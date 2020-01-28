Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Thought Leaders//

How Crafting Can Alleviate Stress

Cricut CEO Ashish Arora breaks down crafting’s positive impact on the mind.

By
GETTY IMAGES
GETTY IMAGES

There’s something special about the start of a new year and the mindset that comes with looking to the future. When we pause and think about what’s ahead and any new resolutions we wish to hold ourselves to, we are really reflecting on the past and aspects of our lives that we feel could be better. This is the beauty of looking inward, listening to yourself and being mindful of the present moment.

With 2020 just beginning, there are so many opportunities to make positive changes to bring balance and a sense of self-accomplishment to your life. This is where crafting comes in. From one generation to the next, crafting as a form of artistic and emotional expression has been a constant in the lives of so many—it’s almost primitive. 

As the CEO of Cricut, a creative technology company, I am lucky to be able to witness the power of crafting firsthand and what it means to people every day. One of the highlights of my job is interacting with our community on social media where millions of people from different backgrounds share their crafting projects and the stories that inspired their designs. Oftentimes, a consistent theme behind these posts is that many people look to crafting to help them through challenges in their lives. 

The benefits of crafting are substantial. 

In fact, studies have shown that crafting can greatly support those who struggle with anxiety, depression, pain or diminishing cognitive function. It helps relieve stress, boost self-esteem, improve focus and aid in mindfulness, while resulting in something tangible to feel proud about. As a creative outlet, crafting serves as a cathartic channel for navigating emotions and stepping away from the pressures of daily life, allowing you to enjoy a more productive and overall relaxed state-of-mind. Furthermore, crafting’s positive effects on the body include lowering heart rate and blood pressure, as well as reducing cortisol, a prominent hormone responsible for stress. 

Whether it’s the act of making or the project being made, crafting can be one of the most therapeutic and uplifting activities to engage the mind and body in a healthy way. I certainly know that across the Cricut community alone, this sentiment is celebrated. 

Over and over again, I receive messages from people suffering from all kinds of illnesses—mental or physical—telling me about how crafting has become a source of joy and hope in their healing. From members who are battling cancer to dealing with dementia or the loss of a loved one, crafting has been a through line in their journey toward mental wellness and their posts online, in turn, underscore that connection. By promoting spaces for people to ask questions, publish content and interact with likeminded individuals, I am constantly reminded of how crafting can be an instrumental support system for those who need one. 

That being said, these experiences are not purely anecdotal and are recognized outside of the crafting community. A 2012 survey conducted by The Journal of Neuropsychiatry and Clinical Neurosciences showed the positive effects of brain function on the elderly, while a 2013 survey from the British Journal of Occupational Therapists revealed how knitting can increase dopamine levels and promote calmness in day-to-day life. 

It’s for this notion that I’m proud to work with a brand that encourages creativity in a way that promotes mental health awareness, a topic that is gaining more and more visibility in the public eye. The best thing we can do as a company to make a difference is to create an experience that makes it easy for people to do what they never thought they could, while inspiring them to embrace their creative voice and live in the moment. 

While crafting is not a substitute for professional help such as therapy or medication, it is certainly a worthwhile addition that is fun to explore from the comfort of your own home. Whether it’s about you or making something special for someone else, crafting can free your mind and help you take control of your mental health one project at a time.  

    Ashish Arora, President & Chief Executive Officer at Cricut

    Ashish Arora is President and Chief Executive Officer of Cricut, the leading creative technology company with a mission to empower people to unleash their creative potential by providing products and tools that help them design and create beautiful DIY projects.

    Arora has a passion for building and marketing products and software that provide a visceral experience and transform people's lives. His work is captured in the idea that great businesses cannot be built without great products, which aligns with his expertise in building great customer experiences end to end.

    With over 27 years of experience in the consumer electronics and software industries, Arora joined Cricut in 2012 and led a business turnaround. Prior to this, Arora served as the General Manager at Logitech and led several businesses from computer peripherals to digital home products. He was one of the key executives that oversaw Logitech’s remarkable growth over the years. In 2011, he was named by Digital Media Wire as one of “25 Executives to Watch in Digital Entertainment,” a list recognizing emerging leaders in the digital media and entertainment industry. He spent eight years in software and analytics-based companies in the financial space.

    Arora holds a bachelor’s degree from Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, and an MBA from University of Kansas.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Purpose//

    How Crafting Helped Heal Me Through Breast Cancer

    by Jennie Smith
    Courtesy of Mooshny/Shutterstock
    Work Smarter//

    Job Crafting – Create Meaning in Your Work

    by Hanadi El Sayyed
    Work Smarter//

    How to Motivate Your Staff: a Toolkit

    by Alan Furlong

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.