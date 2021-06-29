Creative Things That Can Make Your Home Feel Cozier

Building a beautiful cozy home is all about looking forward to returning at the end of a long day. This is your special haven where you feel happy and content in the warm ambiance that envelops you. When adorning this sanctuary, you’ll choose from various creative ideas available, such as adding multiple layers, eye-catching hues vying for attention with soft palettes, and lots of natural lighting. Not sure where you get started? Check out these ideas you find interesting and appealing because interior decoration is all about infusing little pieces of your personality.

Collage with Portraits and Artwork

Keeping your loved ones close is the best way to add to the cozy ambiance of your home. Choose a wall and hang up a selection of different-sized pictures of friends, family, and images of happy moments you spent with them. You can also add a hand-illustrated house portrait to make you feel closer to a special place in your life. It could be the home where you grew up or the place you first moved into right after getting married.

The exciting thing about this commissioned art is that you can customize it with features that may not be in the original picture. Having uploaded the image, you can talk to the artist about the details you would like added. Like, for instance, an old tree vivid with the colors of the fall or mom’s rose bushes that didn’t make it through an unusual thunderstorm.

Incorporate Wooden Furniture or Highlights

Although the trend is to paint over wooden furniture, think about polishing techniques instead. The rich colors and grains of wood can always lend warmth to any room, so think nightstands, coffee tables, kitchen islands, or just a rocking chair. If you would prefer small touches, add a table lamp or a wooden tray to hold knick-knacks. But, if you intend to get major renovations, install a wooden floor. Playing with wood can be colorful too, a river table made with deep pour epoxy can be the highlight of any living room or dining room.

Medley of Textures

Throw pillows and blankets, floor rugs, and velvet for the couches are only a few of the textures that add a warm feel to any room. Experiment with a medley of colors, patterns, and fabrics to create a lovely blend that you can’t wait to sink into. The beauty of lightweight fabrics is that you can change them to suit your mood. Pull out silk covers when you have guests over and want to add a festive look to your interiors. Or, go with faux fur on cold days when you want to snuggle in with a good book.

Plants and Flowers

Even if you’re not much into gardening, having greenery around the house is a lovely way to make it cozy and inviting. Bring home low-maintenance plants that only need a sunny window and some spritzing to thrive and keep you company. They’re also great listeners and love to hear about your day.

Transforming any room into a special place is easier than you think and only needs the investment of some creativity. Let your imagination fly and see where it takes you.