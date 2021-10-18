Creative Imaginations-Photography and Song: Pham Duy 🇻🇳

Before war, before the politics, before the code names of “the enemy,” there was the people and the land. The land was (and still is) a paradise. It cradled the people; gifting her with precious jewels of greenery, lush rivers, and food, which never ran dry.

Before the war, before the politics, before the bombs as lifeless bodies lay near, there was just the people and the land. Poetry. Song. Spiritual nourishment. Folkloric tales.

Before, Vietnam became part of US her/history books, there was just the people and her land. Void of negative labels, stereotypes, and hatred. It was just the people and the land; for the land was, good!

Pham Duy