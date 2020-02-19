When you have clear vision in life, you will achieve what you want — this positive spirit enlighten the characteristics of this woman,who is an example for various versatile public speakers and organized leaders.Closer look into her struggle in life and achievements can inspire every girl. She is passionately working for social development, while dedicating some time of life. Consistently she loves spreading the effective information about art who are in need of ‘literature’. Her family members are the greatest source of inspiration.

Anjali talking in public event in Aurangabad, India

Anjali Dhanorkar, growing up from small town Badnapur in Jalna district of Maharashtra in India, waking up to the footsteps of her grandmother was her morning motivation, reminded her to wake up with inspiration to do something in life for people. Her life was pretty normal like other kids that revolved mostly around friends, family and school. She was having strong desire to excel in studies and social field. Creativity is the strength in life — that’s an attitude enlighten the characteristics of this inspirational woman, who is an example for various officers.

‘Difficulties in a life, helped me to understand the importance of time in life. On the surface it all looks so smooth but I have gone through lot of sacrifices to achieve. Only my family members would know that Anjali is very focused girl, who is bringing change in the society, Anjali recalls.

Anjali has come a long way from desire to help people, as she is currently working as Director Revenue Training Academy (also called as Deputy collector) in office of the revenue department in Aurangabad, India. She cleared Maharashtra Public Service Commission exam during 1996 and joined as Executive Magistrate in 1998 at rural part of Maharashtra in India. Since childhood her family has trained her to work for society and help deserving people in need. With her family’s support, she holds bachelor degree in arts & masters in mass communication & journalism.

Anjali during event as chief guest in public event held in Maharashtra, India

Everyone faces insecurities and other challenges. Anjali did too. But She wanted to redefine it, and encourage people to understand their hidden talent. “She always talks about the worth of creativity, social work, and striking a balance between work and life,” to inspire others. Her creative work is the strength of life. She dedicate all achievements to her parents, family members & she believes in hard-work.

Message by the dynamic and brave lady, Anjali Dhanorkar:

Believe in your efforts and throw good things to the Universe so that when it comes down, it comes in larger quantity to you. Always treat your work with positive attitude. If you have willpower, you can achieve anything is life. Having vision in life made you more practical. Nowadays, massive use of social media by youth is distracting their mind from goals, career should be first priority then social media.