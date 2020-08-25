Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Creative Ways to Give Back

Maya Angelou was right on the money when she said, “No one has ever become poor from giving.” If a tight budget has you hunting for creative ways to give back or volunteer, check out my list of ideas for giving back that stretch beyond the traditional. RAOK Random acts of kindness are a free way […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Creative Ways to Give Back - David Jeansonne - Thrive Global

Maya Angelou was right on the money when she said, “No one has ever become poor from giving.” If a tight budget has you hunting for creative ways to give back or volunteer, check out my list of ideas for giving back that stretch beyond the traditional.

RAOK

Random acts of kindness are a free way to spread positivity. Smile at someone and maybe give them a compliment.Think of what a better place the world would be if everyone attempted to give back by doing one small act of kindness each day.

TEACH CHILDREN AND OTHERS

Think of our younger generations. They are our future. Consider how can you use your skills and time to give back to those younger than us who are thirsty for someone to look up to? Daffnee Cohen, a feature writer for HuffPost, recommends reading to kids at an after school program, volunteering for tutoring or simple teaching youth a new craft or skill to make a positive difference. While you may not see the depth of this value instantly, it’s there and can be very meaningful.

HELP ANIMALS

We can all make a positive difference for animals in our everyday lives, whether it’s by adopting a pet, eating a humane diet, choosing products not tested on animals or engaging your community in animal protection issues. Another great way to help animals is by volunteering your time at a local animal shelter. There are so many loving pets that are left without a home and are living in a shelter. Even if you can’t adopt a pet, you can volunteer time to help take care of them.

ORGANIZE A FOOD DRIVE

Sadly, there is a growing population of hungry Americans in every community. An excellent way to give back to others is by organizing a food drive to collect donations for those in need. Creating The Good by AARP recommends reaching out to learn food banks and pantries before you start planning to learn the best way to meet their needs. Then you can connect with your neighbors or local schools to help set up a donation center.
 
Giving back does not need to break the bank. Even if you are unable to offer a monetary donation, you can still make a positive impact with these creative ways to give back. Don’t let money stop you from helping others.

David Jeansonne is a successful entrepreneur based in New Orleans, Louisiana. His goal is to help the less fortunate and improve his hometown community.  Read more of his philanthropy blog or check out his Twitter!

David Jeansonne - New Orleans, Lousianna

David Jeansonne, Founder & Entrepreneur at CHAMPS BOXING™, Traffic Jam Events™, Cover That Mouth™

As one of the true pioneers of staffed events and direct mail marketing, David Jeansonne has always had an eye for business. The New Orleans, Louisiana native is the founder of CHAMPS BOXING™, Traffic Jam Events™, and more recently, Cover That Mouth™. With over two decades of experience, David Jeansonne and his businesses have become mainstays in their industries.

David's commitment to his businesses bleeds into his commitment to giving back to his community. Whether David Jeansonne is volunteering with his employees or his family, he has one simple goal in mind: to support the less fortunate and do his part in assisting everyone so his home city can thrive!

David Jeansonne truly lives by his catch phrase "We only live once. But if done right, once is enough!" To learn more about David Jeansonne, CHAMPS BOXING™, Traffic Jam Events™, Cover That Mouth™, find David on social media!

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

The Hidden Power of Kindness

by Johan Olers
Courtesy of XiXinXing / Shutterstock
Thrive Global on Campus//

Self-Care On a Commute

by Neema Kalidas
Thoughtful gift
Community//

Easy Ways to Spread Kindness at Work

by TotalWellness

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.