reporter, covering the XGames, MotoGP, WorldSuperBike, MotoAmerica, American Flat Track, Arenacross, Nitro Rallycross, Off-Road Truck racing, and Monster Jam.

She is best known for her work as a host on the all-female automotive show “All Girls Garage” and “Garage Squad” on the MotorTrend Network, where she showcases her expertise, taking on complex automotive projects, classic car restorations, and performance upgrades for both customers and some very deserving car owners. She can do everything from grinding metal, to ripping out an entire car interior, to pulling an engine and transmission all the while being able to put it back together again. Cristy is also known for her work as a host on the “Barrett Jackson Collector Car Auction LIVE” broadcasts for MotorTrend and Discovery Networks. https://cristylee.tv

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

As a little girl, I remember growing up in an immersive playland that other kids might fantasize about — I spent my days running around the greenhouse in the backyard of my home outside of Daytona Beach, Florida. I was a total tomboy — Lego’s, bugs, climbing, and I’m pretty sure I enjoyed building my dollhouse more than actually playing with it. Other days called for joy rides on my dad’s dirt bike, where I sat behind the gas tank as a toddler, with my tiny hands resting on the handlebars while my father puttered around the yard.

My favorite memories as a child took place in my father’s local import auto shop and the garage in our home, where I watched him tinker with classic cars and motorcycles. Over the years, my father’s DIY mantra has followed me into my adult life, where I’ve fallen in love with building and rebuilding cars and motorcycles and learning more about the reconstruction process.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

In 2005, I made the bold move of leaving Daytona Beach to pursue Real Estate investing in the city of Detroit. I scrapped together every penny I had to start buying investment properties in Detroit, renovating them, and selling them for profit, all while finishing my Associates Degree online and maintaining a waitressing job to pay the bills.

I began riding frequently and it wasn’t long before I took a safety course, got my motorcycle endorsement, and my first bike — although I blame my dad for my deep love of two wheels, as he was also a rider for many years. Attending many of the motorsport’s events in Daytona and at the Speedway like bike week, the Rolex 24 Hour Race, SuperBike racing also spawned my greater interest into the world of racing. Motorcycling is what brought me more into the automotive, motorsports wrenching and mechanical trades industry.

Breaking into the industry as a Radio DJ not long after her my move to Motorcity, I began to make a name for myself and follow my passion for motorsports and have since been seen on FOX, NBCSN, ESPN, SPEED, ABC, and CMT as a Motorsports host and pit reporter, covering the XGames, MotoGP, WorldSuperBike, MotoAmerica, American Flat Track, Arenacross, Nitro Rallycross, Off-Road Truck racing, and Monster Jam. I also hosted the all-female automotive show “All Girls Garage” and “Garage Squad” on the MotorTrend Network, where I showcased my expertise, taking on complex automotive projects, classic car restorations, and performance upgrades for both customers and some very deserving car owners, in addition to work as a host on the “Barrett Jackson Collector Car Auction LIVE” broadcasts for MotorTrend and Discovery Networks.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I was hosting the Barrett-Jackson Car Auction live and was getting ready to interview Steven Tyler of Aerosmith. Seconds before we were going live, he tried to get me to take his chewing gum from him in the palm of his hand. I didn’t, and he then proceeded to stick it to the side of the camera. I laughed and then chucked it somewhere just as we went live.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

About seven years ago on the first live broadcast of Barrett-Jackson on Velocity, actually my very first day and first hour on-air live, when previewing a custom-built motorcycle, instead of saying ‘Jesse James’ famed builder and TV personality, I accidentally said ‘Jesse Jackson’ like the Reverend. Obviously, that was a HUGE mistake on-air that I was majorly roasted for, but it was just that, an honest mistake spawned by nerves and an unconscious slip of words/names. It wasn’t my first on-air blunder, and it won’t be my last, but it did teach me that if I do make errors like that going forward, it’s better to own up to them than try to pretend I’m perfect…because I am far from it.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’m really excited about a new project I’m working on that gives back to some amazing people! I’m filming a new series called ‘Celebrity IOU — Joyride’ where I team up with automotive personality Ant Anstead of ‘Wheeler Dealers’ to work with A-list celebrities like Renee Zellweger, Mary J. Blige, Tony Hawk, Octavia Spencer, James Marsden and Danny Trejo as they roll up their sleeves and help us to create automotive masterpieces for a deserving person in their life. Ant and I combine our experience and expertise on everything four-wheels to build and restore classic cars, modern cars and one-of-a-kind rides, to celebrate people who have been integral to each celebrity guest’s lives and instrumental in helping them get to where they are today.

In each episode, viewers will hear the inspiring story behind the star’s relationship with this person and the reasons why they are so deserving of a one-of-a-kind car transformation. In the end, audiences will be just as blown away as the recipient when they receive the ultimate joyride. I’ve had the opportunity to build some amazing rides for this show, and also step into the role as an interior designer for these one-off cars. Working with each celebrity has been an absolute blast, look for the show to stream on discovery+ August 2021.

You have been blessed with success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

I will say, if falling flat is something that will break you down and not build you up, especially in the TV/entertainment industry, this may not be the career path for the faint of heart! I think long-term success in this industry is powered by extreme drive and ambition, whether that be for fame, for money, for personal growth, whatever drives you. For me, being the best I can be, both professionally and personally is what drives me every day. I’m continuing to learn and grow my brand within this industry every single day, and finding success in that has come with a TON of hard work and my commitment to constant growth and improvement. Essentially, I’m running a business, and that business happens to be me. Sure, success is found in many different ways, but the long-term thrive in TV really requires some major ambition in my opinion. My advice to others — if it’s something you want, go get it and keep getting back up for it.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

It’s important to represent diversity in the entertainment industry because our culture and population is immensely diverse, and TV and entertainment should be a direct reflection of that. I don’t necessarily think that better diversity representation in film and TV have a greater effect on our culture, but that our culture should have a greater effect on the film and television industry.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

I will say, for me, sometimes I have to just live through it even if it was great advice. Often, the best way I personally learn the most is when I go through an experience or fall the hardest. One of the biggest pieces of advice or insight I wish I had when I first started out in this industry is to not be afraid to ask people for help. You can’t do this alone! I’ve always been a very independent person and that’s directly reflected onto my TV career, however I do wish someone would have given me this advice years ago.

Build strong business relationships and make valuable connections with other people in the industry. Whether that be through networking, mutual friends, attending events or new/existing gigs, I find it has also been effective for my brand’s success.

Don’t just spend all your time trying to find the right job.

Make sure to spend some time trying to find the right person too!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Sometimes, quality is better than quantity. Meaning you don’t have to take every single job or potential opportunity that comes your way. I was always afraid to say “no” to any opportunities in fear that it might be my last gig every single time. Today I am trying to be more selective of the jobs I take on. This will help keep you from getting burned out and keep the quality of your work topnotch.

Also, if you’re traveling a lot, get yourself signed up for rewards/membership programs ASAP. I didn’t take advantage of those things soon enough. Get loyal to specific brands, build points and reap the benefits. It’s little perks like that which make all the difference and sometimes even save a few dollars when constantly being on the road.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would love to see more people taking pride in and more action towards a healthier lifestyle — diet, exercise, physical activities…just overall more awareness and proactiveness towards personal health.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’m not sure I could even pinpoint just one person, as there are so many that come to mind! I’m incredibly grateful for so many people in my life that have helped me in any way, big or small, to get to where I am now.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“What you do today is important because you’re exchanging a day of your life for it, make it a good one!”

Thank you for these great insights and for the time you spent with this interview. We wish you only continued success!