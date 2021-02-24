3 Creative Ways to Spend More Time With Family

Spending quality time with our family and those who mean the most to us is great for both our physical and mental health. But in today’s busy world, it’s easy to let it slip. Here’s how three individuals are making time for their families.

Be active together

“We’re spending time outside to pass the time, and saving money, too. We write down what we’re spending money on, and save up for small things, like a hammock we now use to watch the sunset at the end of our hikes.”

—Brittni Dewit, Norton Shores, MI

Create a group chat

“Create a family group chat to share meals with one another.“

—Mark Bennett, Austell, GA

Dedicate one day a week to family

“My daughter and I have a date day every week — Sundays are family days.”

—Patty Roberts, Knoxville, TN