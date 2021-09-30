Cris Saur of Quest for Beauty: “I wish I knew that my inner voice is my compass”

As a part of our series about “Filmmakers Making A Social Impact” I had the pleasure of interviewing Cris Saur.

Cris Saur is a model turned filmmaker from Brazil based in the US.

Quest for Beauty is Saur’s most recent accomplishment, a personal documentary that examines beauty in a more holistic way, as a way of healing and transcending.

Thank you so much for doing this interview with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit. Can you share your “backstory” that brought you to this career?

I started modeling when I was 19, and by the time I turned 30, I was freaking out, as I was considered old for modeling. I didn’t know what I wanted to do. I tried acting, did journalism classes until I decided to study cinema in NY.

Making films that can shed a light on life’s challenges and potentially help other people is how I decided to use my voice and energy.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your filmmaking career?

I find it really amazing how when we set ourselves to do something, even when we don’t have all the tools/knowledge, how this cosmic energy guides us in a very interesting manner.

When I first started making Quest for Beauty, I had zero experience in making documentaries, but I trusted my instincts and followed it.

People, circumstances and even the budget eventually manifested, but I had to take the first step, take the leap of faith.

I guess this goes for just everything we do in life, trust your inner voice.

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

One of the interviewees of Quest for Beauty is a visually impaired woman, Maria Hansen.

Getting her perspective of the world as well as how she perceives beauty was really life-changing.

Ms. Hansen became visually impaired in her teen years, but she said that to this day, she checks herself in the mirror before leaving her house, even though she can’t see a thing.

That made both of us laugh and made me think about how somehow we are conditioned to always ‘look good’.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

We are finishing the delivery of Quest for Beauty to PBS, but I already started researching for my new film about female energy.

One day, after my meditation, it just came to me this idea about a film about the rise of female energy. I’m still in the research phase.

My YouTube channel keeps me busy as well. I post videos about beauty as a way of reconnecting with nature, healing and transcending.

The more I explore the beauty, the more I appreciate it and am grateful for it.

Which people in history inspire you the most? Why?

On my first trip to India, I bought a book about Paramahansa Yogananda’s story ‘AutoBiography of a Yogi’. Ever since I started reading the book, I became fascinated by his beautiful journey to enlightenment, his charisma, wisdom and his legacy of love. To this day, it is my favorite book.

I also love the work of Vandana Shiva. Her activism and fight against big corporations that are poisoning our waters, earth and seeds. Her love and passion for nature is truly remarkable and it makes me very happy to see her voice getting louder and louder.

Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview, how are you using your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting social impact causes you are working on right now?

Being a domestic abuse survivor myself, I try to help to create awareness about this issue in every way I can. This is the premise of my film Quest for Beauty.

During the lockdowns, it was very hard for me to know how many people were trapped with their abusers and how the numbers of domestic abuse skyrocketed.

I’m doing speaking engagements and screenings where I have the opportunity to talk to all kinds of people about this subject and shed a light on it. My job is to plant a seed of hope that hopefully will germinate and grow one day.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and take action for this cause? What was that final trigger?

I was pushed into it. It was kind of abrupt, but I’m grateful for it.

It was after being physically abused by my former fiancé that I decided to make this film. But first I hit rock bottom and from there I had to realize that the only way out was up.

When I dropped the victim mentality and decided to do something about what had happened, everything changed. I understood that I’m not a victim of anything that happens in my life, but instead a co-creator. I knew I had a lot of work to do inside of me and little by little I started to do the work.

There’s still a lot of work to be done, and that’s the beauty and nature of being a human.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

Many people emailed me or reached out to me on social media, but one person in particular that I was able to impact and help was actually a friend from high school who I haven’t heard from in years. She had never opened up about her abusive relationship before but felt compelled to do so after seeing me freeing myself from my past.

She told me one day that she followed me and my journey via her ex-husband’s Facebook, as she wasn’t allowed to have her own Facebook account.

She said she cried, laughed and ‘traveled’ with me.

The day that I received her message was one of the happiest days for me. This journey has not been easy by any means, but when I read her words, wow! it made everything I had worked so hard for worth it.

