Cristobal Alonso of Startup Wise Guys: “You need to understand your category”

As part of our series about “5 Things I Need To See Before Making A VC Investment”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Cristobal Alonso. He is an experienced serial entrepreneur (3 times CEO), serial early-stage investor with more than 180 investments, and global executive (leading teams and projects up to 500 people). Cristobal is the CEO of Startup Wise Guys, the most experienced B2B accelerator in Europe, investing in early-stage SaaS, sustainability cybersecurity, and fintech B2B companies.

His focus is on coaching startups on purpose & culture, funding and pitch training. Defined by colleagues, partners and clients as the ultimate ‘make it happen’ person, always thinking strategically and with the capacity to create and develop highly empowered international teams, always with amazing energy and passion.

Cristobal has extensive experience as “the public face” of media outreach campaigns and as a frequent speaker at webinars, startup and telco conferences and panels. He is an INSEAD MBA and Spain’s INSEAD Alumni Association President. Cristobal is a former professional basketball player.

Cristobal recently launched his book “Perform, the Unsexy Truth of (Startup) Success” together with his co-author Stoyan Yankov.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you please share with us the “backstory” behind what brought you to this specific career path?

My grandfather and my father are both entrepreneurs. For as long as I can remember, I also wanted to be one. But I wanted to be a different kind of entrepreneur. Different from them in the sense that times were changing. Advances in technology and open borders in Europe meant that distances were shrinking, and possibilities expanding. I wanted to go international, go global. Make a wider impact.

It was always an objective on the horizon, but I didn’t start thinking about it in a serious way until university. In my head, I had an idea of where I wanted to be, but was not sure how it would unfold. I decided to embark on a journey of learning in order to start the process and understand better how to get there.

I started in consulting at Accenture (then called Andersen Consulting). Consultancy was a great school for me and a way to expand my network. It’s also where I developed a deep understanding of the telco industry. My first big entrepreneurial experience was actually also related to consulting. I was involved in leading the UK expansion of the French (despite its name) consultancy Greenwich Consulting (later acquired by Ernst & Young).

In 2004 I moved to Prague to work with a new telco company, private equity owner Oskar. It was acquired by Vodafone a year later and I oversaw the integration. In that year at Oskar I realized first-hand the power of culture, and how strong internal culture could influence a company’s daily life and performance. It’s also where I began building a strong network of Eastern European contacts.

However, there was a gap in which I went back to Spain. It was also my first significant experience leading a startup. I assumed the role of Chief Commercial Officer at mmCHANNEL, a startup based in Madrid. We were able to take it all the way to Series A — we raised €2 million in 2008, which was not something that happened very often in Spain back in those times. And I eventually moved on to the position of acting CEO. However, with the launch of the iPhone, and as apps began replacing entire product lines and companies, we had to close. It was a rollercoaster experience that shaped me. Financially, it was a difficult time. But the lessons learned were priceless. If you’d ask me if I would do it again — I’d say yes.

However, that would be the last time I would live in Spain. And for a while I took a break from startups, as I immersed myself fully in the corporate world of telcos. First, as the CTO of the Bite Group in the Baltics. I spent three years looking over a team of more than 200 people. During my time there we managed to make huge improvements both on the technical and human side, and that led to a significantly better financial performance. I was beginning to understand what was going on in the region and the ambition in this part of Europe that was being introduced to entrepreneurship. It was also around the time of the Skype exit, which would change Estonia (thus Baltics) forever. However, before fully devoting my attention to startups again I first moved to Denmark to look after the Danish business of the Norwegian multinational Telenor. As COO and later Chief Transformation Officer, my role was to introduce change. We achieved good results, but Telenor was a much bigger ship to steer. At that stage I was able to join all the dots together, I understood the opportunity that exists in the world of startups in Eastern Europe, or as I like to call it, NewEurope.

So I joined MoboFree, based out of Lithuania. The general storyline was fairly similar to that of mmCHANNEL. But this time, and with more experience, we executed much better. We reached four million users, becoming the biggest mobile social marketplace in Africa. The experience of working and travelling across continents and cultures different to mine was eye opening — I was a Spanish guy flying regularly between Denmark, the Baltics and Nigeria. I would still start a company with those guys, my co-founders Darius and Neringa, any time.

