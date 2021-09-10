Creative Reflections: Mermon Zheela #Afghanistan

The climbing of valleys are of no easy task. For, as such a degree, they require a determination and presence, which is rich with nourishment and restoration. The lush greenery of valleys is an everpresent nurture of love and reflection. Should people wish to remove their troubles, they can always go to the family as a place of calm and reflection. For valleys are one of the Creator’s infinite gifts when it comes to meditation. As our minds, bodies, and Spirits are restored, the art is permitted to take place. Love has a way of relaxing our minds, that we may be nourished and restored.

Valleys of Panjshir have yet to be conquered. Her/history has showed these very teachings. And yet, man has still failed to learn this very lesson. What is it about such landscapes, which serve as treasures from Heaven? Obviously, the Most High has blessed this land with a sacred aura. One’s interest becomes a vehicle of curiosity; leaving one question to remain. How is such a spacing connected with the ancient times of the Bible? Hmm. . .More exploration is led on the way!

There are those times when things are left, unknown. Reflecting upon the current times, in Afghan lands, a people remain uncertain, regarding how one is to move forward. Sometimes, things are left, unknown, for a temporary moment. Nevertheless, there are certain moments of time, where courage cannot be silenced. Death does not grant any fear; not when you know a higher glory. For the sake of the future generations of Afghanistan, one must push on-even if a victory seems unlikely, for a temporary time!

So, now we are back to the photograph! The valleys are rich and lush with greenery. Nutritious waters flow through its domain. And yet, there are treasures of wonder, for the re-birthing of Souls. Have you ever heard a song, conveying this? Can you experience one song, which takes you to Afghan valleys? If so, what do you see? How do you feel?

Mermon Zheela