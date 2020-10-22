Creative Ways to Show Love to Your Child

The pandemic has brought change and uncertainty to all of us, and kids are no exception. Our children have faced massive disruption with school, friends, and many of the things that they hold dear.

So, what’s a parent to do?

First and foremost, make sure they feel loved. In today’s busy world, that’s easier said than done. We all know, at any given time, we’re balancing ten plates in our hands.

But these four things are quick! Plus, they will make an enormous difference in how well you connect, and how resilient your child is in the long term.

So, check them out and use them liberally!

4 Easy Ways to Show Your Child a Little Love

Give Them a Hug

First, did you know that giving a long hug releases oxytocin? That’s right, the feel-good connection drug. And couldn’t we all use a little biological happiness in our day?!

Hugs also help you feel close to loved ones, lower stress, and even help you avoid getting sick. So, hug your kids today, and every day!

Write Love Notes

All this takes is a pen and a piece of paper. Write something simple like “I love you” or “great job on your school paper.” Then, leave it in their lunch box, backpack, or under their pillow. This small act of love with be a bright star in their day, and it takes very little effort.

Check out these 24 Free Love Notes for Kids to print some off!

Try Love Quotes

Next, it’s often difficult to express the powerful love that we feel for our kids. How could they possibly understand?

Luckily, there are quotes that can do it for us! Use a saying out of a beloved children’s book, like this one:

“I’ll love you forever / I’ll like you for always / As long as I’m living / My baby you’ll be.” – Love You Forever by Robert Munsch

Or find a deeper quote for an older child like this one:

“Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage.” – Lao Tzu

Either way, you can get right to the point with love quotes!

Read more at 65 Powerful Love Quotes for Kids

Appeal to Their Love Language

And finally, take a deep look into what your children crave. Do they desire your attention? Cherish any gifts from you? Or glow when they receive praise?

Use these observations to help tailor how you give love to them. Here are some quick examples for each type.

Affirmations

Leave an encouraging note on their bathroom mirror

Give them a compliment

Give extra praise when they’ve done something helpful or great

Quality Time

Have a one-on-one date with your child

Make family night a regular occurrence

Take them to run an errand

Acts of Service

Help them with something they’ve been struggling with

Make their bed for them before you tuck them in

Cook their favorite dinner

Touch

Rub your child’s back

Give a long hug

Cuddle on the couch with a good movie

Have a tickle fight

Gifts

Leave a small trinket on their pillow

Give them an award for something they did

Leave them multiple small gifts to open on a special day

If you’re not sure which love language is their favorite, or you think they have multiple, then by all means use them all!

In Conclusion

However you do it, just do it. One small act of love can be more impactful than you ever imagined. And remember, all anyone wants to feel deep down, is love.