Creating that Balance

As a Business Owner one of the fundamentals that has kept me productive in the 17 years of owning my business, is the ability to create that Mind, Body and Spirit balance as part of my work ethic.

It is something that I value very highly and has given me the clarity, the energy and the drive to keep moving forward, even when things were tough.

Unfortunately, many Business Owners don’t allow themselves this balance and as a result can often leave them feeling more stressed and unable to focus on anything outside of the business.

If you are a Business Owner or Entrepreneur it is important to place value on your biggest asset in your company – You!

You are the driving force behind your business therefore, you matter. When you are functioning from a good place – a place of less stress, anxiety and patience, only then can your business and projects thrive. This is why it is so important to build that mind, body, spirit connection within your business.

How do you do this? Here are a few suggestions:

Take time out of your day to be still and quiet with your thoughts. Have an awareness of what is going on in your mind and just observe but not judge. – This exercise will feel strange at first, but the more you practice this, the more you gain the clarity on how you think each day and what you need to put aside to make things a little more calmer for you. Prioritise Quality Time – This is time spent with loved ones or friends and doing things socially. You deserve the daily break from work as this not only creates more fun in your life but also opens you up to life outside of just your business projects. It brings you back to being you and being human again. Meditate – Yes this is one of the core essential components to creating a mind, body, spirit balance whilst running a business. There are so many benefits to meditation including gaining clarity, awareness of self, lower blood pressure, reduced stress, strong immune system and it also helps you to be more productive. Enjoy what you do – this often gets left to one side and often gets forgotten as you focus on building money in the business. Remember your why and the passion behind what you are doing. This will make the journey more fun and less stressful. Remind yourself why you decided to go into business for yourself. I’m sure it wasn’t to get stressed out and miss out on all the fun things in life both personally and professionally.

Remember, as a Business Owner or Entrepreneur you are not working a day job, but doing something you chose to do and being your own boss. So be the boss and give yourself the room to enjoy what you do. Don’t turn it into a job – make it the dream and give yourself the freedom of being the boss who values who you are as a person as well as a success in business.

Balance is the key to happiness – so welcome it and bring it back into your daily life.