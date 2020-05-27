Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Creating Your Vision In the Face of Adversity

We’re all reliant on those around us to encourage us and help us realize our visions.

By
Creating A Vision Map

While we may tell ourselves that we have a foolproof guide to achieving our dreams, all success comes with challenges; some we can control, most we can’t. Every leader knows that to succeed, they must create and communicate an inspiring vision.

Outstanding leaders create and hold a vision for the people around them. They look toward the future and its infinite possibilities, to establish a plan. However, many leaders have a serious flaw in their plan in that they fail to include themselves in this vision. When we do this, we will inevitably forget to create a map to guide our teams toward that vision.

Our guest in this episode is Tony DUrso, the founder of The Vision Map, a guide on creating the path to your dreams. With this episode’s co-host Joel Bower, (Joel is the founder of Owning The Edge, a company which finds out of the box solutions to help growing businesses.) Together we take an in-depth look at planning your life. Why make a plan? How does it work? What are some challenges? 

Tony DUrso is a Business leader, Author & Podcast Host of the #1 talk show on the entire VoiceAmerica Network. He is the creator of “Vision Map,” How to get on and follow one’s VisionPATH to materialize your vision and the author of Elite Entrepreneurs. 

Tony began his career working as a paperboy in Chicago. He kept this job for ten years but gave his salary to his parents. The family of 8 relied on Tony and his father to survive. Tony quickly learned the value of the dollar. Today, Tony works as an author, podcast host, talk show host, etc. His passion has, in part, led Tony to create The Vision Map. My co-host in this episode is Joel Bower. Joel is the founder of Owning The Edge, a company which finds out of the box solutions to help growing businesses.

One interesting factor in creating The Vision Map is immigration. Tony’s family came from Sicily to the United States. In a way, creating a vision map is in Tony’s DNA. Many immigrants have an idea of what they expect to happen once they arrive in their new home. They have a vision beyond what they know right now. In most cases, immigrants tend to have a stronger work ethic than native citizens. Turning your vision into reality requires a balanced combination of a strong work ethic, action, and commitment. By itself, the plan is nothing more than a dream.

Creating A Vision Map

So, what exactly is a vision map? How do you create one? Do they work?

Together the three of us broke down the steps to creating a vision map and examined their effect. Let’s take the ten thousand foot view: To begin, you need to look into the future. Picture yourself living your dream life. What do you see yourself doing? Tony shared that it’s crucial to look back as if you’ve already achieved this dream. Set aside any past failures. Ignore any thoughts of ‘I wish I could be doing this’ or, ‘I can’t do that’. Focus on what you love and what you want to be doing in the future? This first step is where your vision map begins. Write down your goal but, try to limit yourself to one sentence. Take a day or two to think it through. 

Think of The Vision Map as an upside-down pyramid. This top layer is your broad vision. Tony says the second step is to define your purpose. What gets you out of bed in the morning? What do you love? What are you passionate about? Again try to stick to one sentence. The third layer is your long term objective. This goal should be something you can accomplish in two to three years. For example, maybe you want to write a book or produce a weekly podcast episode. The fourth and final step is to create your master plan. Break down your objective into small goals. Schedule tasks for each year, month, week, and day to make the goal attainable.

Making Your Vision A Reality

While this may seem like a foolproof guide to achieving your dreams, all success comes with challenges. If you face resistance at every turn, it may be time to re-evaluate your vision. Is this the right thing to do? Is there another way to do this? Is this necessary? Have you considered all the factors?  Life has a way of hitting you on the head as if to say ‘Pay attention, it’s time to redirect’ and ‘Get your ego out of the way’. 

If your plan is facing adversity, ask yourself ‘Does this matter to me?’, Not should it but does it. If it doesn’t, get your focus on what sets you on fire. Find your fire! There is always someone ready to come around with a wet blanket. It is your choice if you let it put your fire out, or if you use it as fuel. 

For example, in Tony’s first year of podcasting, his account was hacked.  It quickly turned into a cat and mouse game that lasted two months!  He seriously considered giving up, but his wife convinced him to give it another chance.  He started and has since been hacked three times in four years.  However, he still hasn’t given up!

In creating a vision, it is important to consider that you are already a leader! Often people believe leaders are CEOs, but leaders are everywhere. Leadership is influence! Do you have children? Do you have friends?  We’re all leaders because we all have influence and impact. We all need someone to support us and guide us through tough times. Tony’s support system includes his wife, his mentor, etc. Joel finds support from his mother, who taught him how to live in the face of adversity. We’re all reliant on those around us to encourage us and help us realize our visions. Step up, claim your fire, and bring your vision to the world now!

Dov Baron is first and foremost “The Dragonist”. As The Dragonist, he teaches us how to recognize, find, retain and nurture dragons (top talent) hidden within our organizations. Want to learn more about what Dov has to offer, and how you too can become a Dragonist in your realm? If you and your leadership team are dedicated to getting the result you set out to achieve in the most meaningful manner, bring Dov in to speak to your organization about the strategic advantages of Dragon Leadership. Go here to get started. Copyright: Dov Baron International 2020

Dov Baron

@TheDovBaron, Inc Magazine top 100 leadership speaker, Inc #1 Podcast for Fortune 500 Executives, Entrepreneur Mag contributor, Leadership Strategist, Storyteller. at Dov Baron

Dov Baron is “The Dragonist”, guiding us in how to recognize and nurture dragons (the top talent) hidden in our organizations. A Dragon Leader is not a position; it’s someone who is always pushing to improve and wants those they serve to reach their full potential.

 

Dov’s humour and no-BS style is contagious. As a master storyteller, he is considered to be the leading authority on actualized leadership. Actualized leadership means getting the result you set out to achieve in the most meaningful manner.

 

Working with diverse leaders and executive teams, Dov filters common bonds to create Fiercely Loyal cultures. You can’t achieve loyalty without “meaning”, and talent only stays when they feel they are a part of something larger than themselves. 

 

Besides being a bestselling author of One Red Thread and Fiercely Loyal: How High Performing Companies Develop and Retain Top Talent, Dov has been named one of Inc. Magazine’s Top 100 Leadership Speakers to Hire and as one of the Top 30 Global Leadership Gurus. He has spoken to the United Nations, The World Management Forum (Iran), The New York National Speakers Association, and The Servant Leadership Institute. 

 

In June 1990, while free rock climbing, Dov fell approximately 120 feet and landed on his face. The impact shattered most of the bone structure of his face. After ten reconstructive surgeries, no external evidence remains; however, this experience wasn’t just life-changing, it was completely transformational. Dov shares how Dragons are born in fire. Experiences that could potentially destroy you can, instead, birth purpose, passion, and the hunger to champion others. We can learn to nurture the Dragon Fire in ourselves, our families, our communities, and our companies.

 

 Dov believes the world needs more "Dragon Leaders" committed to living their purpose, standing in their truth, and empowering others to find their fire and do the same.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

This Is How To Create A Purposeful Vision For Success With A Personal Life Plan

by Tony Fahkry
Well-Being//

Start the New Year With Creativity

by Emily Madill
Unplug & Recharge//

Why Is Vision Important?

by Roshan Bhondekar

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.