Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Well-Being//

3 Creative Ways to Spend More Time With Family

Easy ways to make more time for those most important to you.

By
Rocketclips, Inc. / Shutterstock
Rocketclips, Inc. / Shutterstock

Spending quality time with our family and those who mean the most to us is great for both our physical and mental health. But in today’s busy world, it’s easy to let it slip. Here’s how three individuals are making time for their families.

Be active together

“We’re spending time outside to pass the time, and saving money, too. We write down what we’re spending money on, and save up for small things, like a hammock we now use to watch the sunset at the end of our hikes.” 

—Brittni Dewit, Norton Shores, MI

Create a group chat

“Create a family group chat to share meals with one another.“ 

—Mark Bennett, Austell, GA

Dedicate one day a week to family

“My daughter and I have a date day every week — Sundays are family days.” 

—Patty Roberts, Knoxville, TN

    Thrive Global

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Staying Human While Working From Home with Three Teenagers is NOT an Oxymoron

    by Erica Keswin
    Activity Recreation//

    Brittni DeWit: “I’m so much more thankful for time with my family. My mindset has changed and I’m feeling more grateful.”

    by Thrive ZP
    ways to have more fun with your family
    Community//

    3 Easy Ways to Have More Fun With Your Family

    by Jennifer Kropf

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.