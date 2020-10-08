Credibility Nation

It is always an immense honour when I am afforded the gift of opportunity(ies) which allows me to receive additional full circle moments in which to creatively realign with those who I have tremendous respect for, especially within the professional arena. I view this as both the Universe’s subtle and overt way of positioning or repositioning me with people who bring out the utmost best in me, and who continually force me to consistently level up in all aspects of my own life journey.



Mitchell Levy represents many things to many people however, for me personally and professionally…Mitchell is not only one of my C-Suite Network brothers, or one of my international radio/podcast sponsors for Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald, or my former co-host of the Legacy Series we conducted together on Mitchell’s plethora of platforms, or even a fellow Podcaster…no…Mitchell is SO much more than that to and for me.



First and foremost, Mitchell is a true and reliable friend. He is consistently there for me both personally and professionally. I am never overlooked or bypassed by Mitchell when it comes to generously being offered expansive opportunities or extended invitations in which to continually play together so as to learn from one another in the sphere of collaboration and partnership.



Due to Mitchell’s commitment to momentous growth, abundance and prosperity…he ALWAYS has a plethora of irons in the fire. Mitchell’s endeavours and pursuits fundamentally revolve around the inclusion of others. He is a true team player. He is a tireless unifier. He is a staunch advocate of elevating the growth AND the perpetual growth opportunities for others within his extensive network of community partners. No person ever gets left behind in Mitchell’s camp. Those who know Mitchell as well as I do, would easily be able and willing to attest to this as core truth.



When Mitchell recently reached out to me to discuss his honed focus and his clearly defined/refined purpose, I immediately felt compelled to once again hop aboard and spring into action for the adventurous ride in Mitchell Levy world. This particular train ride in Mitchell Levy Train Station Central has already left the station; fastly approaching Credibility Nation. Anytime Mitchell and I speak with one another whether it be on the old fashioned telephone or on a Zoom chat or on the radio airwaves – – it is a conversation only ever infused with massively infectious enthusiasm! Well…this last most recent telephone call between the two of us was incomparable to all other previous correspondence. Who’s On Fire?! MITCHELL LEVY…THAT’S WHO!



I absolutely love and wholeheartedly subscribe to Mitchell’s plight, mission and fast-moving gusto approach, and forward-facing direction towards the transparent, honest, integral village called, CREDIBILITY NATION! Honestly, who would not want or prefer to permanently reside or consistently cohabitate in the reciprocal domain of credibility?! Mitchell did not need to ask me twice…in fact Mitchell never had the opportunity in which to officially ask me anything. I know Mitchell well enough to know where his visionary brain was leading me in the conversation – – so much so, that I abruptly cut him off in mid sentence and proclaimed an immediate, “YES – COUNT ME IN!”



To learn more about CREDIBILITY NATION, and your own prospective participation in a high-vibing village of truth seekers, truth tellers, which only offers the guaranteed promise to further enrich and enhance your life experience in the here and now as it pertains to both your personal and business realms of day-to-day reality…then please gift yourself with the treat of our awesome conversation via the enclosed podcast link! I promise you…your future self with thank you!



Mitchell Levy is one person you cannot afford to leave out of your wheelhouse of reputably credible human beings. With today’s world often appearing more upside down than right side up…now more than ever before, it is imperative for each of us to know without a shadow of doubt or with any level of uncertainty who it is we can in fact trust to have our back in both the best and the worst of times. Again, your future self will thank you! Love and appreciate you our friend! Keep Shining! Keep Rising! Keep Glowing!

On behalf of both Mitchell and myself, we wish to express our wholehearted gratitude for each of you kindly taking the time to read this Feature Article. We mutually also wish to extend our appreciation for kindly listening to the enclosed Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald Podcast Link! For anyone here who is interested in taking the connection further with either or with both Mitchell and myself, please know in advance how truly honoured we both are to be of additional service in whichever way(s) you may deem to be a suitable fit! We look forward to hearing from you! Until then, please stay safe, healthy and uplifted!



I am exceptionally clear on my life’s purpose which is, Uplifting You To Fear Less And To Live More!



Be your own Hero. Be your own Shero.

Be your own Leader. Be your own Best Friend!



Love & Gratitude ~ Lisa

#Grateful #ThriveThursday #ThriveGlobal #LivingFearlessly

Who is Mitchell Levy

Global Credibility Expert Mitchell Levy (pronounced Lee Vee) is a TEDx speaker and international bestselling author of over 60 books.



His superpower is extracting the genius from your head in a three-hour interview so that his team can ghostwrite your book, publish it, distribute it, and make you an Amazon bestselling author in four months.



He is an accomplished Entrepreneur who has created twenty businesses in Silicon Valley including four publishing companies that have published over 850 books.



He’s provided strategic consulting to over one hundred companies and has been chairman of the board of a NASDAQ-listed company.



Mitchell has been happily married for thirty years and regularly spends four weeks in Europe with family and friends.



One more item to share is that he’s interviewing 500 thoughts leaders on credibility and has lots of insight. Visit the credibility search engine at ThoughtLeaderLife.com to learn more.