After all these experiences I soon received various offers to join VC funds as an Entrepreneur in Residence. And I also had an offer from Startup Wise Guys. I had been a mentor for Wise Guys since their very first batch and I was a mentor at every batch. I knew the people there, I enjoyed the energy but I wasn’t sure. Herty Tammo, who founded the company in 2012, wanted to take it to the next level and grow beyond Estonia and the Baltics. He wanted me for the experience, energy and vision.

Oddly enough, the crucial point was a meeting with the founder of Sellfy, Maris Dagis. I‘ve been on Sellfy’s board since 2011. I remember clearly how he told me that I was born for the job, citing my experience in corporate, consultancies, startup and startup mentoring, as well as my Spanish energy and passion. He thought nobody else in Eastern Europe could bring that to the table. Then it clicked — this was what I had been looking for after all those experiences. That conversation with Maris still drives me to this day and reminds me why I made that choice. I made up my mind to accept the offer and the rest is history.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Despite being Spanish, Napoleon’s life has always fascinated me. I found that books about his rule and his personality were both interesting in terms of the story, as well as educational. It was simply amazing to see what a man, a leader is able to achieve through willpower. When I later visited Napoleon’s tomb at Les Invalides in Paris I realised the true extent of his impact. Far from only being a military figure, he was a leader of his time. And he managed to create so much in so little time: laws, roads, universities. Like the Roman Empire once did, his conquests also helped to continue forging a European identity.

And then I read the books by Sandra Gulland, which are centered around the life of Napoleon’s first wife, Josephine Bonaparte. All three of them — The Many Lives & Secret Sorrows of Josephine B, Tales of Passion, Tales of Woe and The Last Great Dance on Earth. I was completely hooked. Maybe it’s the development of a legacy impacting so many lives off different people close to Napoleon, but also people he never met, that resonated with me the most. And the love story of course.

Last but not least, reading about Napoleon’s Russian campaign in Adam Zamoyski’s Moscow 1812: Napoleon’s Fatal March taught me what pains human beings, and humankind in general, are prepared to endure to survive.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

I’m not sure if I have one particular life lesson quote. For me the most important quotes are those that, alone, can inspire you with their power when there is nothing else or nobody else near you to source power from. Quotes that inspire me tend to be related to pushing beyond the boundaries of what seems possible.

Simple and straightforward, yet extremely effective, the Adidas slogan of “impossible is nothing” is a good encapsulation of this. Walt Disney took a more laid back approach when he said that “it’s kind of fun to do the impossible.” It’s important to remember how many we consider geniuses today had to ignore nay-sayers. There are always people who will, with their actions or language, try to limit others.

Modernized by U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Grace Hopper, but with variations in existence for a long, long time, I found this quote useful on more than just a few occasions — “It’s easier to ask forgiveness than it is to get permission”. Sometimes, some opportunities are too good not to pursue, even if it means stepping on someone’s toes, or ending up with a slap on the wrist.

In many ways this approach comes from my upbringing and my parents. I have always been ambitious, a dreamer, wanting to have an impact. I have always created things my way. My own path. With advice, but my own path. I didn’t follow others or followed any pre-established career paths. I never heard once from my parents that something was not possible, but they did make it clear that it takes work, dedication, and a dose of patience,while being true to your values, to get there.

And it helped me become a professional basketball player. I love basketball. But I was always shorter in stature than all the other kids in the sport. Many told me I would never play at a serious level. That never stopped me. It was my dream and I was willing to work as hard as needed to get there. Nobody was going to work harder than me to make it. In the end, I managed to play professional basketball. Never made it to the Spanish top division or the national team. But I was proud of my achievement. I played in 5 countries — the US, Spain, France, Czechia and Lithuania. I played more than a thousand games and had more than 250 team mates. Up to this day, I still feel grateful for the opportunity and the journey. Thankfully, I hadn’t listened to the naysayers.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

I like how Doc Rivers, head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers, put it on the Netflix documentary, The Playbook, A Coach’s Rules for Life. He says “pressure is a privilege”. In many ways that summarizes my beliefs and approach to leadership. We have been so blessed with the opportunities our parents, our education, and our time in the world has given us. We can only embrace that to do something big. To have a big impact. To leave a positive mark on the world. And where we can be the most impactful is with the people around us — family, friends, employees. And in my case company founders. This pressure is a privilege. To take it back to basketball. When playing a game, I want the last ball in my hands. I am willing to take that pressure. I accept I may miss, but I want it. And, by the way, I’m going to enjoy that moment.

