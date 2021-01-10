Creating SPARK Goals

Do your goals create a SPARK? Do they provide clarity on your roadmap, your timeline, your why and push you outside of your comfort zone? Attack your goals HEAD ON with this new framework to bring you closer to your ideal life.
The first week of 2021 has come and gone, but not without some chaos to remind us of the ridiculousness that was 2020. Much like any life-changing situation, events transpire that seem to stop everything in its tracks, but the world keeps turning, and (hopefully) we all wake up the next morning.
But it got me thinking about what I could offer to those who may feel disillusioned by the year thus far, who’ve had no luck with new years’ resolutions and January goal setting in the past. You may have heard of SMART or SMARTER goals, but have you heard of SPARK goals? If not, read on to find out more about the SPARK goal framework.
Studies show that goal setting is linked to higher self-esteem and confidence, as well as increasing the likelihood of your success in achieving them. To take it one step further, having a list in mind of your goals isn’t enough. You need to write them down and create benchmarks that will see you through to completion.
~ It’s not about motivation. It’s about discipline. ~
Truth be told, you won’t always be motivated to keep working toward your goals. However, if you develop discipline, you understand that you may not have the desire at the moment, but you are committed to the outcome.
So, do your goals create a SPARK? Do they provide clarity on your roadmap, your timelines, your why and push you outside your comfort zone? Let’s go through the framework together:
S – Specific
Is your goal focused on the details? You need to make sure everything clearly laid out and that you have a time frame to keep you on track to the finish line.
P – Positive & Present
Don’t list what you don’t want or will stop doing. Instead, speak positivity into your goals – not just for yourself, but for the world – and use present tense as often as possible.
A – Ambitious
Be sure that the goal makes you STRETCH. Your ambition will come out the more specific you get. Does this commitment make you nervous or anxious? Then you should probably go for it!
R – Reasoning
Why is this goal important to you, at this time? What are the benefits, for you and others (if that applies)? Be sure to list the reasons why this goal has made it on your list, and also to remind yourself with motivation is low and discipline is extra necessary.
K – Kinetic
Kinetic means motion –> make sure your goals are action-oriented and maintain forward momentum toward your desired end. Kinetic is also closely linked to the time frame you’ve laid out under Specific. Small wins lead to big victories!
What does this look like in action?
Well, one of my biggest goals this year is to start my podcast. Here’s what my SPARK goal looks like:
SPARK goals will always end up being longer the more effort and detail you put in, but that just makes the process easier when it comes to benchmarking and achieving them. The main objective is to put as much thought as possible on the front end so that you aren’t scrambling when you get closer to your due date.
So what are your goals for 2021, and how can you get them to create a SPARK?
Yvonne is an accountability and confidence coach, owner and creator of LifeCode. After 20 years in Business Administration and Project Management across the education, health and wellness, and D&I consulting sectors, she realized that teaching others HTML - or How To Make a Life - was much more important than conforming to conventional notions of success. She works with her clients to define success on their terms and create actionable steps to achieve their wildest dreams and live a life they love. When she's not changing lives, she can be found reading with a cup of hot tea (3 to 4 sugars, please) or running after her 3 young, precocious boys (all under 8). Find out more at www.lifecodehtml.com
