Creating that Balance

Don't neglect You.

By

As a Business Owner one of the fundamentals that has kept me productive in the 17 years of owning my business, is the ability to create that Mind, Body and Spirit balance as part of my work ethic.

It is something that I value very highly and has given me the clarity, the energy and the drive to keep moving forward, even when things were tough.

Unfortunately, many Business Owners don’t allow themselves this balance and as a result can often leave them feeling more stressed and unable to focus on anything outside of the business.

If you are a Business Owner or Entrepreneur it is important to place value on your biggest asset in your company – You!

You are the driving force behind your business therefore, you matter. When you are functioning from a good place – a place of less stress, anxiety and patience, only then can your business and projects thrive. This is why it is so important to build that mind, body, spirit connection within your business.

How do you do this? Here are a few suggestions:

  1. Take time out of your day to be still and quiet with your thoughts. Have an awareness of what is going on in your mind and just observe but not judge. – This exercise will feel strange at first, but the more you practice this, the more you gain the clarity on how you think each day and what you need to put aside to make things a little more calmer for you.
  2. Prioritise Quality Time – This is time spent with loved ones or friends and doing things socially. You deserve the daily break from work as this not only creates more fun in your life but also opens you up to life outside of just your business projects. It brings you back to being you and being human again.
  3. Meditate – Yes this is one of the core essential components to creating a mind, body, spirit balance whilst running a business. There are so many benefits to meditation including gaining clarity, awareness of self, lower blood pressure, reduced stress, strong immune system and it also helps you to be more productive.
  4. Enjoy what you do – this often gets left to one side and often gets forgotten as you focus on building money in the business. Remember your why and the passion behind what you are doing. This will make the journey more fun and less stressful. Remind yourself why you decided to go into business for yourself. I’m sure it wasn’t to get stressed out and miss out on all the fun things in life both personally and professionally.

Remember, as a Business Owner or Entrepreneur you are not working a day job, but doing something you chose to do and being your own boss. So be the boss and give yourself the room to enjoy what you do. Don’t turn it into a job – make it the dream and give yourself the freedom of being the boss who values who you are as a person as well as a success in business.

Balance is the key to happiness – so welcome it and bring it back into your daily life.

Coach Rita Hurry, Arts & Entertainment Industry Coach at RIME Entertainment

RITA’S MISSION: To help individuals in the Creative Arts, Media, Music and Film Industry, believe in their dreams and never give up on making them come true. Making the impossible - I'm Possible.

Rita began Life Coaching in 2003 and has never looked back since. She is a great believer in Personal Development and Mindfulness work whether it is practically or spiritually.

Rita is a Subject Matter Expert in Law of Attraction & Flow Coaching, Mindfulness & Meditation, Business as well as Nirvana Fitness and Energy Healing.

 

Coach Rita was awarded Best Law Of Attraction Coach in 2015.

Rita offers different styles of coaching depending on what is needed and believe that with her extensive knowledge and training in this area, she can adapt to support individuals through their personal journey. She builds great rapport with her clients and uses different styles that enable her clients to take action and obtain a positive result.

Rita has coached many clients across different professions. For example, CEOs and Entrepreneurs; Casting Agents; Actors; Singers; Musicians; Authors; Artists; DJs; and so many more across the globe and nationwide, including those working in the education industry.

Along with her coaching expertise, Rita also runs Flow Coaching Workshops to help companies combat stress in the work place, Breath Right - Live Long Workshops and Meditation sessions for corporate companies in London.

In September 2017, Rita published her first book - Law of Attraction Living: The Foundation, which is the first part of a 3 part series helping people successfully master Law of Attraction practices in their life. The second in the series Law of Attraction Living: The Core is out now and both are available on Amazon - https://www.amazon.co.uk/Coach-Rita-Hurry/e/B075CM139T/ref=ntt_dp_epwbk_0

Rita also hosted the radio show 'Your Missing Link to the Law of Attraction'. This show inspired listeners to follow their dreams and focused on building their self-esteem. This also led to her being interviewed by others as well as winning a coaching award in 2015 shortly after.

Since her media experience Rita currently co-hosts and co-produces an online Interview Show called RIME Entertainment Showcase where she and her co-host interview people from all over the globe who have overcome hurdles in life and are now fulfilling and living their dream. This show aims to inspire, empower and motivate people to believe in themselves and make their dream a reality.

 

She is also the co-founder of RIME Entertainment.

 

 

 