There is also another side to leadership. It’s not only about doing or not doing. Pressure or no pressure. It’s also about how you exercise that leadership. Never pass the crap down to your employees. As a CEO, as a leader, as a coach, whenever something negative affects my company, I make sure I own that mistake. We can even use the mistake to coach our team, to make sure it does not happen again. That’s almost the best part about it. It’s a shame if we let it go to waste, pretend it didn’t happen. And a potential disaster if that ends up creating a culture of silence of shifting blame to others.

Nelson Mandela said: “You take the front line when there is danger. Then people will appreciate your leadership.” Inevitably, where there is danger there will be mistakes. The question is, how will you act once you start making mistakes?

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

In one word, generosity. Being generous with my time, with my experience, sharing as much as I can with founders, regardless of whether we have invested in them or not. Giving them the reality check of the ugly truth of entrepreneurship, but the courage to still take it.

I am always available for our founders, not only the ones on hypergrowth with 250k MRR, but especially those who are suffering, struggling. Those founders that are feeling alone with their problems and full of self-doubt. I want to be there, they need to feel we respect them and like them as human beings. Business, at the end of the day, is secondary to health.

Secondly I have been lucky to be blessed with enormous energy and a capacity to network. Of course, I work hard for it. But somehow it is ingrained in my DNA. So I try to make sure that the way I network is open and helpful. I always connect people. This is not about counting owed favors. I want a community, a network of people that wants to help others. And they, in turn, know even more people that can provide or need help. And that will amplify the impact we have. Keith Ferrazi explains this very well in his book Never Eat Alone.

Could you share a few things that need to be done on a broader societal level to expand VC opportunities for women, minorities, and people of color?

I am a huge believer in diversity. More than 70% of my team is female for example. There is a big mix of people from the Baltics, Central and Eastern Europe as well as the former states of the USSR. I believe diverse teams are not only desirable, but they are an absolute need. A team with the best talent, combining ages, races, countries is a blessing. Embracing the power of such diversity is the best we can do to lead with example.

Over such a long period of time, society and businesses were designed by the same type of people and all the structures have favoured people who look similar or come from a similar background. As a result, we’ve been robbed of a huge amount of talent coming out of minority backgrounds. Imagine all the solutions and inventions. I firmly believe we need to break down a lot of these injustices and unfair structures.

I think the question already hits the nail in the head. There are a number of measures being taken or initiatives started to foment diversity in VC or among startup founders. Likewise in many other industries. But these quotas or initiatives are really only dealing with the matter cosmetically. They are typically one-off measures that companies take individually.

What we really need to do is ensure that there is a level-playing field for everyone to pursue economic opportunities, beginning from childhood. In most countries, socio-economic data shows that minority groups tend to be worse off. This is across a number of key areas, like income, life expectancy, home ownership. This is totally unacceptable and reveals that wider societal reform is needed. That is one side. Making sure the level of education, healthcare, and freedom from poverty allows everyone to pursue the careers of their dreams. And the second component involves the removal of bias, so that we can make sure minority individuals and groups are not being victims of a system that shuts them out. Be it to get startup investment, to get a job at a blue chip, or to be admitted at a university.

Can you share a story with us about your most successful Angel or VC investment? What was its lesson?

We have done so many investments in great founders and companies, and I’m proud of many of them. We have made several investments with entrepreneurs that have family relationships. For instance, Stepshot, who were acquired by UiPath. Both co-founders were husband and wife. Or ZitiCity, that today, two years after acceleration with Startup Wise Guys, does more than 250k MRR and is growing fast. Here, two of the three co-founders were brothers. Or Simportter, close to reaching 100k MRR today, with a father and son founding duo.

The lesson here is that we did not use any principles or rules that would filter those founders out because of their relationship or their life choices. We were objective in assessing the founders, the business and the markets. I think it was not only wise but in a way very appreciated by those founders. I guess the lesson is: focus on what matters to you as an investor and understand what works for you, instead of trying to copy others.

Can you share a story of an Angel or VC funding failure of yours? What was its lesson?

We will always bet on founders, that will never change. Some of them, despite their hard work, will not make it. And that is ok, it’s part of the startup world. The only thing we can expect from founders is their utmost dedication to their business.

