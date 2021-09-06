Creative Imaginations-Land and Song: Mermon Zheela #Afghanistan

The songs sing on. The music plays on. For one thing about the Spirit of music is that it can never be tainted. It doesn’t matter the level of fear projected in the land. It doesn’t matter the impossible factors, in our midst. One thing is for certain, the music will remain.

Of course, we will repeat it, again. Music and land are a partnership with the Heavens. They move us into grander heights. Furthermore, there are always the beauties of surrendering into a greater awareness of self; and our life’s purpose, within the Earthly planes. Music always reminds us that there is a greater objective than simply waking up to go and labor. Not at all. On the contrary, we are here to bring consistent balance and serenity to this Earthly experience. Whatever our talents may be, we use them for that purpose.

And so, we are here-in the valleys of Afghanistan. Afghan lands invoke the musical artistry of this Earthly spacing. We are nourished and delighted into comprehending its Being. Furthermore, there is a greater healing effect, when it comes to fighting to maintain peace, in the land. Just know that a victory is near. Wellness and serenity is to be restored in the nation of Afghanistan. It is inevitable!

So, let’s return to the world of little girls. The songs of Afghan, little girls, to be exact! What happens when they hear the voices of certain musical, Mothers? Does it remind them (or incite to them) of a different Afghanistan? Does it bring them into a pasttime, where the feminine knowledge of Afghanistan was revered? Where does it take them to?

Hearing the song, “Door az too har shab,” brings a certain delight. To foreign ears, one does not comprehend the meaning. Yet, the vibe, the energy, brings forth a certain comfort. Unknowing of the content for now, we focus on, the vibe!

Listening to its timber, and its performance by a legendary voice of Afghanistan, we are pressed into seeing a more delightful ending to certain manners of chaos. It is an ending, which is not shown, within the media. Nevertheless, it is there. The land will be protected. It will be preserved for future generations, and those dreaming of a better, Afghanistan. Oh, yes! It will be preserved.

When hearing the song, “Door az too har shab,” can one imagine a brighter and more peaceful Afghanistan? It almost feels as if her voice is slowly unwinding the final outcome. For she is singing into the transformation of these lands. Can one imagine? When it comes to moving through the intimacies of movement, how does it feel in knowing that song can transform the land? How does it feel?

Well, for the little girls, hearing the song, it should feel like the smelling of fresh flowers, within the day. It should feel like an embrace of the rising sunset, and its elaborate haze! It should awaken the yearning for Afghan artists, poets, musicians, storytellers, and folklorists to do the creative work for the eyes of future generations. It should incite the passion of a spiritual revolution. It should inspire the audacity of, creativity! It should do just that. Inspire.

Mermon Zheela