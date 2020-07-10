CRISIS TO OPPORTUNITY- TAKING BACK OUR LIVES after COVID-19

COVID-19 is one of the most dangerous pandemics we humans have faced, mainly because of the absence of any prevention or an exact cure for it. The vaccine is still not ready and even if it is developed, the efficiency of it is unpredictable due to the fact that the virus has mutated and there are several different strains of it so the vaccine may not be effective to stop the spread of certain strains. The next best method of coming out of this situation is to develop herd immunity, which requires an estimated population of 55-82% of people getting infected and hence immune to the virus. Well, the studies have not proven yet that a person infected once by the virus cannot get infected again with a different strain. Also, with the level of social-distancing, we are maintaining, reaching such a high percentage can be difficult.

These studies clearly indicate that the solution is nowhere near, hence we need to make the best out of the current scenario.

Looking for New Financial Opportunities:

The pandemic has hit the job sector really hard, with thousands of people losing their job all over the world. To expect the pandemic to go away soon and the work getting back to normal is foolishness. Things are going to be like this for months as we are in the community spread stage and the numbers are only going to go up. Even if the pandemic gets under control, people will still fear to get back to their normal routine. Instead of waiting for things to go back the way it was pre-pandemic, start looking for new opportunities in areas where you could contribute. Taking up a freelancing job that can be done from home or investing in trading are a few things you could explore so you get paid comfortably.

Getting Back Your Business on Recovery Mode:

As the entire world economy has taken a hit, businesses are seeing losses they had never prepared for, especially small businesses that did not build sufficient emergency funds are closing down. In such a scenario, businesses need to take their thoughts in a different direction and change strategies. Adapting new business strategies and operating models with the changed customer behavior is essential to tap some money back into the business.

The pandemic has taught us to stay at home and run businesses and this lesson can be used to save expenses of renting an office. Cost-cutting along with focusing on local demand trends can go a long way. Instead of competing on price, compete on the service quality to rebuild customer trust. Take additional measures to ensure social distancing in and out of work to make both clients and employees comfortable. Rebrand your business through the help of digital marketing to reach out to maximum people via online sources. Take the help of production houses Dubai to redefine your brand that showcases how your business has changed with time and is working in line with the pandemic situation. As most customers are operating via fear, this change of the brand image will help them approach you without apprehensions.

Bringing Your Personal Life Back on Track:

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected all of our financial lives, but most importantly, it has caused major damage to our personal lives. The invisible virus forced us, humans, to hide inside a shell, distancing ourselves from the entire world, which has not gone well with most people. Humans are social animals, and when that is taken away from them, many lose their mental peace. The talk about mental health is on the rise again as a lot of people are failing to cope up and getting depressed.

As we see the virus is here to stay for longer than we initially anticipated, hiding, in a nutshell, is no-more a solution. You have to get out to do what you feel is essential while maintaining safety. A balance between leading a normal life while maintaining personal safety is what most of us need, to get through these difficult times.