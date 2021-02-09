Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Creative Tip That Helps Madeleine Henry Better Connect With Others

In her Thrive Questionnaire, the two-time author opens up about her favorite mindfulness practice, her go-to tip for dealing with stress, and the simple trick that instantly helps her bond with new people.

Thrive Global: What’s the first thing you do when you get out of bed?

Madeleine Henry: Drink water. 

TG: What gives you energy?

MH: Working out every day. Consistency is key.

TG:  What’s your secret life hack?

MH: I don’t drink alcohol and can count the number of drinks I’ve ever had. So, I’ve never lost a morning or a day to a hangover. And, I don’t know what I’m missing!

TG:  Share a quote that you love and that gives you strength or peace.

MH: “You get what you have the courage to ask for.” ~ Oprah Winfrey

TG: How do you prioritize when you have an overwhelming amount to do?

MH: Make a to-do list and focus only on what I need to do today. 

TG:  What advice would you give your younger self about reducing stress?

MH: Don’t rush. You’re better off doing it well than doing it fast. Trust me.

TG: Do you have any role models for living a thriving life?

MH: I look up to Tara Stiles. In addition to founding Strala Yoga, where she encourages slowing down and strengthening your connection to your intuition, Tara invested in her family. Her daughter makes regular appearances in Tara’s videos. 

TG: What’s your personal warning sign that you’re depleted?

MH: When I snap at my partner. 

TG: When you notice you’re getting too stressed, what do you do to course correct?

MH: If I’m too stressed, it’s usually because my personal goals are unrealistic. So, I identify where I’m expecting too much of myself and then adjust to more reasonable standards. 

TG:  What’s a surprising way you practice mindfulness?

MH: Cook dinner. 

TG:  How do you reframe negative thinking?

MH: I assume responsibility for my life. When I complain, the subtitle is: I can’t fix this. Somebody else, please fix this. Help me. But when I remember that my life is my responsibility, I think positively. It’s an action I take to improve my situation. 

TG: What brings you optimism?

MH: I have optimistic parents who encourage me. 

TG: Tell us about a small change you have made in your life to improve the way you connect with others. What did you do, how long did it take until it became effective, and how you sustain this habit?

MH: I say someone’s name out loud as soon as I meet them. This helps me remember their name. From then on, I use their name whenever I can. This is effective immediately and easy to sustain because it makes other people happy! 

TG:  What’s your secret time-saver in the morning?

MH: Shower strategically.

TG: What’s your evening routine that helps you unwind and go to sleep?

MH: I hang out a little bit with my fiancé on the sofa.

Check out Henry’s new book, The Love Proof: A Novel, Atria Books (February 9, 2021)

    Madeleine Henry

    Madeleine Henry is the author of two novels including The Love Proof and Breathe In, Cash Out. She has appeared on NBC, WABC, The Jenny McCarthy Show, and Inspire Living. She has been featured in the New York PostParade, and Observer Media. Previously, she worked at Goldman Sachs and in investment management after graduating from Yale in 2014. She shares more information about her life on Instagram @MadeleineHenryYoga.