But there have been a couple of failed investments that have remained in my memory. I remember one very well. We had a selection bootcamp, where we select the final companies coming to a batch. In the end, we had two companies from the same vertical and, in many ways, doing something similar. Our bet was clear, we wanted to bet on the founder we believe in the most. One of the companies was a recommendation from my now co-author Stoyan Yankov, so we had a good reference. But somehow during those three days the other entrepreneur charmed us. His go-to attitude, his quick follow ups, he seemed to be ‘on it’ more, so we changed our minds and selected him. Time would tell us this was the wrong decision. That founder was not aligned with our values and we never managed to connect properly.

At the end of the day, there might be individual traits that are a huge plus in the entrepreneurial world. But over a long period of time, what is important to look for is alignment in terms of values. That common vision and way of thinking will let me know I will be able to rely on that founder to take the right decisions, including asking for help if needed.

Can you share a story with us about a problem that one of your portfolio companies encountered and how you helped to correct the problem? We’d love to hear the details and what its lesson was.

In one of the previous questions I mentioned the startup ZitiCity, which I consider one of our success stories. The fact is during the batch Startup Wise Guys Batch 12, back in the Estonian winter of 2019, one of the two siblings had a child. The two brothers had different views on how to handle and tackle the trade-off between salaries and equity. With a second kid under way, this sibling needed more cash but he still had absolute belief in the company and the upside.

I basically jumped into a plane to Vilnius and sat down with him over coffee. I had not discussed with the other sibling (and CEO) his views at all. I just sat down, listened, offered several points of view and gave my objective recommendation. Clearly it worked. They did some adjustments, moved forward and today it is an extremely tight-knit team on their way to raising their Series A and B, and among Europe’s top 10 startups in logistics.

If you allow me a second example, I have had to step in to support founders in a couple of burnout situations. In each case, one of the founders needed to take a longer break. In fact during our Startup Wise Guys Gateway 2019 in Alicante (we get our entire portfolio once a year together, in 2020 we had to go online) there was a presentation by one of our most experienced and successful founders, Ross Knapp from CallPage in which he described a burnout case at his team. Listening to this, another startup in the audience realized that they were also dealing with a clear burnout situation.

In these cases I always try to help both founders — the remaining ones and ones taking a sabbatical. It’s not as easy as it seems when you are running a startup. You need to know how to communicate the situation to a number of stakeholders, including the other investors and the employees. But also, we would have to think about how to position the possible return (or non-return) of the founder after the sabbatical. But we always need to make sure that people are first. Business, at the end, is secondary if the people are not healthy. In this particular case, the founder recovered after 6 months and went back. However, he assumed a different role and took on different responsibilities to make sure that, as much as possible, this would not happen again.

Is there a company that you turned down, but now regret? Can you share the story? What lesson did you learn from that story?

I mentioned the case above. We had two companies that were very similar on paper. Initially, our gut feeling told us to go with the founder we believed the most in for his values. But in the end the other founder charmed us. That is until today my only regret.

Another lesson that can be learned that sometimes we will make mistakes assessing people. Even if we do our best to try and have as many second opinions and first-hand experiences with the founders, they are at best helping us to minimize bad decisions. But of course, eventually they will happen. We need to be prepared for those and try to learn as much as possible.

What are your “5 things I need to see before making a VC investment” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. A team driven by a powerful Purpose, a strong and clear WHY they want to dedicate their upcoming years to build that company

A really good example for this was my experience at Oskar in Czechia. What I saw there inspires a lot of the decisions I take today when it comes to fostering a strong company culture. And this was somehow clicked again on me when I listened to David Bizer, Google Europe’s first recruiter at TechChill 2015 on how company matters for startup success. With Startup Wise Guys, the association with the colour red is one example of it. Red is passion. Being aligned when it comes to values is extremely important, it means we are all focused and pushing in the same direction. It’s culture that helps maintain drive in a company that’s growing fast and is making a lot of hires. This is one of the struggles that many startups face — how to communicate efficiently internally when headcount doubles, quadruples and so on. Here I have to recommend reading my own book (together with my co author Stoyan Yakov), “Perform, the unsexy truth of (Startup) success“.

2. A long term focus, not wanting to exit quickly or get quick returns, a clear desire to think long term

Startups are companies geared for fast growth, but that doesn’t mean we’re looking to make a quick buck. We are looking to build resilient, impactful businesses that make a difference in the world. There are a lot of temptations for founders, including the temptation of giving up.

In 2016, we invested in a promising startup from the Balkans with young and ambitious founders. The founders reminded me of the Google founders, they even looked physically similar. Very soon after investing they received an offer from a much larger startup. The sum was only €1 million, tiny in terms of what they could get if they kept going, but very tempting as young, first-time founders from that part of Europe. At the end of the day, we were always going to support the founders.