Are there three things that individuals, society or the government can do to support you in this effort?

I really believe in the power of the collective. There are ways people can help with this issue: they can volunteer in a shelter or organization, donate, write to their leaders and demand stronger laws to protect people that suffer abuse.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

I wish I knew that my inner voice is my compass.

So many times in my life I followed the crowd just so I would get a sense of belonging even though deep inside I knew it was not the best for me.

Maybe following the crowd made me belong to something, but it was only temporary, and just like everything else that doesn’t last, it’s not real.

The sense of belonging was conditioned to something, and conditions segregate, therefore it’s not part of the oneness, the evolution process we all came here to be part of.

2. I wish I knew that separation is an illusion.

Duality is an illusion. It’s what the Hindus call ‘Maya’ the world of illusion, where people and things are separated. That’s the source of pain in the world.

When we see each other separated from each other and nature, when there’s me and others, I don’t acknowledge the other in me. I create a wall and become selfish.

There’s only one consciousness, one mind, one soul, one love.

We must go back to this oneness, that’s all there is.

3. I wish I knew how to honor and cherish my vessel.

Although we all belong to this one consciousness, we were all given a vessel, a beautiful physical body that allows us to have this human experience. Otherwise, how would we know what chocolate tastes like or how falling in love feels like?

Before we came into this world, we chose this body, because we knew that this very body would provide us the human experiences we need in order to evolve and transcend.

It’s our responsibility to take good care of it. We must nourish it with quality foods, water and exercise to keep it healthy.

4. I wish I knew the relationship between karma vs dharma.

A lot of us know what karma is, at least have heard of it, and it usually gets associated with something bad.

Karma is a Sanskrit word that means ‘action’. It’s like Newton’s 3rd law of physics, the cause and effect. For every action, there’s a reaction with equal magnitude and opposite direction.

People talk about bad karma when something unpleasant happens to them, but what is really happening is that there’s a force compensating or reacting to a choice they made.

Our lives today are the sum of every choice we made up to this point. That’s what karma is.

Dharma is our purpose in life. I wish I knew earlier that by fulfilling my dharma I can also cancel some of my karma. It’s when we are in service of others when we help with the collective balance, that’s when we fulfill our dharma. When we contribute to something bigger than ourselves.

5. I wish I knew (Inner) beauty.

I wish I knew the real meaning of beauty a long time ago. I wish I knew that what matters is what’s inside and not the reflection in the mirror.

When we consciously work on our inner beauty, it only grows as we mature.

The inner beauty is the true beauty as it never fades or goes away.

Inner beauty has the same frequency as love, gratitude, compassion, which are the highest frequencies in the world. That’s the kind of frequency I want to align myself with.

Dostoyevski said that ‘beauty will save the world’, and I added a little bit to that and I say: ‘(inner) beauty will save the world’.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

Follow your heart. Our heart is our best friend. It is our compass, and when we listen to it, we will always find ways in which we can serve others. It is by serving others that we find great happiness.

We only exist as a collective, and by helping the collective, and that includes nature as we are not separated from nature, we help ourselves.

We are very blessed that many other Social Impact Heroes read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would like to collaborate with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

I’ve been impacted by the wise words and teachings of Shunyamurti, a yogi I have a deep admiration and gratitude for.

I would love to make a movie about him, his life and his teachings, as I believe many people around the world would benefit from knowing this beautiful soul.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

When I understood the concept of freedom, I was finally able to free myself from my own mind-traps. I was able to set myself free from my limiting beliefs as well as the opinions of others. After all, other people’s opinions only belong to them.

I became free to be who I am, and I can just be.

I stopped wasting energy trying to be something in order to feel loved and accepted, as I freed myself from the conditions of others.

Freedom of every form is the most important gift God, our creator has given us and I will never let anyone take it away from me.

How can our readers follow you online?

People can follow me on Instagram: @questforbeautymovie, Facebook: Quest for Beauty and also subscribe to our newsletter to receive information about our screenings, events and special gifts at: www.questforbeauty-movie.com .

