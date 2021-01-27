Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Creative Tips for Bringing More Movement to Each Day

Inspiration from top entrepreneurs, athletes, and more.

By
UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: Deepak Chopra visits "Extra" at Universal Studios Hollywood on November 20, 2018 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

There’s nothing easier to place at the bottom of our to-do lists than exercise and movement. We’d love to, we tell ourselves, but there’s just not enough time in the day. The problem with that is there are also few things more important to our well-being than getting up regularly and moving around.

Another obstacle that gets in the way of movement is the idea that it has to be exercise, and that you have to be an exercise person to do it. But when we think of exercise simply as movement, it becomes something that we can all do.  

Here, ambitious and high-achieving people in a range of fields share the Microsteps that help them get creative about bringing more movement to each day. Which of these will you try?

Go for an evening walk

“Usually I also go for a little walk, eat a very light meal before sunset, and ideally go to bed before 10:00 in a totally dark room with total silence and no technology.” 

—Deepak Chopra, best-selling author

Have your exercise gear set up the night before so your morning goes smoothly

“Have everything set up the night before so my morning goes smoothly (i.e., my four dogs’ breakfasts, my daughter’s lunch, my clothes laid out, my daughter’s school uniform laid out, etc.)… Makes my mornings much easier!”

—Dara Torres, Olympic swimmer

Exercise for five minutes in the morning

“Let’s say I have five minutes. I would literally roll out of bed, use the bathroom, and then come back in my bedroom and I would jog in place for a minute to warm up, and then pick four very basic exercises for my entire body: squats, push-ups, sit-ups, and maybe some deadlift swan dives. I would do twenty seconds of each, and do that again two more times. That’s five minutes.” 

—Boris Kodjoe, actor and co-creator of KOFIT 

Play a song you love while you exercise

“If I’m stressed… I put on a country music playlist because nothing makes me happier than running in Central Park with country music blasting.” 

—Hoda Kotb, co-anchor of “The TODAY Show” and “TODAY with Hoda & Jenna”

Next time you make plans with friends, choose an activity that’s movement-focused.

“I also try and plan meetings or meetups with people that don’t just revolve around sitting and eating or drinking. I’ll invite someone to meet me for a walk and talk, or to take a fitness class together instead of going out for cocktails. There are lots of creative ways to take your meetings and social meetups on the move.” 

—Nora Minno, certified personal trainer and star of the Daily Burn’s “DB365” 


Adapted from “Your Time to Thrive: End Burnout, Increase Well-being, and Unlock Your Full Potential with the New Science of Microsteps,” by Marina Khidekel and the editors of Thrive Global. Learn more and pre-order your copy here.

    Marina Khidekel, Head of Content Development at Thrive Global

    Marina leads strategy, ideation and execution of Thrive Global content company-wide, including cross-platform brand partnership campaigns, editorial tentpoles and partnerships, and the voice of the Thrive app. In her role, she helps people tell their personal stories of going from surviving to thriving, brings Thrive's audience actionable, science-backed tips for reducing stress and improving their physical and mental well-being, and shares those insights on panels, at conferences, and in national outlets like NBC's TODAY.

    Previously, Marina held senior editorial roles at Women's Health, Cosmopolitan, and Glamour, where she edited award-winning health and mental health features and spearheaded the campaigns and partnerships around them.