However, there was an unpleasant situation and the deal fell through. As a result of the situation, the founders were also forced to re-think their vision. We agreed with their new vision and re-invested in them. It worked. They reached €35k MRR and kept growing steadily. In the meantime, many other things happened. One of the founders suffered from burnout. There was another pivot. But they confronted the obstacles and remained resilient, and now, after overcoming all those difficulties, they are on course for a much more significant customer impact and hopefully also a greater exit.

3. A diverse team, with complementary skills, with powerful product people to build a product they love but don’t fall in love with

Many fall in love with their product. Much more than they should. And they end up losing sight of where the customer is going. They stop getting feedback from customers. They relax and suddenly they realize the train left the station. At Startup Wise Guys we always remind our founders to keep talking to the customer, even when all seems to be going smooth. Because if things start to become less smooth, and a pivot is needed, knowing the customer is crucial. The capacity to pivot has to do with speaking with the client and not falling in love with the product. And the capacity to improve the product comes from the customer. It’s important that founders set up the right KPIs, the ones that paint an accurate picture of performance and the market, and not ones designed for ego-boosting.

4. Understanding of the market, with real data from customers where we can really see they are about to build something that is potentially different and wanted. I want them to be able to clear a new market category that they can dominate.

You need to understand your category. What dominates it, what innovation could make a difference. And importantly, whether your innovation could enlarge the market or capture a significant portion of that market.

Cenos, a Latvian startup from our eighth batch, had an amazing software. But they were in a small market. They realized that. They then started to speak with clients from an adjacent market. That’s how they understood that, with their product, they could also tap into bigger markets where the unit economics made more sense. It took some time to nail down an accurate, sizable market size relevant to them, but it was more than 30 times larger than their initial one. It’s not easy to get the market sizing right, especially without market research know-how or enough customer data, but it can make a big difference. There are many good books that deal with thi — I personally recommend Play Bigger.

5. A team that is FUN to work with. We are going to spend a lot of time together, so it has to be a fun experience for both. I don’t want to invest in assholes despite how successful they can potentially be

The pandemic is showing how important fun is. If you make it fun, you make it happen. Life should be fun. And that includes work. With Covid-19 and Zoom, it all became more transactional. It erased fun from the equation. At work, we’ve now become transactional machines, for the most part. You can’t compare a Zoom call with looking at someone in the eyes and having a laugh together. On this subject I can recommend another book, Humor That Works, by Andrew Tarvin.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

First, let me talk about unicorns. Right now, the startup world is becoming obsessed with companies that reach the milestone of a 1 billion dollars valuation. While it’s an important milestone for a company, and it can tell us something about the conditions of a certain country or vertical to produce these larger startups, it’s also distracting us from other things that, in my opinion, matter more. We need to stop talking about unicorns so excessively, and is if that was the only benchmark in the world of startups. We need to stop measuring the success of national or regional initiatives by the number of unicorns that emerge.

Instead, we should start measuring success by looking at the overall contribution of startups to the economy. For instance, looking at which excel at creating long lasting employment, revenues, profitability. Their contributions in terms of tax. How have these startups given back to the ecosystem? Have their employees gone on to create other startups? Why are some startups better at nurturing future founders than others? Have founders also become investors or startup mentors?

Unicorns are mythical creatures. The problem with focusing on valuation is that it can blind us from understanding the real economics of the startup and therefore encourage unsustainable practices. Many of the so-called unicorns are still to turn a single profit. They would not be able to live without further funding.

There have been several attempts to define another, more sustainable, term related to startups. From zebras to cockroaches, they are all valid in some way. But what I would like to see is much simpler. And we already say that at Startup Wise Guys — we love building financially sustainable companies. Ideally, many of them will have a positive social and environmental impact. And hopefully, they will remain active for a long time or get acquired, so that new founders and startups are nurtured and the wheels of entrepreneurship can keep spinning and improving our economy.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

I apologize in advance for not being too adventurous here. But I think this is a good opportunity to remind people that the most valuable people in life are also, almost always, the closest ones. These days there are no other people in the world I would rather meet for breakfast or lunch than my parents. I have not been able to see them or my sisters for over a year. I would die for a good Spanish meal together and a talk about life at our family table, in person. I would give them a big hug and kisses, and would feel immediately happy just by being there with them sharing a moment together.

This was really meaningful! Thank you so much for your time.