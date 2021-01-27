Creative Tips for Bringing More Movement to Each Day

There’s nothing easier to place at the bottom of our to-do lists than exercise and movement. We’d love to, we tell ourselves, but there’s just not enough time in the day. The problem with that is there are also few things more important to our well-being than getting up regularly and moving around.

Another obstacle that gets in the way of movement is the idea that it has to be exercise, and that you have to be an exercise person to do it. But when we think of exercise simply as movement, it becomes something that we can all do.

Here, ambitious and high-achieving people in a range of fields share the Microsteps that help them get creative about bringing more movement to each day. Which of these will you try?

Go for an evening walk

“Usually I also go for a little walk, eat a very light meal before sunset, and ideally go to bed before 10:00 in a totally dark room with total silence and no technology.”

—Deepak Chopra, best-selling author

Have your exercise gear set up the night before so your morning goes smoothly

“Have everything set up the night before so my morning goes smoothly (i.e., my four dogs’ breakfasts, my daughter’s lunch, my clothes laid out, my daughter’s school uniform laid out, etc.)… Makes my mornings much easier!”

—Dara Torres, Olympic swimmer

Exercise for five minutes in the morning

“Let’s say I have five minutes. I would literally roll out of bed, use the bathroom, and then come back in my bedroom and I would jog in place for a minute to warm up, and then pick four very basic exercises for my entire body: squats, push-ups, sit-ups, and maybe some deadlift swan dives. I would do twenty seconds of each, and do that again two more times. That’s five minutes.”

—Boris Kodjoe, actor and co-creator of KOFIT

Play a song you love while you exercise

“If I’m stressed… I put on a country music playlist because nothing makes me happier than running in Central Park with country music blasting.”

—Hoda Kotb, co-anchor of “The TODAY Show” and “TODAY with Hoda & Jenna”

Next time you make plans with friends, choose an activity that’s movement-focused.

“I also try and plan meetings or meetups with people that don’t just revolve around sitting and eating or drinking. I’ll invite someone to meet me for a walk and talk, or to take a fitness class together instead of going out for cocktails. There are lots of creative ways to take your meetings and social meetups on the move.”

—Nora Minno, certified personal trainer and star of the Daily Burn’s “DB365”



