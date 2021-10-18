Contributor Log In
Creative Imaginations-Photography and Song: Pham Duy 🇻🇳

Meditative Reflections Of The Late PHAM DUY'S Recording Of One Song! 🇻🇳

Before war, before the politics, before the code names of “the enemy,” there was the people and the land. The land was (and still is) a paradise. It cradled the people; gifting her with precious jewels of greenery, lush rivers, and food, which never ran dry.

Before the war, before the politics, before the bombs as lifeless bodies lay near, there was just the people and the land. Poetry. Song. Spiritual nourishment. Folkloric tales.

Before, Vietnam became part of US her/history books, there was just the people and her land. Void of negative labels, stereotypes, and hatred. It was just the people and the land; for the land was, good!

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/733242383059491985/

Pham Duy

https://alchetron.com/Ph%E1%BA%A1m-Duy
https://youtu.be/ch5IYe6PKLI
https://open.spotify.com/album/48Jh9UsGacT1Gd61kg3dUW

    Musical Waters With Lauren Clark, Musical Waters

    Musical Waters is a platform page dedicated towards showcasing the connection between music, water, and the arts.  It presents songs, poetry, design, and the overall dynamic between water and the arts.  Furthermore, the page moves forward in exploring the healing, and holistic wellness, among water, music, and the performing arts.  From examining the patterns and designs of water, and its connection to the visual arts, the page looks at how vast the terrain of water truly is.

