Cristina Rosato of ‘Turner & Hooch’: “BE YOU and no one else”

1. Have fun!!

2. Don’t believe what everyone tells you

3. Talent is important, but this is a BUSINESS.

4. Half your paycheck goes to taxes so save some money.

5. BE YOU and no one else.

As a part of our series about Inspirational Women In Hollywood, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Cristina Rosato.

In 2021, Cristina Rosato can be seen in the highly anticipated, Disney+ action-comedy series “Turner & Hooch” opposite Josh Peck. Created and Executive Produced by Matt Nix (“Burn Notice”), the series is inspired by the 1989 Tom Hanks iconic film of the same name and follows U.S. Marshal Scott Turner (Peck), as he sets out to solve the mystery of his father’s death (Hanks) with the help of his family, friends and dog, Hooch. Cristina shines as Olivia, an earnest and enthusiastic Oakland police officer, who hails from the Midwest and is engaged to U.S. Marshal Xavier Watkins (Brandon Jay McLaren). “Turner & Hooch” premiered on July 21, 2021, and releases new episodes weekly.

On the film front, Cristina recently wrapped production on the Canadian-Argentinian indie drama, “The Vegas” which follows siblings Diana (Rosato) and Davie Vega (Raphael Grosz-Harvey) as they travel back to their birthplace, Buenos Aires, Argentina, and discover the vibrant nocturnal world of tango.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Thanks for inviting me! I grew up in a small Italian neighborhood of Montreal and spent a lot of my summers in Italy. My family came to Canada in the ’50s, and pretty much only spoke Italian- so I grew up speaking Italian until it was time for me to go to school. In Quebec, when you are an immigrant, you must go to French school- so when I was about 4 or 5 my parents enrolled me in a French school, as well as started speaking English to me at home. I spent every day with my grandparents until I was about 13 though, so I was fortunately immersed in all 3 languages.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I decided I wanted to act when I was about 6 years old. Of course, I had no idea what that meant, I didn’t have any family in the business at the time or anything like that. I just remember watching Indiana Jones and thinking how cool it was that a person (an actor) could get to play so many different cool jobs. And that was sort of the thing for me. Later as I continued to be interested in acting, I started taking classes, doing small plays, and starting to get little gigs here and there, and there was no looking back!

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Most recently, I was filming a movie in Argentina, and we got shut down halfway through because of the pandemic. We were finally able to resume filming over a year later in Uruguay. But finishing the movie a year later was wild.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Probably just being underprepared for auditions! I don’t think I realized how much prep I needed to do because once the nerves kick in — oh boy! Those words just flew out of my head.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My parents! They were so supportive and always encouraged me to keep going even when I felt totally down and discouraged. I’ll never forget the time that I was in acting school and wanted to quit- I felt overwhelmed being away from home for so long, and the program was grueling. I called home crying and just wanting to quit- with one semester left in acting school. My mom gave me such a good pep talk- she told me that I came this far, and it would be so sad for me to stop right before the finish line- she told me not to worry about what comes after school- to take it one step at a time and that after that I could come home and then decide what I wanted to do. That nothing was written in stone. I hold that very dear to my heart to this day. I could not have come to where I am without their constant love and support.

You have been blessed with great success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

You definitely need to have thick skin in order to succeed in this business, there is a lot of rejection, and it’s sometimes difficult not to take those rejections personally. I think it’s important to have a mentality that keeps you getting up and going no matter what. Challenge yourself, read books, pick up hobbies, and just keep going!

What drives you to get up every day and work in TV and Film? What change do you want to see in the industry going forward?

I feel so lucky to have had so much support over the years, I wake up with the feeling of wanting to continue to go after my goals and keep challenging myself. I see the industry changing a lot since I began acting over 20 years ago. I hope that it continues to change with more stories told by women and about women- and more diversity. I love to see different stories being told from different perspectives. It is necessary for society to continue evolving.

You have such impressive work. What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Where do you see yourself heading from here?

As I mentioned in a previous answer, I recently finished filming a movie called “The Vegas” in Argentina. This role introduced me to the beautiful and passionate world of Argentine Tango- which is now going to be with me forever. I also loved learning about the history of Argentina, as well as being able to be a part of a film that sheds light on some very important pieces of history and some of the atrocities that are still happening around the world today.

We are very interested in looking at diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture and our youth growing up today?

I think it’s important that every person in the world see themselves and their stories represented in popular culture. I also think that film & TV has the power to educate people who maybe do not have the opportunity to be exposed to diversity in their lives. We exist in a diverse world and telling stories that are inclusive helps to better reflect reality as well as hopefully end stigmas.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

1. Have fun!!

2. Don’t believe what everyone tells you

3. Talent is important, but this is a BUSINESS.

4. Half your paycheck goes to taxes so save some money.

5. BE YOU and no one else.

Can you share with our readers any selfcare routines, practices or treatments that you do to help your body, mind or heart to thrive? Please share a story for each one if you can.

I think the movement is so important- whatever that means to you. I love to dance, yoga, pilates… I think it’s so important to ground into your body and just to get out of your head sometimes. I also love to see people I love and have a nice meal. Growing up in a big Italian family- so many of my most cherished memories took place around the dinner table- so for me, have dinner with friends or family always makes me feel happy and most like me.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

As I mentioned previously, I think remembering that nothing is written in stone is a really good one. It has reminded me so many times over the years not to stress too much over decisions and moves and jobs. Sometimes I can get really overwhelmed with decisions — but remember that if I make one and it doesn’t suit me- that I can just change that too!

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

To have patience and to treat everyone with kindness. I have to remind myself to be patient often, I think so much conflict and tension could be avoided if we all just had more compassion towards everyone.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

Stanley Tucci!! His new show “Searching for Italy” is the best thing I’ve seen since Bourdain, and I would love to share a meal — some amazing pasta and wine — and show him around where my family is from in Italy!

Are you on social media? How can our readers follow you online?

Yes! My Instagram is @Rosato 🙂

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!