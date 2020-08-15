Contributor Log In/Sign Up
“Creativity can come from mistakes.” With Candice Georgiadis & Perla Lichi

As part of my series on the "5 Things You Can Do To Help Your Living Space Spark More Joy", I had the pleasure of interviewing Perla Lichi. For over 38 years, Perla Lichi Design is a […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres.
By

As part of my series on the “5 Things You Can Do To Help Your Living Space Spark More Joy”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Perla Lichi.

For over 38 years, Perla Lichi Design is a full-service Florida State-licensed professional interior designer, and a professional member of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID). Perla Lichi Design is known to create spaces based on individual style. Perla Lichi works individually and personally with clients in order to design the ideal space. Their versatile portfolio includes a wide range of contemporary/modern, classic, traditional and transitional design. Perla​ Lichi has received more than 650 national and international awards for residential and commercial interior design projects. Perla Lichi has published six coffee table books showcasing her extensive design work and offering design inspiration to people around the world. For more information visit the company website at www.PerlaLichi.com or view Perla’s work directly on Instagram @PerlaLichi .

Thank you so much for joining us in this series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Ioriginally planned to be a fashion designer, but along the way developed an interest and a critical eye for interior design. I won a full tuition paid scholarship for interior design. It was my destiny. It chose me. Therefore, for 38 years, I’ve stuck to my passion for design — interior design

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started this career?

When I started my business in South Florida, I had an increased demand for my work in Dubai and other Middle Eastern countries, so it led me to doing many “Palaces” which kept me very busy working for the royal families. I manifested the process… started out very “modern”, but then the market turned into preference of a Mediterranean style to a point where Royalty made me (Perla Lichi) the IT designer of the region. Now it’s come full circle back to a modern style — today.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I’ve evolved into working on interior design projects with places of worship such asSynagogues, home renovation is in demand due to COVID-19, realizing how important home is today.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Never say never,” which sums up my passion to get things going and done properly with sweet success.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Inspiration has been my family and children who helped me stay focused on my work and love for my trade.

Thank you for that. Here is the main question of our discussion. What are your “5 Things You Can Do To Help Your Living Space Spark More Joy” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

  1. Color is key
  2. Open up the room space
  3. Get rid of clutter
  4. Proper usage of mirrors reflect the right elements
  5. Use lots of Pillows

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

“Love thy neighbor regardless of color, race, age, weight and more….”

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, especially if we tag them 🙂

Elton John. I love his style, grace and forward thinking way…. Plus his wardrobe!

How can our readers follow you on social media?

@PerlaLichi

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational!

Candice Georgiadis, Founder of Digital Day Agency

Candice Georgiadis is an active mother of three as well as a designer, founder, social media expert, and philanthropist.  Candice is the founder and designer at CG & CO. She is also the Founder of the Social Media and Marketing Agency: Digital Agency. Candice is a Social Media influencer and contributing writer to ThriveGlobal, Authority Magazine and several others. In addition to her busy work life, Candice is a volunteer and donor to St Jude’s Children’s hospital. You can also follow her on CandiceGeorgiadis.com

