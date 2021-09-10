Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Creative Reflections: Mermon Zheela #Afghanistan

Meditations On The Late MERMON ZHEELA, One Song, and The Beauties Of The Panjshir Valley!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The climbing of valleys are of no easy task. For, as such a degree, they require a determination and presence, which is rich with nourishment and restoration. The lush greenery of valleys is an everpresent nurture of love and reflection. Should people wish to remove their troubles, they can always go to the family as a place of calm and reflection. For valleys are one of the Creator’s infinite gifts when it comes to meditation. As our minds, bodies, and Spirits are restored, the art is permitted to take place. Love has a way of relaxing our minds, that we may be nourished and restored.

Valleys of Panjshir have yet to be conquered. Her/history has showed these very teachings. And yet, man has still failed to learn this very lesson. What is it about such landscapes, which serve as treasures from Heaven? Obviously, the Most High has blessed this land with a sacred aura. One’s interest becomes a vehicle of curiosity; leaving one question to remain. How is such a spacing connected with the ancient times of the Bible? Hmm. . .More exploration is led on the way!

There are those times when things are left, unknown. Reflecting upon the current times, in Afghan lands, a people remain uncertain, regarding how one is to move forward. Sometimes, things are left, unknown, for a temporary moment. Nevertheless, there are certain moments of time, where courage cannot be silenced. Death does not grant any fear; not when you know a higher glory. For the sake of the future generations of Afghanistan, one must push on-even if a victory seems unlikely, for a temporary time!

So, now we are back to the photograph! The valleys are rich and lush with greenery. Nutritious waters flow through its domain. And yet, there are treasures of wonder, for the re-birthing of Souls. Have you ever heard a song, conveying this? Can you experience one song, which takes you to Afghan valleys? If so, what do you see? How do you feel?

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/133982157652150021/

Mermon Zheela

https://m.facebook.com/324848237365/photos/a.325323307365/424290237365/?type=3&source=54
https://youtu.be/SJwpsPBHPgs

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Singing Into Earthly Peace Of Serenity: Mermon Zheela #Afghanistan

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Creative Imaginations-Land and Song: Mermon Zheela #Afghanistan

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Behind The Colors Of Song: Mermon Zheela #Afghanistan

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.