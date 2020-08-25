Maya Angelou was right on the money when she said, “No one has ever become poor from giving.” If a tight budget has you hunting for creative ways to give back or volunteer, check out my list of ideas for giving back that stretch beyond the traditional.

RAOK

Random acts of kindness are a free way to spread positivity. Smile at someone and maybe give them a compliment.Think of what a better place the world would be if everyone attempted to give back by doing one small act of kindness each day.

TEACH CHILDREN AND OTHERS

Think of our younger generations. They are our future. Consider how can you use your skills and time to give back to those younger than us who are thirsty for someone to look up to? Daffnee Cohen, a feature writer for HuffPost, recommends reading to kids at an after school program, volunteering for tutoring or simple teaching youth a new craft or skill to make a positive difference. While you may not see the depth of this value instantly, it’s there and can be very meaningful.

HELP ANIMALS

We can all make a positive difference for animals in our everyday lives, whether it’s by adopting a pet, eating a humane diet, choosing products not tested on animals or engaging your community in animal protection issues. Another great way to help animals is by volunteering your time at a local animal shelter. There are so many loving pets that are left without a home and are living in a shelter. Even if you can’t adopt a pet, you can volunteer time to help take care of them.

ORGANIZE A FOOD DRIVE

Sadly, there is a growing population of hungry Americans in every community. An excellent way to give back to others is by organizing a food drive to collect donations for those in need. Creating The Good by AARP recommends reaching out to learn food banks and pantries before you start planning to learn the best way to meet their needs. Then you can connect with your neighbors or local schools to help set up a donation center.



Giving back does not need to break the bank. Even if you are unable to offer a monetary donation, you can still make a positive impact with these creative ways to give back. Don’t let money stop you from helping others.

David Jeansonne is a successful entrepreneur based in New Orleans, Louisiana. His goal is to help the less fortunate and improve his hometown community. Read more of his philanthropy blog or check out his Twitter!